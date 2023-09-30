HS Analysis | The government has a pile of chips with which it could calm down the strike if it wanted to

Trade union movement started a series of protests against the government’s policies last week. In the same week, on Wednesday, the Prime Minister Petteri Orpo (cook) met with the management of central labor market organizations.

Orpo said that the government is ready to “listen” to the wage earners’ representatives and also to “discuss”, but avoided the word negotiate.

The arrangement was defined even more clearly by the CEO of the Finnish Confederation of Business and Industry EK and former Minister of the Confederation Jyri Häkämies in Wednesday’s A studio.

“It’s not about the actual negotiation situation when these reforms are being prepared in working groups. Like the minister [työministeri Arto Satonen] stated, they can certainly clarify and clarify the details of the presentations,” Häkämies said.

Prime Minister Petteri Orpo (kok) met with representatives of labor market organizations in Kesäranta on Wednesday. In the picture, from left to right, Orpo, Maria Löfgren, Antti Palola, Jarkko Eloranta and Jyri Häkämies.

Employee organizations again require negotiations.

They have been dismayed by the government’s extensive social security cuts and plans to change the rules of working life by, among other things, narrowing the right to strike.

The government’s individual actions would hardly trigger demonstrations and strikes. The poison is precisely the whole, as many say from the wage earner’s side.

Juha Sipilä As prime minister, (Kesk) persistently tried to negotiate changes, even though the deteriorations affecting wage earners were smaller than now and even partly temporary, the ay side remembers.

The common thing with the activities of Orpo’s board is that Sipilä also imposed a contractual obligation: the board will act if the organizations cannot come up with a solution suitable for the board.

Now it seems that the government does not necessarily even want negotiations or compromises. The Treasury minister Riikka Purra (ps) has said that the government is not going to bend in the face of threats and blackmail.

Ay assets are not so blind as to imagine that they can get the government to back down on a large part of the cuts and changes.

However, the government would have playing cards at its disposal if it wanted to, with which it could come against wage earners’ organizations and suppress protests.

The government would not even need to back down much from its core goals, i.e. one hundred thousand additional jobs and six billion euros of adjustments in the public sector, which mostly mean spending cuts.

Government now sits with wage earners and employers in two working groups.

Among other things, the working group investigating questions related to the right to strike will work until October 15, and the working group for local agreements until January 31.

The government intends to decide on the changes regarding labor peace, i.e. the right to strike, quickly, because it wants to disarm the ay movement in part.

The task of the working groups is to prepare a report in the form of a board proposal. These groups do not deal with the most important social security cuts in terms of savings and employment, so wage earners even have a chance to get some changes to the government’s original proposals.

Government has said that it will listen if wage earners and employers together present an alternative to the government’s actions, as long as the proposals do not destroy savings and employment goals.

Of course, good proposals can go through without the consensus of employers and employees.

Ay-liike has traditionally presented, among other things, better employment services, training and rehabilitation as means of employment. The employer side has not presented any new measures to replace the cuts.

One of the reasons for the reluctance of wage earners’ representatives to come up with alternative cut lists may be that the opposite party, i.e. the employer, does not even want to change the government’s proposals.

They are like a copy of the gift list that employers’ organizations send to Santa Claus year after year.

Bridge times, it is exceptional that the government does not even seem to try to present anything that would ease the position of wage earners or would be unpleasant for employers or even those with good incomes. The government offers cuts to make it easier for people to accept jobs and savings to reduce the state’s indebtedness.

However, no party wants strikes. It is unlikely that the already poor mutual trust between wage earners and employers’ representatives will weaken even further.

It is not good for the employer either that the rules of the labor market change depending on the color of the government in Finland at any given time.

This time, however, the business world is ready to take on tough labor struggles, because it has sat together with wage earners for years in committees where the rules of working life have been tried to be changed in vain.

On Wednesday, Turku’s market showed their opinion against the government’s actions. The protesters had written messages to the government. See also Electricity | Electricity production faced a wave of disruptions, and the price rose wildly - What if the same thing happened with severe winter frosts?

Government has come to grips with the fact that it only makes decisions that have already been implemented in Sweden and Denmark. The claim is at most half true, because the government is taking over from neighboring countries, only the sections that are favorable for companies.

Local agreements are being expanded. Still, the government has never expressed that it is ready to allow employees to be represented in the management of smaller companies, as in Sweden.

The government has also not hinted that the weaker party, i.e. the wage earners, would have the right of interpretation in the event of a dispute. In Sweden, this is the case in many situations. In Finland, the employer can decide how labor legislation, collective agreements or employment contracts are applied.

Employees’ better knowledge of the company’s situation and more equal dispute resolution will hardly cause more debt or destroy companies’ competitiveness. After all, in Germany and Sweden, which are praised by the business world, local agreements are promoted on exactly such terms.

Even the business world might accept them in some form as a side note.

There are many problems associated with both points, also from the point of view of wage earners. However, they are cards that could be used to find such new rules of working life that do not allow revenge to sprout.

Protests against the government’s actions were demonstrated at Turku market on Wednesday.

Quite own question is entered in the government program billetaccording to which the national conciliator should never agree on higher wages in industrial disputes than a few export industries have agreed upon.

There is no law in Sweden, but this so-called export model of wage formation works and wage earners are also committed to it.

A consensus may also be reached on the new wage model, as even legal scholars have considered limiting the mediation of complex wage negotiations to be quite a silly idea.

The new salary model could be encouraged by the fact that the national mediator’s office would anticipate disputes and calculate the development of salaries in different fields in a credible way. These calculations would be the basis when salaries are agreed upon. This would require a lot more people in the mediator’s office. This is how it has been done in Sweden.

By the board it would be possible to also cancel some other entries in the government program without ruining its two main goals, i.e. employment growth and debt control.

One of them is the intention to change the current regulation of the Employment Contracts Act in such a way that in the future it would be possible to enter into a fixed-term employment contract even without a special basis for one year.

The Ministry of Finance has not found an employment or savings effect for this. This policy disarms especially the trustees of service sector and public sector employees.

VM has not been able to demonstrate employment or savings effects either for making dismissal easier or for the fact that the first day of illness can be made unpaid.

In the first mentioned, it is about changing the regulation of grounds for termination related to a person so that only a valid reason would be sufficient to terminate an employment contract in the future. In the past, there also had to be a compelling reason.

The government is changing the pay for sick leave in such a way that no salary would have to be paid for the first day of sick leave, unless otherwise agreed in the terms of employment or employment contract.

This would immediately affect only a minority of employees, but it annoys the wage earners and, according to the Ministry of Finance, does not increase savings or employment.

Minister of Labour Arto Satonen (kok) has invited labor market organizations to a seminar on November 8.

The purpose is to discuss the development needs of the labor market negotiation system. Hardly anything special happens in the seminar. After all, it’s not even a negotiation, but an opportunity where the parties hear the same things they’ve heard before.

More significant may be the open statement round that starts after the seminar. In a utopian way, it might even lead to a joint presentation of the labor market organizations on the negotiation system.

Read more: The Finnish salary model established by law may never see the light of day

Read more: The government intends to take the Finnish labor market in a “Nordic direction” – but does it just want the icing on the cake?

Read more: The government wants to limit the right to strike – according to legal experts, not all of the plans are feasible

Read more: There are even more unpleasant surgeries ahead