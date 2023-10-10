HS Analysis | The Finnish government is careful not to name Russia as a saboteur

The security police already warned a year ago that there is an increased threat to Finland’s critical infrastructure, writes journalist Jarmo Huhtanen, who follows defense and security policy.

Finland the language has a saying about a hippopotamus in the living room. It means the state of affairs that there is some big problem or thing that is avoided by all means.

On Tuesday, there was not a hippopotamus but a bear in the living room in the information room of the Government Palace.

The bear was not among the journalists, but sat among the prime minister and his staff when they told the Finns with a serious face that someone had been sabotaging the gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia.

So what was the issue? What do we know for sure?

We know with the certainty that there was significant damage to the Balticconnector gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia at the bottom of the sea on the night between Saturday and Sunday.

The damage is so great that gas can no longer be transported through it and it will probably take months to repair the pipe.

Chief Inspector of the Central Criminal Police Timo Kilpeläinen said the prime minister Petteri Orpon (kok) in a press conference that the investigations suggest that it was a deliberate act.

The KRP investigated the breaking of the gas pipe as gross vandalism. So it’s about sabotage.

Kilpeläinen didn’t want to say how big the damage to the gas pipe is while the investigations are still underway. However, according to him, creating the damage found requires “skills and equipment”.

The authorities don’t want to say anything about the location of the damage other than that it is in Finnish territorial waters and practically in the middle of the Gulf of Finland.

Kilpeläinen told HS that the damage to the gas pipeline is in the place where the Gulf of Finland is at its deepest. The damage is probably at a depth of 50–100 meters. This also suggests that damaging the gas pipe required expertise.

Most obviously, the authorities also have footage of the pipe damage. A naval mine countermeasures vessel has helped in the investigation of the gas pipeline. The equipment of these vessels includes modern remote-controlled diving robots with cameras.

It was also stated at the press conference that the gas pipe was not blown up. At least for the time being, there are no sure signs or observations of such a thing. Possibly the footage also confirms it.

Norwegian Research Institute Norwegian announced on Tuesday evening that it detected seismic waves near the pipeline damage at 1:20 am on Sunday. Norsar described the sighting as “a possible explosion that was located about 20 kilometers north of the town of Paldiski on the northwestern coast of Estonia.

“ What made Tuesday’s press conference strange was that they didn’t even want to admit the obvious doubt out loud.

Sure the information is also that one of the communication cables running between Finland and Estonia has failed.

The exact location of the cable failure was not yet known at Tuesday evening’s press conference, but according to the Finnish authorities, the failure occurred “in the same time window” as the damage to the gas pipe.

The most important question now is who could or wanted to damage the gas pipe and possibly the communication cable. Who would have the resources for that anyway?

The unequivocal answer is Russia.

However, caution is wisdom. First we research and then we chat.

For example, about the explosion of the Nord Sream gas pipeline in September 2022, what is known for sure is that it was sabotage. There is still no definite information about the cause.

However, what made Tuesday’s press conference strange was the fact that they didn’t even want to admit the obvious doubt out loud.

The silence sent a message to Russia. That message of excessive tenderness, which Russia will surely interpret as weakness.

A press conference the security political dimension was emphasized by the fact that no less than two admirals were there, one of whom was the Chief of Staff’s readiness chief Janne Huusko.

Prime Minister Orpo slipped in his speech that Finland has “increased preparedness”.

You can only imagine how flag admiral Huusko was startled when he heard this. In Finland, it is not customary to talk about increasing readiness, because that would already mean a real military threat.

One of the Finnish security policy clichés is that the Finnish Defense Forces only “intensifies” their readiness during peacetime, which is a “normal” activity of the Finnish Defense Forces.

Orpo had to withdraw his talk about raising the readiness. Huuskok also emphasized that there is no military threat to Finland.

Year then the National Security Police (Supo) announced the National Security Review, in which it said that Russia and China pose the most significant intelligence and state influence threat to Finland.

According to Supo’s analysis, Finland’s critical infrastructure was already under increased threat at that time.

“The threat of intelligence and influence targeting Finland’s critical infrastructure has increased in both the physical and cyber environment due to Russia’s war of aggression and Finland’s NATO membership process,” reads the review.

However, Supo considered that a crippling impact on the operation of the infrastructure is still “probable in the near future”.

Now it seems that Supo’s “near future” suddenly became the recent past.