HS analysis The fighter shop took a strange turn

Three arms dealers are hiding the details of their offer, which casts a shadow over the HX project, writes HS journalist Jarmo Huhtanen.

Finland this week, the largest arms trade of all time took on a remarkable character.

Thursday was the last day when fighter dealers were allowed to submit their final offer to succeed Finland’s current Hornets.

The “best and final offer” had to be hit on the table, as the merchants used to sum it up. Best and final offer.

Hardly any Finnish arms trade has been monitored as closely as this so-called HX project.

Finland received five offers such as HS had previously reported.

But what was great was the surprise of those who followed the HX project, when none of the bidders planned to release information on Thursday about how many machines their bid includes.

The importance of the number of fighters can be discussed indefinitely, but the fact is that it is the number that interests people. That is, the people who pay the entire ten billion lyst.

Besides, quantity matters, it is the nature of war.

Of the five arms dealers, only Saab stated that it would state the number of aircraft in its offer and would otherwise open the package it offered in more detail. The company fulfilled its promise on Friday morning.

Saab offers Finland a package of 64 new Gripen and two radar surveillance aircraft. It also named the weapon systems that are included in its offering.

Actually only the sellers of the Eurofighter fighter even held on Thursday press conference, but its focus was also on industrial cooperation.

At the hearing, it was argued at the mouth of the British Minister that the number of fighter jets offered to Finland would not be stated, as the Finns would have liked. However, this claim was not true.

The HX project organization denied denying it.

The instructions given to Finnish fighter manufacturers read in clear English that “the main systems, sub-systems and their types may be published as well as the quantities of the same”.

In summary: the number of machines may be multiplied. Now it seems that another sentence should have been added to it, in which the sellers would have been obliged to tell.

According to HS, the HX project organization still sent a reminder to fighter dealers on Thursday about what they are allowed to tell the public and what they are not.

The organization wanted to quickly cut off the wings from speeches that it would like to conceal numerical data. In this way, it actually shifted the place of explanation back to where it belongs, that is, to fighter dealers.

Only American gunman Boeing finally reacted to the surprise on Thursday and announced in the afternoon that its offer includes 50 Super Hornet fighters and 14 Growlers. Growler is an electronic warfare version of the actual Super Hornet.

Finland is now in a special situation. Three international arms giants want to make a billion trade with Finland without telling the real payers of the trade what and how much they are selling.

The decision by Dassault of France, Lockheed Martin of America and the joint European Eurofighter consortium is incomprehensible.

It’s pretty hard to have a public debate about a historic trade if you don’t even know what the trade is actually about.

A good example is the F-35, which has won many Western fighter competitions in recent years. It is certainly the most controversial fighter in the world. Is there a reason for Lockheed Martin’s silence? Other reasons are easy to come up with.

Finland The HX project has been taken forward in an exceptionally open atmosphere. It has been the only right way, because it is a project so big and so important for a small country. There must be a broad consensus on this.

The progress of the HX project has really been told to the public about everything that can be done. You can’t tell everything. Some details can then be discussed.

There are things that are trade secrets and there are things that are war secrets. The number of planes and the type of their armament at the general level are neither.

Would be the time has come to ask why the Finnish Ministry of Defense is melting down activities that cast a shadow over the whole project?

Would it be time for the ministry to seize the initiative and communicate the content of the bids to everything that has already been said to be public?

It is pointless for the Ministry to rely on business secrets, for example, because it is clear that tenders of this size will not be awarded without stating the amount offered.

Not at least in an open society like Finland, whose national defense is based on a genuine people’s army.