HS analysis The firing at a gas station in Germany is a warning of the violence of the anti-coronary movement and should be taken seriously.

A service worker in his twenties lost his life due to a mask dispute on Saturday.

Berlin

In Germany there was a crime on Saturday night that should serve as a warning everywhere. The young student lost his life because he adhered to the current corona regulations in his work.

On Saturday night, a 49-year-old German man came as a customer to a gas station in a small town in Idar-Oberstein with the intention of buying a sixpack of beer. He did not have a mask on his mouth and nose, although it is still mandatory in Germany in public indoor spaces.

The 49-year-old was not sold beer due to mask rules and left. After a while, he came back to the gas station with a mask on his face, went to the checkout with a sixpack, took off the mask, and shot a 20-year-old salesman who had stuck to the rules to death with a shot aimed at the head.

Police are investigating the case as a murder. The 49-year-old has said in interrogations he opposes interest rate rules. He has said his motive is that someone is forced to “set an example”. He says he holds the 20-year-old seller responsible for interest rate rules. In addition to the murder weapon, other illegal weapons were found in his home.

When More than two years ago, a local politician who welcomed refugees was shot dead in Germany Walter Lübcke to the terrace of his home, it took days before the public woke up to the question of far-right political assassination. Eventually, Lübcke became a martyr of far-right violence, one among many others.

Even now, the shock of the case has spread little by little. Information about the motives of the murder suspect is cold.

What makes the situation even colder is that it is not a loner. At the same time, experts warn of the radicalization of the entire “corona-critical” movement. The movement opposes vaccinations and talks about World War III.

The pandemic has already been alleviated with vaccines, and in Germany it is estimated that the restrictions will be completely lifted next March. The anger and mistrust that has flared up in society are so violent that their traces are likely to last longer.

Concerns about the destruction of this movement for the whole of democratic society and security have been raised early on. Yet politicians or authorities have failed to curb its growth, let alone prevent the spread of dangerous alternative information and the associated violent incitement.

Conspiracy theories the groundbreaking movement began to strengthen in several countries shortly after the onset of the pandemic, in the spring of 2020. In Germany, the movement is referred to as the “Querdenker,” meaning cross-cutting thinking against the mainstream.

Last spring, a German domestic intelligence began tracking the Querdenkers, and last week Facebook announced it was banning several of their groups from its service. Just now.

Demonstrations by corona critics also continue in Finland. Does society have enough capacity to recognize the difference between healthy and welcome criticism and dangerous incitement to hatred and to act quickly enough when necessary?

The movement that incites anger is internationally networked, so it is not worth lulling in Finland either that the madness of the rest of the world does not survive there. Across Europe, it must be acknowledged that, despite prosperity, democracy and primary education, trust and cohesion are broken and can cost more lives.

The shooting at Idar-Oberstein has been celebrated in the Querdenkere’s Telegram groups. In addition to the “this is where it starts” joy, the act has been greeted with heart and thumb mothers.