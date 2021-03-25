HS analysis The government chose a path where things that are not specifically allowed are forbidden – Sanna Marin can no longer count on easy support

The government’s draft proposal on restrictions on movement is a confusing micromanagement, writes Jussi Pellinen, the forerunner of HS’s Economic and Political Department.

Pandemic has tried many Finns very harshly. Hundreds have died. Their relatives have lost a loved one. Prolonged symptoms plague many, some have lost their jobs – completely or temporarily. Employees in the restaurant or event industry are completely prohibited from working. Companies are falling apart.