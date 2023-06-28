HS Analysis | The Finnish government’s Nazi commotion would not be possible in Germany or Sweden

In Germany and Sweden, other parties have long isolated politicians flirting with dictatorships and racism from government power.

How to relate to a politician or a party that spouts unfounded or suspicious Nazi stuff or racist insinuations and explains them afterwards as jokes or thoughtlessness when asked?

On Tuesday, the opposition party the greens announced in parliament of no confidence in the Minister of Economic Affairs Vilhelm to Junnila (ps) because of this Nazi references and far-right connections. On Wednesday, Junnila received the confidence of the parliament, but the ranks of the government were torn.

The situation is quite new in Finland, although the extreme right-wing connections of basic Finns have been revealed before.

Germany and Sweden, on the other hand, have solid experience of politicians’ far-right connections and the handling of questionable statements. The matter has been treated differently in them than in Finland. Finland could hardly find itself in a similar situation, at least for the time being.

Junnila could not be a minister in either of the control countries, because the parties belonging to the ethnic Finns have not reached government power in them.

It has not been for lack of support. It’s about the fact that in Germany and Sweden, other parties have long isolated politicians flirting with dictatorships and racism and refused government cooperation with them.

The idea is based on the fact that Nazi stories don’t fall out of anyone’s mouth by accident.

in Sweden the parties agreed for a long time that the Sweden Democrats had to be isolated from power, until they no longer agreed.

In last fall’s elections, the Sweden Democrats became the largest right-wing party, and it gained a central position as the government’s support party. The other right-wing parties did not want to give the Sweden Democrats a place in the government. However, the Prime Minister’s Party, a moderate coalition, would not remain in power without the support of the Sweden Democrats.

The Sweden Democrats’ support has decreased since the election result, according to recent polls. In addition, published by Svenska Dagbladet recent survey according to about half of Swedes consider the party racist.

For example, Sweden’s largest party, the Social Democrats, harshly criticizes the Sweden Democrats and reminds us of the party’s Nazi roots and racism.

There were Nazis among the founders of the Sweden Democrats, and Nazis still regularly try to get involved in the party’s activities.

Even in the last elections, the Swedish Democrats had to purge their ranks of candidates who had connections to Nazi organizations.

Party chairman Jimmie Åkesson has taken a hard line against the Nazis. Åkesson has been trying to make his party eligible for the salon for years and has succeeded in doing so.

In Sweden, there is an often repeated pattern where the media reveals that a Sweden Democrat politician was in contact with the Nazis or belonged to a Nazi organization, after which the politician is fired from the party. For example, 2020 Åkesson thanked the tabloid newspaper Expressen, which exposed the racist messages of the party’s local leader, which also revealed the leader’s connections to the Nazi organization NMR.

“My job is to keep things clean when something like this comes to light. I mean we do that job as well as we can. When someone expresses positions that do not belong to our party, we often deal with it by firing them or by having the person leave the party themselves,” Åkesson said at the time.

The Sweden Democrats, led by Jimmie Åkesson, have expelled far-right members from their party.

Last in October, the party suspended a city councilor who posted a text on Instagram About Anne Frank. Anne Frank, imprisoned during the Nazi persecution of Jews, died at the age of 15 in a Nazi concentration camp.

Stockholm city councilor and host of the party’s YouTube channel Rebecca Fallenquist described Frank as giving a lewd impression of himself in his diary and described Frank as “horny”.

After the election victory of the Sweden Democrats, attention was drawn to Fallenkvist’s “helg seger” shout among the party’s election supervisors. Many interpreted the exclamation as a reference to the Hell Seger exclamation used by the Nazis, which is the Swedish translation of the German Nazi salute Sieg heil.

After the Anne Frank uproar, Fallenkvist was transferred from the duties of presenter to the party’s financial department.

Swedish political researcher Åsa Von Schoultz evaluate In an interview with HS last fall, that the Nazi threats related to the Sweden Democrats have affected inflation. They no longer have the same influence on the debate as before, as evidenced by the cooperation between the right-wing parties and the Sweden Democrats.

Germany is a special case due to its history in relation to Nazi connections and Nazi-sympathetic statements. The fight against Nazism is ingrained in the basic structure of society, guided by the common saying: never again.

Using many Nazi symbols and belittling National Socialism are punishable acts in Germany according to the criminal law. Of course, the law does not prevent the existence of the extreme right.

The radical right-wing populist party AfD is increasingly linked to the extreme right. That is why other parties isolate it from power.

From the point of view of criminal law, suspicious cases are also weighed against freedom of speech. Five years ago, the prosecutor wondered if the person who led the AfD at the time would have been by Alexander Gauland statement punishable or not.

It read like this: “Hitler and the Nazis were just a bird’s-eye in Germany’s more than a thousand-year, successful history”. The prosecutor decided that the comment falls within the scope of freedom of opinion, and there was no punishment.

In Germany, people talk about democratic parties and anti-democratic parties. In addition to the AfD, the CDU, the coalition’s sister party, also counts the left-wing party Linke, which has not sufficiently severed its ties to the GDR era, among the latter.

In the opinion of the democratic parties, the fact that it has a large amount of support does not make a party acceptable or democratic. Democracy is determined by the party’s line, the whole of which is also evaluated based on politicians’ statements.

of the CDU chairman Friedrich Merz most recently stated in mid-June that the party does not and does not intend to cooperate with the AfD. According to a recent opinion poll, 71 percent of Germans support this line of the CDU.

However, Merz has turned the CDU’s line to the right Angela Merkel compared to the times. He also uses the same polarizing and exaggerated rhetoric as AfD representatives. As a tactic, it has not been successful, because AfD’s support is only growing, although the CDU’s first place in the polls is strong.

The way other parties and media in Germany ignore the radical parties gets support from the authorities. Germany’s domestic intelligence has classified 10,200 potentially far-right activists from within the AfD.

The domestic intelligence organization is directly translated from Germany called “constitutional protection”. It justifies AfD’s special scrutiny by saying that the party’s line is in conflict with the concept of human dignity in the constitution, for example because of comments related to Muslims.

Denigration of political opponents, defamation, denigration of the German political system and an ethno-nationalist perception of the German people are also reasons for official surveillance.

Examples of AfD representatives’ speeches often do not differ in style from Finnish political debate.

Equating immigrants to foreign species is remembered from the last election season as an example of the Finnish parliamentary debate. With its decision-making power, the Fundamental Finns prevented the opinion from being weighed in court.

Björn Höcke, the powerful figure of the extreme right wing of Germany’s AfD, congratulated Robert Sesselmann, who won the local elections in Sonneberg, with AfD leader Tino Chrupalla (right) on Sunday.

of the AfD despite solid insulation, some sort of era change may be at hand. The possibility of the party gaining real power in the future is the subject of fierce deliberation.

In Germany, there is now talk of the normalization of far-right parties and the emptying of the political center.

The AfD’s harsh statements no longer cause as much shock as they used to. The whole world got used to it Even Donald Trump: shocking the general public with outrageous speeches is even more difficult.

On Sunday, the AfD achieved a historic victory in the small county of Sonneberg, winning the local elections. For the first time, the party has also announced that it will nominate a chancellor candidate in the 2025 elections.

Correction June 28, 2023 at 1:55 p.m.: In the graphic depicting party support in Sweden, the support of the Social Democrats and the Sweden Democrats had first switched places. Graphics corrected to correct.