HS analysis The foot of the board is already touching the emergency brake: All the indicators mentioned in the strategy are now in red

This week, or early next week, the government is likely to have to apply an emergency brake aimed at the toughest corona measures if it obeys its own strategy.

Corona situation the ride in Europe is getting worse that it is probably only a matter of days before restrictions are tightened in Finland as well.

A miracle can happen, of course, but the foot of the government, or at least the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, is already touching the so-called emergency brake.

The government has not yet decided when it will next meet to negotiate new restrictions.

According to preliminary plans, the board plans to meet to negotiate no later than next week, but a shorter meeting may be held earlier.

Tuesday the government meets in a so-called evening school to discuss how it has implemented the idea of ​​making decisions at the heart of the government program in a socially, economically and ecologically sustainable way.

At least the coronavirus was not originally on the negotiating agenda, but it could rise to the debate.

“ Regional government agencies and municipalities have the main decision-making power over restrictions.

It is difficult to hold an emergency brake conference before the weekend, as there are ministers abroad. Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) shall attend meetings of the Council of Europe from Wednesday to Friday.

It does not mean that even emergency brake-type restrictions would not be decided even tomorrow: regional administrations and municipalities have the main say in restrictions.

Restaurant and border decisions belong to the government, but otherwise the speed of decisions does not depend so much on the will of the government. In fact, the more important role is played by the hospital districts that issue statements to the agencies and how rigidly they consider new restrictions to be necessary.

At least in public, hospital physicians have been very concerned about the filling of hospitals.

Estate house the Minister of Family and Basic Services has increasingly become the fire control center for corona operations; Krista Kiurun (sd) led by the Sote Ministerial Working Group.

Emergency braking can also be decided without government consultation. Despite its visibility, the negotiation has never been a formal decision-making process.

The Sote Ministerial Committee will meet this week, as the various ministries have prepared, as planned, justifications for the possible introduction of an emergency braking mechanism.

If the SOTE ministerial working group unanimously proposes an emergency brake for the government to decide, it will be difficult for the entire government to halt the proposal.

All government parties are represented in the Sote Group, and the participants have a long experience of even harsh negotiations during the various corona stages.

The emergency brake is announced by a decision in principle of the Board of Directors.

It is therefore more a change in strategy than a single restriction imposed by the government. Of course, the government can order that restaurants cannot circumvent restrictions even with a corona passport, which would close restaurants after 5 p.m.

“ The current week or the beginning of the next week is crucial.

At the latest in the early part of next week, the government will have to take a stand on the emergency brake anyway if it obeys its own strategy.

The government’s new corona strategy lists how bad the corona situation should be before the emergency brake on tougher restrictions is lifted.

The current week or the beginning of next week is crucial, because in fact all the indicators listed in the strategy are, at least for the time being, so red that the emergency brake can be applied to them.

Social- and Director of Strategy at the Department of Health (STM) Pasi Pohjola said in Helsingin Sanomat on Sunday that it must be known before the emergency brake mechanism whether the regional restrictions announced a couple of weeks ago and the restaurant and border restrictions decided by the government have worked.

Read more: Should a national emergency brake be introduced to combat coronavirus? STM’s strategy manager considers the beginning of the week to be crucial

According to the strategy, the impact of regional actions must be monitored. It “usually requires a follow-up period of at least two weeks,” the strategy reads.

That criterion will be met at the beginning of next week at the latest and partly already this week. If the curves do not turn downwards, the strategy calls for the constraints to tighten.

Read more: This week will see if current interest rate restrictions need to be tightened – such restrictions are now in place

What happens if the government decides on an emergency brake mechanism?

The answer is that there is really nothing that is not familiar before.

In Finland, one might first return to the old three-stage epidemic scale, ie the baseline, acceleration and spreading stages. Now, new restrictions are introduced in only one stage, the worst stage of proliferation.

In the emergency brake, the STM would put even more strain on regional government agencies and municipalities to take the toughest action, but regional government agencies and municipalities will ultimately make decisions no matter how hard the government brakes.

Now restrictions have been placed most on high-risk activities, ie those in which people move freely in large numbers. The range of restrictions would therefore expand.

For example, gyms and other facilities may even be closed. It would be possible to get in as now with a corona passport, but the law also allows the corona passport to no longer open doors.

The Regional State Administrative Agency of Northern Finland is due to consider already on Tuesday whether it will completely close the premises.

Politically it can be difficult to prescribe schools for distance learning, but it is also possible.

In addition, Finland may return border checks to those who currently travel freely. There may be regulations on the amount of travel.

“ However, there is nothing inexperienced in the emergency braking mechanism.

It is still possible that exceptional circumstances will be made public in the country and the possibilities of restricting the state of emergency will be taken into account.

Health care regulations are likely to be the first to be introduced. The Emergency Preparedness Act includes the right to prescribe the duty of health care professionals in exceptional circumstances.

By acting the hardness ultimately depends only on how hospital wards and intensive care units are filled with coronary patients and how health authorities estimate the situation to evolve.

However, there is nothing inexperienced in the emergency braking mechanism. The scope of life is limited, but most of all by those who have not taken the two vaccines.

If the ability of hospitals to care for patients is compromised, the lives of those vaccinated may also be significantly curtailed, as was done in the spring, for example.