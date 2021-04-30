HS analysis The framework crisis was a battle between the various goals of the government, the real winners of which will not be announced until the next election.

The government’s goal is to make Finland a more socially, economically and ecologically sustainable society. However, its performance is by far the most assessed on the basis of the economy.

Prime minister Sanna Marinin (sd) The government’s goal is to make Finland a more socially, economically and ecologically sustainable society.

This reads Antti Rinteen (sd) adopted during the Prime Minister’s term in the government program that Marin inherited from its predecessor.

The government liked to be defined at mid-April, what is still possible to implement from the three – goal government program and under what economic preconditions.

Usually, spring rallies are pretty moderate for a couple of days of negotiations between different ministries. This time the nation got to watch in its wonders as the rih heated up for over a week and the center drove the government to the brink of the abyss.

Minister of Science and Culture Annika Saarikko (center) and Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd) spoke at a press conference in Kesäranta on Wednesday after the government had reached an agreement and the crisis had subsided.­

Dispute in the end, it was precisely these three goals of the government that were discussed, even though it seemed that the talk was just about the economy.

There was controversy in the framework dispute when the center and the RKP emphasized economic, green ecological and left-wing social sustainability. They must be emphasized on the basis of the parties’ own values.

The time of the government has passed to deal with the interest rate crisis. Indebted taken in good spirits with billions of dollars, though less than in many other countries.

The symptomatic center in the support club has wanted to be profiled as a government chamber. Now the party was worried that if it did nothing, it would be increasingly ridiculed as an auxiliary party of the Green Left.

Government During this time, theories that government debt is not a very serious matter have been confirmed around the world.

After all, we have central banks that can print money so that the wheel of the economy spins and politicians do not have to cut from the promised income transfers.

During the corona year, the government, led by left-wing parties, seemed to have come to the conclusion that the goal of economic sustainability must be flexible because of social and ecological values.

By the time of the riot, it had become clear that during the government’s term two years ago, partly unknown expenditures had entered the state account due to, among other things, the collapse of Veikkaus’ income, the rise in EU fees and sote expenditures.

To make matters worse, these expenditures, which were not previously recorded in the government’s spending plans, should have led to a reduction in, for example, subsidies received by people or a reduction in, for example, nature conservation funds.

Social, economic and ecological goals were in conflict.

Finland one of the key guiding principles of the policy is the expenditure framework set by governments in the early stages.

It is understandably difficult to cut from the services or income transfers people already receive, so politicians are happy to solve problems with money and new borrowing.

Because of this, politicians have decided to set themselves lock the spending frame. In practice, that means new spending can be made if you cut from elsewhere.

Expenditure frameworks were now being exceeded in the next two years by a total of almost EUR 1.8 billion.

The battle between the economy, sociality and ecology began. In the downtown operation, the expenditure overrun was cut by EUR 350 million.

What goal and party won?

Depends on who you ask.

Those close to business say the economy lost because government spending was not cut, businesses were not adequately supported and unemployment security was not cut.

According to wage earners ’advocates and many NGOs, social sustainability prevailed because government spending was not reduced and unemployment security was not cut.

Minister of Finance Matti Vanhanen at the (central) government press conference.­

In the media the emphasis has been almost exclusively on the loss of the economy.

This is partly due to the fact that the economy has generally defined the political debate since the recession of the early 1990s. Today the truth is asked of economists, when in the 1960s and 1970s the agenda was defined by sociologists and social scientists.

The economic focus is largely due to the fact that Finland is aging and money for public income transfers is generated by the work of fewer and fewer people at the same time as care expenses are increasing.

The economy is thus strongly linked to the social equality of future generations as well as to ecology. The economy is an instrument, but if it is weak, other goals will easily suffer as well.

If Finland gets into debt due to current measures, it will be more difficult for future generations to maintain education or health systems like the current one.

The controversy between the governing parties is over how better social, ecological and economic sustainability will ultimately be achieved.

This is condensed above all by the debate on whether hard or soft employment measures should be taken.

Government published the outcome of their crisis days on Thursday.

Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd, front) and Minister of Science and Culture Annika Saarikko (center) arrived at a government press conference on Thursday evening to discuss the outcome of the framework debate.­

Based on entries ecological sustainability goes better than one could imagine. So it’s a winner.

The gap between decisions and measures on the number of climate decisions still needed for carbon neutrality has narrowed to 11 million tonnes, from an estimate of 19 million tonnes just over a year ago.

The pros and cons of social equality are a little difficult to discern from the plan because they are made up of small streams.

Financial sustainability was lost, at least in the sense that the government did not stay within its spending framework. This practice may spread to subsequent governments.

Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd) at a press conference on the outcome of the framework dispute on Thursday evening.­

Politics in journalism, things are often viewed from the perspective of game theories. What matters is not so much what the government decides, but which party or which politician won or lost.

The political winners of this strange episode can only be properly measured in the municipal elections or rather in the next parliamentary elections.

In the end, all government parties can be considered winners because everyone has things in the government program that they want to promote. Otherwise, they would not have continued.

Finland will probably also be the winner, at least in the short term: during an corona pandemic, it may be better not to have a political crisis lasting many months, during which decisions are difficult to make.

The clearest winner is the SDP and Prime Minister Sanna Marin. The SDP is the Prime Minister’s Party for the first time in 20 years, and the three-goal government program is, above all, a structure led by the SDP.

The overthrow of the government would have been a terrible failure.