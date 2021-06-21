HS analysis The fall of the government shows what kind of deadlock Sweden has found itself in

If you want to understand why the Swedish government collapsed, you have to dig up two points in the government agreement that was drawn up after the last election.

The government of Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven collapsed in a vote of confidence on Monday.

Jussi Sippola HS

20:15 | Updated 20:38

Stockholm

Chairman Nooshi Dadgostar looks tired, maybe a little upset.

Dadgostar, the leader of the Left Party, has just fulfilled his threat: he has overthrown the Swedish government along with other opposition parties.

He walks in front of reporters in the press room of the Swedish Parliament.