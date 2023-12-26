HS Analysis | The fifth Indiana Jones movie was a terrible flop, but not in Finland, why?

A comparison of the latest Indiana Jones and Mission: Impossible films reveals that Harrison Ford's time as an action star is over. Did the fifth Indy adventure succeed in Finland because Finns trust old heroes, asks journalist Mikko-Pekka Heikkinen.

a year to the big ones movie disappointments included the gut punch of the latest Indiana Jones adventure.

by James Mangold guided by Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny received from critics hand warmers ratings, and in terms of viewership, it was ranked among the top ten in both the United States and internationally. There was a lot of loss for the authors.

What caused the flop?

In American conjecture one reason was thought to be that the Fifth Indiana Jones movie failed to reach a young audience. That is, they hadn't even been born around the time of the original Indy trilogy (1981–1989).

Unlike Star Wars and Spider-Man nurturers of product families, the creators of Indiana Jones have not purposefully attracted a fresh audience with new films, TV series and video games. It had been 15 years since Indy's last big screen adventure.

Indiana Jones actor Harrison Ford was digitally rejuvenated in the opening sequence of the movie Dial of Destiny.

Dial of Destiny thus ended up leaning on a grown-up audience. Otherwise good, but part Hunters of the lost treasure some of the fans have already died of old age.

Explanations were also offered by Steven Spielberg stepping away from the director's chair, a gigantic production budget, tough summer competitors (e.g. Barbie and Oppenheimer) and a previously revealed plot.

For the US audience, portraying Indiana Jones as a tired old man may have been too much, thinks a freelance researcher specializing in culture Janne Salminen.

“The film is superficially a fast-paced and exciting adventure spectacle, but at the same time it shows the main character as broken and disappointed. Although as the film progresses, Indy regains some of his zest for life, his goddaughter literally has to drag him back to his own time in order for him to find meaning again.”

Good reasons each without a doubt. Let's take a closer look at one of last summer's competitors.

Agent adventure Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One premiered a couple of weeks after Indy. In the US it was also a commercial disappointment, but the global ranking in the top ten was no funnier. It got a couple of hundred million more in ticket revenue like Jones.

Comparison Mission: Impossible it's worth it for an action movie like Indiana Jones, because Indiana Jones is also an action movie, even if it's not primarily marketed as such. There won't be a viewer who The Temple of Judgment after seeing, you'd forget how Indy splits the suspension bridge in the gorge with a sword under his feet to prevent the bad guys from getting to him along the bridge.

Today, action films have been overshadowed by superhero and fantasy spectacles. Old action stars are retired. In a Netflix documentary Arnold Schwarzenegger shovels donkey manure on his ranch and urges others to be useful.

But Tom Cruise still stings.

New Mission: Impossible there's a long chase scene halfway through that says it all.

Ethan Hunt, played by Cruise, escapes from an armored car in a Little Fiat, scratching the walls of the alleys of Rome, but in the place of fear, because the handcuffs on the lady sitting next to him prevent the driver from being placed on the seat.

The scene is blood-stopping even in terms of the steering and stunt driving performance, but the ambiguous and minutely rhythmic humor elevates it to its own class.

Pickpocket Grace (Hayley Atwell) has a run-in with Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) in Rome in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

There is a sexual tension between Ethan Hunt and the pickpocket chained to him, but due to the low age limit of the film, the sex scene does not work. So the function of making love is performed by fidgeting behind the wheel of the Little Fiat. And the man is by no means on top of it every moment.

Whatever one thinks of Tom Cruise, the scene proves that he has an eye for the game in the action industry, which is otherwise quite ossified.

“ Tom Cruise can be heard laughing in the audience. The agent beat up the archaeologist.

On top of all that, Cruise's good-natured, 61-year-old makes the most of the movie the stunt itself riding a motorcycle off a mountain cliff into the void with a parachute on his back.

Dial of Destiny in the central chase, Indiana Jones scrambles through the alleys of Tangier, Morocco, on a not too macho rickshaw.

Its three small wheels clatter hilariously on the stone steps, but the scene comes second to Ethan Hunt's screens on both the action and comedy metrics.

Otherwise, it becomes clear that it's not from twenty-somethings About Harrison Ford are no longer into action roles. The veteran actor's fragility is covered with, among other things, a diving suit reminiscent of the Michelin man's overcoat.

In the opening episode, an obvious digital animation Indy is harping on the roof of the train. The flash lasts only seconds, but eats away at the film's credibility.

Tom Cruise can be heard laughing in the audience. The agent beat up the archaeologist.

But you can find it at least one corner where Indiana Jones' whip still bites. It's Finland.

in Finland Dial of Destiny with 230,000 viewers, is the fifth most watched film of the year, strictly speaking Dead leaves in the tail. It has generated more ticket revenue here than in Belgium, even though there are twice as many Belgians as Finns.

So what explains the Härmän phenomenon?

According to cultural researcher Janne Salminen, Harrison Ford's age is not a problem for Finns.

“In graying Finland, the idea of ​​an eighty-year-old protagonist is perhaps not as radical as in the United States, where the age of the sitting president causes great concern.”

Film researcher Jaakko Seppälä The University of Helsinki, on the other hand, believes that Finns are influenced by Indiana Jones's image and nostalgia.

“It seems that we need old heroes. The future looks bleak now, so an old hero is needed to set things right. We have more faith in them than in the current ones,” he reflects.

Seppälä describes Indiana Jones as an old-fashioned gentleman. Jones is cultured, teaches at a university and knows Even the Bible.

“He associates himself with positive values,” Seppälä describes.

Seppälä also reminds that when the first Indiana Jones films came out in the 1980s, Finland was experiencing an unprecedented boom.

Those viewers who lived in those times will be able to return to the familiar and safe warmth aboard the adventurous archaeologist.