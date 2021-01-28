HS analysis The forum shouts “stonks,” and soon Nokia’s stock is in the clouds – This is how a chaotic “some revolt” tears the roots of capitalism

The forum shouts “stonks,” and soon Nokia’s stock is in the clouds – This is how a chaotic “some revolt” tears the roots of capitalism

The story of WallStreetBets, which is rocking the stock market, is the story of a mobile warrior equipped with a mobile phone who turns a few hundred that he may have received from the state into fabulous property because he can. In reality, there are probably greater forces behind the stock’s volatility, writes Jussi Pellinen, HS’s head of economics and politics.

Jussi Pellinen HS

13:38

American company Gamestop runs thousands of physical game stores around the world. The company is in an industry whose outlook is almost as good as that of DVD rentals. It has long been almost bankrupt. Then recently its course on the stock market looks like this: