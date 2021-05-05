HS analysis The government gave 70 million to the peat sector but plans to cut 35 million from science – What impact would that have on research funding as a whole?

“Even a small cut now arouses suspicion,” says Heikki Holopainen, an expert in higher education and research policy for educational employers.

Tuesday a bickering some debate on science and peat arose: Critics criticized the government for cutting research funding but supporting peat production, even though Finland’s future lies more in science than in peat.

Put simply, the confrontation is: a permanent cut of € 35 million in funding for science and the peat sector will receive EUR 70 million in aid, albeit one – off.

The confrontation was tuned by the frame rattle, and more specifically the part on government finances from 2023 onwards.

Government agreed in 2024 that a return to central government expenditure frameworks is planned for 2024. This means that already in 2023, 370 million permanent expenditure savings will be made. Most ministries, including the Ministry of Education and Culture, contribute EUR 35 million.

Minister of Science and Culture Annika Saarikon Adjustments from a (central) “portfolio” of around € 4.5 billion may in practice mainly concern science, culture, sport or youth work.

Minister of Education Li Andersson (left) and his deputy Jussi Saramon The (left) portfolio, on the other hand, includes non-university education.

The archipelago said at the spring seminar for the management of universities and research institutes on Tuesday that the savings of the Ministry of Education and Culture will be directed to science. He confirmed the education policy report in a referendum debate in Parliament on Wednesday.

He recalled that the governing parties had jointly agreed in the debate that the EUR 35 million cut would be implemented without cutting education or study social benefits. “It’s a choice of values,” the minister defended.

Usually The moderate Council of Rectors of Finnish Universities Unifi reacted quickly with a press release in which it expressed its “extreme dismay and disappointment” when, in addition, the reduction in betting profits reduces science funding despite compensation.

Of particular concern was the funding of the Academy of Finland, which is significantly reflected in the universities, to which up to 90 per cent of it goes. In general, the Academy is a co-funder of research, in which case the surgery is repeated.

Academy funding is also multi-annual, so the planned cut for 2023 could mean a reduction of up to around € 80 million in the mandate for the previous year, the most concerned researchers’ advocates have concluded.

“Finland’s entire education system is based on researched knowledge, which is why cuts to research inevitably weaken the basis of education,” Unifi pointed out. According to it, in addition to research, the sufferer would also be education.

Saarikon a direct speech to the university management also aroused criticism among the Greens in the center’s government partner. For example, the former President of the Greens, a Member of the European Parliament Ville Niinistö and the current Member of Parliament Saara Hyrkkö took a distance from the “science minister’s policies” on Twitter.

“I don’t accept cuts to research funding now, I find the idea shameful. I assume my party will block such, ”Niinistö tweeted.

“This presentation by the Minister of Science is not a pass-through,” Hyrkkö tweeted, hoping that at least its damage would be minimized.

HS asked Saariko where that EUR 35 million cut in his portfolio would be further targeted. An exact answer has not yet been received, but budget secrecy was invoked from the Minister’s staff, among other things. Saarikko only responded more generally and by e-mail.

“There are no good or easy savings. The Korona era has had a particularly strong impact on the cultural sector, young people, and exercise and sports. They will have big savings needs in the coming years due to Veikkaus’ reduced income, ”says Saarikko.

“Savings will also have to be allocated to science, which of course will also suffer from declining Veikkaus’ revenues. We are currently looking at the Ministry for ways to target savings in a way that best protects basic research. ”

EU According to Saarikko, the stimulus package will facilitate the outlook for science funding in the coming years, as well as tax decisions that support research, development and innovation.

“Due to these non-recurring investments, research funding will be at least at the previous level for at least the next two years, despite the cuts,” Saarikko estimates.

After that raising R&D funding to an ambitious GDP target of 4%, according to Saarikko, requires a joint commitment, which he expects from the parliamentary group to be set soon.

Finland the ratio of research funding to GDP has fallen below the level of many competing countries, to less than 3%. Israel and South Korea are in their own series, but Sweden and Denmark are also ahead of Finland.

A rough estimate is that reaching the 4% target would require increases of almost € 600 million per year. Of this, there would be around € 400 million in private funding and € 200 million in public funding.

But what is the significance of the planned cut of EUR 35 million in total research funding? For example, the amount corresponds to about ten percent of the research funding distributed by the Academy of Finland.

The amount can also be proportioned so that the average amount awarded by the Academy is about 400,000 euros, which means that 35 million euros would mean less than 80-90 projects. This is how the Executive Director of the Finnish Association of Scientists has calculated Johanna Moisio.

Last In 2006, the state’s investment in research, development and innovation jumped considerably to more than three billion euros, which is explained by supplementary budgets with non-recurring interest rate subsidies, which were distributed mainly by Business Finland but also partly by the Academy of Finland.

Expert in higher education and research policy for educational employers Heikki Holopainen says 35 million would not be a very large amount of total research funding, but “even a small cut now arouses suspicion”.

“What is needed now is a significant, visible and long-term increase in investment in research, development and innovation, as GDP is also growing,” Holopainen says, recalling how education and research funding has already been slashed considerably under several governments.

“The whole decade has been very subdued,” Holopainen estimates.

“Only now had we returned to roughly the level of research funding in 2011, and it must be remembered that companies’ investment in research and development has also shrunk considerably since Nokia’s time.”

Thus, the expectations of those who have declared themselves to be pro-education and research-oriented Sanna Marinin (sd) from the government are tough until the end of the term, and even a minor cut seems to be a change of direction.