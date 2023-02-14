HS Analysis | The forest giants are getting further and further apart – time will tell who made the best choices

UPM is the last Mohican of paper mills, Stora Enso wraps packages and grows its forests. Metsä Group is icing its pulp core with startup cream. The differences in forest companies’ strategies have crystallized over the past couple of years, writes financial reporter Anni Lassila.

Before was clear. A forest industry company was one that made pulp and paper and lumber. Maybe also plywood and something cardboard quality.

There is another today. In the forest industry, all kinds of previously unheard of things are being worked on: anode material for batteries from lignin, raw material for plastic bottles from wood, medical care products from nanopulp, and textile fiber from pulp.

With the new products, a higher degree of processing is sought for the wood, but also a completely new type of business is created to replace the lost products.

In new projects, on the other hand, it is necessary to distinguish between what is essential and what is not. There is a bunch of icing that smells like green tea, which will hardly ever become a significant or even a real business. Some of the new openings, on the other hand, already generate billions in turnover.

At the same time, the strategies of the forest companies have diverged and the companies resemble each other less and less. All strategies have both strengths and risks. Only time will tell which choices will be successful, but the differences make following the industry even more interesting.

The most radical the change has taken place on paper. For a long time, pulp and printing paper made from it were the productive cornerstones of the Finnish forest industry. In fifteen years, paper production in Finland has shrunk to a third of what it used to be.

In practice, one company, UPM, is responsible for the remaining production. Metsä Group closed its last paper mill seven years ago. Stora Enso also has only the Anjala factory that makes book paper in Finland and another factory in Belgium, which will probably be converted into a cardboard factory.

The shrinking of paper production is due to the fact that paper consumption has been falling for more than 15 years. At first it shrank at a rate of about five percent per year, but the corona epidemic caused a sudden collapse and now the decline seems to have permanently accelerated.

UPM has invested billions in the business to replace the declining paper production.

UPM has decided to be the last Mohican of paper production. And it doesn’t seem like a crazy strategy at all. During the corona epidemic, so many paper machines have been closed that there was almost a shortage of printing paper at the end of last year. Prices rose like a rocket. The supply of paper was also affected by the 112-day strike at UPM’s Finnish factories last spring

UPM’s market share is already so large that it can regulate supply and prices with its own machines. Although the consumption of printing paper continued to decrease drastically in Europe last year, UPM’s printing paper unit made a very good result. For the whole year, the comparable operating profit of 619 million euros was almost 13 percent in relation to the turnover of 4.9 billion euros. In October–December, the operating profit percentage was no less than 18.

“ UPM’s factory starts making antifreeze from wood.

Gradually however, the printing paper business, which brings in almost half of the company’s turnover, is shrinking. In its place, the company has developed a completely new type of business. Raflatac, which manufactures stickers, operates as its own unit, and its turnover swelled to almost two billion euros last year. The special paper unit, on the other hand, successfully manufactures the glossy backing paper for the stickers, from which the stickers are removed.

Many innovations in the forest industry are based on the fact that the compounds and molecules contained in wood can be used in organic chemistry processes to produce everything that can be made from oil.

In Lappeenranta, UPM refines renewable diesel from pine oil produced in pulp production. Another fuel refinery using a slightly different technology may rise in Rotterdam.

In Germany, the company is building a large chemical plant that makes monoethylene glycol from wood. It is used as antifreeze and as a raw material for polyester and PET plastic.

But UPM is also expanding in traditional areas. In a few weeks, a new pulp mill producing 2.1 million tons per year will start up in Paso de los Toros, Uruguay. It boils eucalyptus grown on the company’s own plantations into pulp with high efficiency. The mill increases the company’s pulp production by more than 50 percent.

In recent years, excellent results have been achieved with pulp, but traditionally the price of pulp has fluctuated up and down according to the economic cycles. CEO of UPM Jussi Pesonen assured when the financial statements were released that by supplying pulp to all major world markets and all paper products, prices should be more stable.

In wood products, UPM has chosen to focus on plywood, which sells at a good price to the world’s expanding LNG fleet.

“ The profitability of the cartons declined at the end of the year.

Stora Enso has made completely different choices. Over the past couple of years, the company has closed or sold almost all of its remaining paper mills. But in some factories, cardboard machines have been built instead of paper machines.

Two years ago, the first paper machine in Oulu was replaced by a machine that makes corrugated board. Now the factory is undergoing a major renovation, where another former paper machine will also be replaced by a machine that makes folding cardboard. For example, cosmetics and dry foods are packed in folding carton.

In general, Stora Enso has invested specifically in packaging materials. Their demand is increasing as online shopping grows and plastic is replaced by wood-based packaging. Last year, the production of corrugated board and folding board brought Stora Enso a turnover of 4.7 billion euros, while the entire company’s turnover was 11.7 billion euros.

Stora Enso has made itself a giant in the cardboard industry. Paper mills have been abandoned.

Last In recent years, the cardboard boxes have made excellent results, when e.g. e-commerce has grown. But with the increase in demand, the production of corrugated surface board has also increased.

That, together with consumer uncertainty, pushed down the prices of corrugated cardboard at the end of the year. At the end of the year, the profitability of the entire board-making unit fell to a low level. Comparable operating profit in October–December was only 2.7 percent in relation to turnover.

“ The balance sheet value of the forest assets is approximately 77 percent of the company’s market value.

Stora Enson another main theme has been increasing the processing value of lumber by making board and veneer more valuable building materials. Solid wooden clt elements are glued from the boards. Thinner veneers are laminated into lvl beams and boards.

The idea is that the price development and profitability of further processed building materials is more stable than that of conventional lumber, which is traditionally very sensitive to economic cycles.

The unit of the wood products unit sank to a loss at the end of the year, because the prices of traditional lumber fell drastically. The withdrawal from Russia also caused losses.

Stora Enso has also developed various packaging inventions pressed from fibers. However, a particularly interesting innovation is the further processing of lignin separated from the pulp soup into hard carbon, which can be used as anode material in batteries. During the spring, we should find out whether a new factory making anode material will be built in Sunila, Kotka.

Stora Enso also produces pulp far in excess of its own needs, but contrary to UPM, it strives to reduce its dependence on pulp sold to the market.

A significant part of Stora Enso is its forest assets worth 8.3 billion euros, most of which are in Sweden. In Finland, the forests are incorporated into Tornator, of which Stora Enso owns 41 percent. The balance sheet value of forest assets corresponds to approximately 77 percent of the market value of the entire company.

If Metsä Group can solve the challenges of chemical circulation in the textile fiber factory, fiber could become a significant business.

Metsä Group is a cooperative mainly owned by forest owners. Metsä Board, the part that makes cardboard, is listed on the stock exchange. The goal is therefore to process the wood produced by the owners as productively as possible. And the company has invested huge sums in it in recent years.

The forest owners’ cooperative grows most strongly at the earlier end of the processing chain, i.e. in pulp production. A new pulp mill is under construction in Kemi, whose annual production of 1.5 million tons of pulp requires wood to be peeled all the way to Swedish Lapland. The previous giant factory went up in Äänekoski in 2017.

Last year, the company built a highly automated sawmill in Rauma. Of the turnover of almost seven billion euros last year, three billion euros came from pulp and sawn timber. Metsä Group has also invested in the production of lvl beams and boards.

Stora Enson by law, Metsä Group also invests in cardboard. Metsä Board, which belongs to the group but is listed on the stock exchange, is currently investigating the construction of a new large folding carton factory in Kaskis.

Metsä also has tissue factories all over Europe, because airy toilet and paper towels should not be transported long distances.

Metsä Group also develops all kinds of new things. The group has an entire startup unit called Spring, which develops, among other things, cellulose-based textile fiber, fiber containers and is a partner in, for example, a company that makes bathroom furniture containing wood.

Some of the investments seem like green icing for the pulp company, but there is greater potential in textile fiber and fiber matters.

At least viscose, a more environmentally friendly wood-based fiber called kura, may very well become a large-scale business if the challenges of the production’s chemical cycle can be solved. There is enough demand for such fiber.