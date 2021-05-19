HS analysis The Germans know how to talk about old traumas, but Israel is a difficult subject

Berlin

Pulling The Israeli flag in the portfolio because Israel has the right to defend itself!

This was decided last week in the CDU and the CSU, the leading Christian Democratic Union in Germany, and so did the Austrian Chancellor. Sebastian Kurz and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Alexander Schallenberg imposing the flag of Israel on the clusters of administrative buildings in Vienna.

It is now appropriate to ask how much showy support for the other side of the decades-long conflict paralyzes the quest for peace. Or is the idea of ​​peace in the Middle East so utopian that collecting political points and posing for Israel on social media doesn’t matter?

German the special relationship with Israel is sore and deep. The words of many Germans come from the bottom of their hearts as they reiterate that Israel has the right to defend itself.

The raising of the Israeli flag to the portfolio is a countermeasure to the fact that Israeli flags have also been burned in Germany last week.

Germany cannot and does not want to forget that the state of Israel was founded “on the ashes of the German frenzy of destruction,” as the social scientist who has analyzed the German-Israeli relationship has done. Martin Kloke has stated.

“The genocide of the Jews fills us Germans with shame,” the Chancellor Angela Merkel said in a speech to the Israeli parliament in the Knesset in 2008, 60 years after the establishment of the state of Israel.

He said at the time that Israel’s security as a German Chancellor was never a matter of negotiation for him, and Germany had stuck to that. Defending Israel is, according to Merkel, one of the reasons for Germany’s existence.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem in 2018.

Germany unequivocally condemns anti-Semitism in legislation and in the speeches of politicians. It is still a well-known fact that, because of their background, Jews in Germany are often – more and more often – subjected to hatred: not only by the far right but also by Muslims.

Last Saturday, Berlin police identified anti-Israel messages from protesters defending Palestine, which are likely to result in punishment.

But can Germany criticize Israeli policy without the stigma of anti-Semitism? Many say no. However, it should be tried.

It is problematic and erroneous to draw a similarity between criticism of Israel and anti-Semitism. The line of the Israeli government is not the same as Judaism, and of course not all Jews support the Prime Minister. Benjamin Netanyahu government policy.

Last March, a large number of scholars from the Middle East and anti-Semitism unveiled “Jerusalem Declaration”, which lists with simple examples what anti-Semitism is and what it is not.

According to the declaration, anti-Semitism is to assume a direct connection between the state of Israel and the Jews.

Anti-Semitism, for example, is the stigmatization of all Jews for similar characteristics. It is attacking the Jews or the synagogue, drawing swastikas.

According to the declaration, criticizing Israeli politics or even comparing it to apartheid is not anti-Semitism. There is no anti-Semitism to demand human rights for the Palestinians.

In Germany the problem is that analytical debate is often overshadowed by the past, symbols, and official statements — or none at all.

The past, although painful, is clearly easier to talk about in Germany than the present. The past is easier to keep in check.

“Many here have the feeling that Europe’s other eye is blind,” said the former Fatah fighter, now a peace activist Sulaiman Khatib on Monday night in an interview with the German TV channel ZDF.

“But, as Germany and the Jews have been able to become friends, maybe we can (with Israel). If our right to a free life is recognized. ”

Merkel has also said that Germany, which experienced two dictatorships in the 20th century, is an example of how the impossible can become possible. The Germans and the Jews have become friends – why not the Jews and the Palestinians one day?

WHAT is enough being done in front of it? German official policy supports the so-called two-state solution, in which both peoples are given their own state from the disputed territory.

The beautiful idea has become increasingly utopian due to, among other things, Israeli settlement policy and the strong position of Hamas, which the EU and the US consider a terrorist organization.

EU foreign ministers met on Tuesday to discuss the situation in the Middle East, with meager results.

Austria former Federal President Heinz Fischer criticized the Wiener Zeitung on Tuesday in his writing The decision in the Austrian Main Government Party to withdraw the Israeli flag in the administrative districts. Fischer’s grandfather was Jewish.

Rather, it would be worth pursuing a common, strong, European peace initiative, Fischer writes.

Following the anti-Semitic acts of Muslim-immigrant immigrants, there has been talk in German conservative circles of “imported anti-Semitism”.

Social Democratic Foreign Minister Heiko Maas pointed out on Twitter on Tuesday that Germany has not had to bring in hatred of Jews from elsewhere.

Indeed, the debate over anti-Semitism and the use of Israeli flags can easily slip into the side of domestic politics, which does not necessarily contribute to anything other than a cycle of provocations.

Flag raises did not go unnoticed in Islamic countries. Iranian Foreign Minister in support of Hamas Mohammad Javad Zarif canceled his visit to Austria and the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan “Cursed” Austria.

In Berlin, an Israeli flag pulled into a briefcase in front of the CDU party office was stolen and an attempt was made to burn the flag on a rod in front of the Pankow office building.

The politics of symbolic acts, provocations, and reactions to them leave the problem to smoke.