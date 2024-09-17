HS Analysis | The game can get ugly, too: Henna Virkkus needs a hard fight

HS analysis|In the new commission, Henna Virkkunen is getting responsibility for supervising social media giants. His predecessor clashed spectacularly with the owner of X, Elon Musk, writes HS’s Brussels correspondent Jarno Hartikainen.
Jarno Hartikainen HS
| Updated
Strasbourg
Commissioner candidate Henna Virkkunen (kok) is known as a polite politician and a reliable team player, but soon he will have to show the tougher side of his character. Ahead may be a public confrontation between the world’s richest man Elon Musk’s with.
#Analysis #game #ugly #Henna #Virkkus #hard #fight
Leave a Reply