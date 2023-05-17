HS Analysis | The forest companies are warning, and soon there may be unpleasant news

Cardboard company Metsä Board and the forestry company Stora Enso issued profit warnings already in mid-April, UPM only at the end of last week.

The message was the same for everyone: the market has weakened rapidly and that means that the results will fall short of previous forecasts.

UPM’s warning was, in a way, the most dramatic. The company warned that its result in the first half of the year will not reach last year’s level, even though the company’s new gigantic pulp mill in Uruguay has just started. The company also owns about 30 percent of the electricity production of the new nuclear reactor in Olkiluoto, which started in March.

Last year’s comparison figures, on the other hand, were weakened by the three-month long industrial action at the factories in Finland.

Besides, the company had announced its first quarter results just over two weeks before the earnings warning. The deterioration of the outlook was therefore very sudden.

The explanation is the price of pulp, which has literally collapsed this year. It is very typical for cyclically sensitive pulp when the cycle turns.

China, whose demand for cardboard and paper products has grown, has set the pace in the pulp market in recent years. In just one month, the price of short-fiber pulp in China has dropped from around $600 to $474 per ton, or more than 20 percent. Just a year ago, the price was around $800.

European prices tend to follow China’s.

Pulp the price reduction hits all forest giants. They make a lot of so-called market pulp, i.e. pulp that they don’t use to make other products themselves, but sell to the market.

Plenty of new capacity is now being built for the declining pulp market. The pulp market is global, so the Uruguayan mill can affect pulp production as far as Finland. And UPM’s factory was not the only one.

In Finland, too, Metsä Group will launch a new pulp giant in Kemi in the fall. There are other projects in the world.

At the same time, the price of softwood in Finland has risen sharply. There is even a shortage of wood, especially birch, because imports from Russia have stopped completely.

Metsä Group director general Ilkka Hämälä evaluate in HS in April, that in the Baltic Sea region, less efficient spinning mills may be closed when new capacity is opened.

The new factories are huge and use the latest technology. That’s why they are super efficient. UPM has advertised many times that the production cost of the Uruguay factory is 280 dollars per ton.

In Finland, softwood is significantly more expensive than cultivated eucalyptus, so the costs are also higher.

If Hämälä’s prediction is correct, what would these facilities to be closed be? It’s hard to say. There is no information on the relative cost differences of the factories, and the weighing always involves strategic choices.

The pulp mills next to the cardboard or paper machines are probably the most efficient and the safest, because the pulp from them often goes wet through a pipe directly to further processing. Pulp drying and transport are not included in the invoices.

at UPM there are only three large pulp mills in Finland: Kymi, Kaukaa and Pietarsaari. Their fate will be weighed at the point when one of the factories demands a larger investment again. Next to Kymi and Kaukaa is the company’s own paper factory and other operations. In Pietarsaari, there is a paper mill owned by Billerud next door.

UPM is the only one that produces significant amounts of printing paper from Finnish forest waste. Its demand is decreasing all the time and prices have fallen again after a better period that lasted just under a year.

The company has most recently closed paper machines in Germany and Austria, but before long the cuts will also affect machines in Finland.

In plywood production, the company has already announced change negotiations to reduce the workforce.

At Stora Enso for example, the Imatran, Varkaus and Oulun factories are integrated, where pulp is primarily produced for the needs of the adjacent cardboard factory. Integrates are the core of the company.

This year, there are downtimes in production and people have also been laid off over the bottom of the economic cycle.

However, the company also has separate pulp mills in Finland, Enocell in Uimaharju and Sunila in Kotka. Enocell perhaps arouses the most doubts, as the factory’s lines were switched ten years ago to produce soluble pulp used as a viscous raw material. In 2019, the company even invested more than 50 million euros in a new dissolving pulp line.

The change in production direction was justified, among other things, by improving competitiveness.

Two however, a year ago the production of soluble pulp was stopped and Enocell switched back to regular pulp. The decision may have been influenced by the fact that soluble pulp was sold to viscose factories in China’s Uyghur regions, which were associated with both human rights and environmental problems.

There is a question mark as to how profitable the production of ordinary pulp in Enocell can be, when the price of pulp has fallen from last year’s peak levels and the price of pulpwood is at high levels.

Eagle In Sunila too, there is nothing but pulp production to a large extent – at least not yet. There, Stora Enso has produced extra dry lignin from the pulp waste broth, which is used to form, for example, lignode, an anode material for electric car batteries. The company will decide by the end of the year whether it has the potential for a truly large-scale business. The first lignode factory could go up in Sunila.

Of the paper mills in Finland, Stora Enso has only one machine left at the Anjalan mill. Other factories have been sold or converted to board grades. The second machine of the Anjalan factory was closed this year, and one could imagine that the fate of the last machine is sealed.

Butter it may still be that the forest companies surf this recession without major turmoil and production is adjusted with layoffs while waiting for customers’ stocks to be unloaded and demand to recover.

There is nothing to suggest that demand has stagnated for a very long time, but pulp and board will continue to be needed. On the softwood side, Canadian producers also have many problems due to, for example, forest destruction. That also supports the market of Nordic companies.

And even though the forest giants’ results are deteriorating this year, last year was a record good one for all forest companies. You can afford to drop a little.