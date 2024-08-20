HS Analysis | The government does not want to admit: there is already a billion-dollar gap in the savings list

HS analysis|The government calculated that it would save almost 900 million euros through the “own actions” of the welfare regions. Now, on the contrary, social welfare expenses are growing more and more rapidly, political editor Teemu Muhonen writes in his analysis.

The government despite the austerity decisions, government borrowing continues to be strong. One of the biggest reasons is the increase in spending on the welfare areas responsible for organizing social and health services.

In the Ministry of Finance’s budget proposal, state funding for welfare areas and the Hus group will increase to 26.2 billion euros next year. It is already almost a third of all government expenditures. For the year 2023, the funding of welfare areas was more than 23 billion euros.

According to the government program, the government’s austerity decisions and the welfare regions’ own efficiency measures should curb the anticipated increase in expenses so that in 2027, 27 billion euros would be spent on financing the welfare regions.

Reaching the goal would therefore require that the explosive growth in spending stop after next year as if at a wall. Nothing points to that, on the contrary: estimates of regional deficits swell from swelling. It will further increase the need for funding in the coming years.

The weakest part of the government’s savings list has already failed, even if the government doesn’t want to admit it yet.

Idea from the beginning, there was quite a lot of hope for the welfare areas’ own efficiency measures of almost 900 million euros.

Before last year’s government negotiations, the election-winning coalition had promised that the new government would balance public revenues and expenditures for at least six billion euros. The expectation of the welfare regions’ own savings of billions slightly reduced the government’s pressure to make unpopular cuts to services and social benefits, for example.

The Ministry of Finance compiled the information for HS on what the government program’s estimate of the regions’ savings of almost 900 million euros was based on.

The government has calculated that, for example, by reducing sickness absences, welfare areas would save 100 million euros per year. By increasing competition in procurement, another 100 million euros would be saved, and by rationalizing the use of space and the service network, another 150 million euros would be saved.

These figures used as the basis of the government program were wishes that have not come true, at least not yet. The welfare regions have not been able to curb the growth of their expenses than predicted, but the expenses are growing even more than predicted.

Of course, the welfare regions have implemented some of the savings measures that the government wanted. Still, for example, the increase in expenses due to the widespread use of expensive shopping services significantly exceeds the savings.

Even if the welfare regions would make more cost-saving measures in the next few years, due to the regions spending more money than predicted, the government’s goal has already slipped out of reach.

Government does not yet speak out about the gap in the billions in the savings list.

Key ministers still say that the government decided on adjustments of a total of nine billion euros last year and this year. In reality, the welfare regions’ own savings measures of almost a billion euros can already be crossed off the list.

Finance minister Riikka Purra (ps) and the officials of the Ministry of Finance are naturally worried about the situation. They are in the last days emphatically announced additional measures from the welfare areas to reverse the spending trend.

Verbal pattering of welfare areas is hardly enough. If the government wants to stick to the government program’s savings target and records, it may still have to take tough measures.

“The government monitors the development of the need for services and costs annually in connection with the public finance plan, and if necessary takes additional measures to reach the goal,” the government program says.

Finance Minister Purran and the Prime Minister Petteri Orpon (kok) based on the statements, significant additional measures for the welfare areas will not be decided at least for another two weeks in the budget rush.

In next spring’s frame rush, social security cuts may be on the table. Due to the approaching municipal and regional elections, it can still be expected that the governing parties will not dare to offer the welfare regions very bitter lime.