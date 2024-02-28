HS Analysis | The government is preparing a bold way to protect the eastern border, but the legal project contains many problems

According to HS's information, the legal project aims to turn asylum seekers coming to the eastern border back to Russia or their home country.

28.2. 21:15

The government is to be given during March to the parliament bill, with which it aims to curb or prevent Russia's operation to send citizens of third countries to Finland for the purpose of harassment.

According to HS's information, the goal of the legal project is to give the authorities the authority to prevent asylum seekers from Finland and to turn asylum seekers who come to the eastern border or who have crossed the land border into Finland away from the Finnish border or from Finland.

Such a possibility would only exist if the authority could clearly demonstrate that it is a hybrid operation carried out to disrupt another state.

However, it is not at all certain whether this will be possible in the end.

The goal is clear, but it may require marginal conditions, such as, for example, a precise definition of where, in what situations and after what sort of investigation the authorities would be able to return asylum seekers.

Would it only apply to terrain areas and closed border stations? Or the entire eastern border?

To be exceptional the presentation is made by the fact that, according to international agreements, asylum seekers cannot be denied asylum and cannot be returned if they are in danger in their home country.

According to HS's information, the law may therefore become a so-called exceptional law.

Exception laws deviate from the general principles of the legal order or interfere with the basic rights of citizens. The approval of at least five-sixths of the parliament is urgently needed to enact it.

The government has so far kept the limit, but the Chancellor of Justice, among other things, has called for a more permanent way to respond to Russian influence attempts.

According to the current decision, the eastern border is closed until April 14. According to HS's information, the border will remain completely closed at least as long as the fate of the new law is clear.

Keeping the border constantly closed causes problems for people living in Finland and Russia, for example, who need to meet, for example, their relatives on the other side of the border.

Asylum has also been able to apply by crossing the border illegally.

However, winter has prevented the arrival of larger numbers of people. The government is afraid of spring and summer, when the control of the more than 1,300 km border may become more difficult when the weather improves.

The law is being rushed through, among other things, because of this. The purpose is to find a law that would also enable Finland not to accept asylum applications at the land border. Those who entered or crossed the land border would be automatically returned either back to Russia or directly to their home country.

Minister of the Interior Mari Rantanen (ps) has said several times that the Ministry of the Interior has been looking for a way to stop the flow of asylum seekers since at least the end of last year.

For some reason, Rantanen appointed a working group to consider the matter only last week.

According to HS's information, quite far-reaching versions of the government's possible proposal have already been completed. They have also told about the preparation Evening News and Evening newspaper.

Board advisor of the Border Control Department of the Ministry of the Interior Say Fire says that the draft law is to be sent for comment next week.

Due there will be a lot of legal discussion if or when the bill goes to the opinion round. It is not at all certain whether the group will prepare a bill that is also acceptable in the opinion of the Office of the Chancellor of Justice, which oversees the legality of the government's actions.

Even if the proposal goes to parliament, it is unclear whether it will pass the constitutional law committee.

In itself, it is possible for the Finnish parliament to enact an exception law quickly, if a sufficiently large majority is found in the parliament. You can find more at the eastern border.

On the other hand, the parliament cannot change international agreements.

According to HS's information, the EU, for example, understands Finland's exceptionally difficult situation with Russia. Politicians' understanding is not enough, however, if the contracts say what they say.

According to HS sources, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has visited the UN in New York and the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva to “warn” about Finland's future law.

Finland emphasizes that the measures are taken for national security, not immigration policy. This justification can also be found in the bill.

Finland according to the constitution, a foreigner may not be deported, extradited or returned if he is threatened with the death penalty, torture or other treatment that violates human dignity.

The same principle is included in several key international human rights treaties. In addition, a similar principle is stipulated in the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights and the Aliens Act.

A much stronger regulatory network could not be imagined. “These principles cannot be deviated from even during exceptional times,” was recorded, among other things, in the memorandum of the government's December border closure decision.

The memorandum also states that, in compliance with the European Convention on Human Rights, an EU member state cannot completely prevent the possibility of applying for international protection, even if it is a situation of hybrid influence.

Its instead, according to the memorandum, the state has the right to limit the entry of foreigners to legal border crossing points and prevent illegal border crossings, as long as a genuine and effective opportunity to apply for international protection is secured.

This is a point that the working group can imagine appealing to. Deviating from the current practice, the authorities may be authorized to return those who came to places other than “legal border crossing points”, i.e. the land border.

Even if the law passes, the question still remains of what to do with people returned from the border if Russia does not accept them. Let them starve in the border area? Will they be taken to Finland and sent back to their home country from the nearest airport?

The return permit granted to the authorities can be watered down if it means, for example, flying hundreds of people back to their home countries every day.

On the other hand, the permit might help if those trying to get to Finland via Russia are informed that they will very likely be sent back right away. It might move them to the border of another country.

If Russia wants it.

Read more: The government continues to close the eastern border until mid-April

Read more: Rapid screening of asylum applications is progressing

Read more: Pushback is not a solution to Russia's actions on the eastern border

Read more: The government is hastily preparing a border law that even affects the constitution – Rantanen: “The situation changes when the weather changes”