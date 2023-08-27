HS Analysis | The fall of politics is one drama and ends with labor struggles

The government’s early autumn begins with a racism statement and continues with cuts in the order of billions. Labor disputes are also to be expected.

Politics autumn begins with three thrillers.

The theme of the first is racism, the second benefits cuts and the third labor struggles.

The fourth drama is the presidential elections to be held at the beginning of next year, the campaigning of which can be expected to heat up in late autumn and winter.

For a government that has only been in office for three months, the starting situation is special: There is still a small chance that it might even fall.

So the first thing the government has to do is get its ranks together so that it can work together at all.

Politics the summer has been spent arguing about racism and mutual trust. There is still no certainty whether Perussuomalaiset and Rkp will fit into the same government and for how long.

The decision-maker is Rkp.

It has been dissatisfied with the way in which the Fundamental Finns have treated, above all, the chairman of the Fundamental Finns Riikka Purran and the Minister of Economic Affairs by Wille Rydman racists from years ago to writings and to private messages.

Basic Finns, on the other hand, scold the Rkp for not trusting basic Finns, even though both parties have approved the same government program.

If you have to guess, the government will continue, because both have a lot to gain and defend in the government program agreed in the spring.

Rkp chairman Anna-Maja Henriksson, Prime Minister Petteri Orpo (kok) and Riikka Purra, chairman of Basic Finns, spoke to journalists in connection with the internal government seminar related to equality communication in August.

Racism communication is important for the Rkp, but also for the coalition

Government tries to silence the discussion of racism by preparing a statement for the parliament on the promotion of equality, equality and non-discrimination in Finnish society.

The paper can also be called a racism notice. It is important above all for Rkp.

Because of that Rkp might be able to save face, even though it has not received the apologies it demanded from basic Finns for past writings. The party will continue in the government if the communiqué sufficiently renounces racism and its measures increase equality.

The communication is also important to the assembly. It needs additional evidence for both domestic and foreign use that the government it leads is not racist. The coalition also has a liberal wing that insults basic Finns.

Rkp’s chairman Anna-Maja Henriksson said on Wednesdaythat Rkp will decide on continuing in the board after it is clear what kind of communication will be made.

The government should approve the communication on August 31. Parliament is scheduled to vote on it on September 8.

The Rkp will probably vote in favor of the communication.

Even with this, the government still cannot get rid of the racism debate.

The opposition, or at least part of it, will show no confidence in Purra and Rydman. The Left Alliance and the Greens have already announced that they will operate this way.

Green parliamentary group Atte Harjanten according to Purra and Rydman the way they react as ministers to old writings that surfaced in the media does not inspire confidence that they would take the matter seriously enough.

Rkp’s you have to vote for the confidence of Purra and Rydman or the government will fall.

Even on Wednesday, Henriksson could not say whether Rkp supports the ministers of his government partner.

In reality, even the opposition parties hardly want the government to fall.

They want the government to be in place for at least a year and the popularity of the new government will decrease when people see what extensive cuts to social security mean in the citizens’ wallets.

Benefit cuts begin

If and probably when the government stays together, it will be able to implement the government program it has been refining for almost a couple of months in the spring.

The program strengthens the public finances with six billion euros, of which more than four billion euros are direct cuts to subsidies, for example.

The government will publish the budget proposal to be considered by the parliament on October 9. Then at the latest, citizens will see what balancing the state economy means to them.

Before that, the government will negotiate next year’s use of money in a budget meeting on the 19th and 20th. September

Usually, the government’s first budget scramble is calm, because it implements long-negotiated decisions already in the spring.

That’s probably the case even now, but because of the inflamed differences between the Rkp and basic Finns, the situation is unpredictable. Even a small spark can cause a fire that is difficult to extinguish.

According to government sources, all parties have so far stuck to the strict records of the government program.

Disputes may therefore only arise over very small amounts, because according to the government’s policies, new large spending items cannot be brought into the negotiations, unless it is necessary due to laws or some external change.

The Treasury minister Riikka Purra said on Friday that there are no major changes to the plan mentioned in the spring government program.

The size of the cuts affecting citizens’ lives will probably be around one billion euros next year. At the same time, taxation is slightly reduced.

The intention is that next year, among other things, the abolition of adult education support, the postponement of the rationing of nurses for round-the-clock care of the elderly, the amendment of the Disability Services Act, the cut of housing allowance, the cuts of earnings-related unemployment insurance and the freezing of index increases of several subsidies will come into effect.

Money also comes from, for example, development aid.

Part the cuts planned for the beginning of the government may not take effect at the beginning of next year. Partly because of that, next year’s savings plan is not as large as the government planned in the spring.

It doesn’t matter much if the government stays standing, because the desire to implement savings within the government is solid.

The cut in subsidies distributed by Kela, such as housing allowance, may be moved to autumn, for example, if, for example, Kela’s systems cannot be made to work in accordance with the new conditions. Index surgeries may also be delayed.

Demonstrators demanded “down with the government” in a demonstration held in Helsinki on August 12.

Employee organizations are preparing for industrial action

Political the third thriller of the fall is organized outside the board.

Among others, SAK, Teollisuusliitto and OAJ representing teachers have announced preparing for “organizational actions” because of the government’s cutting intentions.

Such actions include, for example, demonstrations, walkouts, overtime bans and strikes.

The organizations have not announced when or how they plan to react to the government’s actions. It would be strange if there were no industrial disputes until the law restricting the right to strike is in force.

To the board there has been a rumor that the first industrial action would take place on October 6.

According to HS information, a large number of SAK trustees will gather in Helsinki around this time to discuss actions, but as far as we know, no major industrial action or march has been decided for that day, at least not yet.

The beginning of October would sound too early anyway, because the unions must first get the membership motivated and the ranks of the ay movement straight.

The unions have slightly different emphases on which actions of the government worry them the most. What they have in common is that the social security cuts are considered excessive, and that there is irritation that the government’s actions do not affect those with high incomes.

Public The government’s preliminary decision to enshrine the so-called export model in the law is a particular poison for industry and service industry unions. It means that the national conciliator cannot accept higher salary increases for other sectors than what is usually the general line agreed upon in export sectors.

The model is working well for the industrial union, although it is hardly said out loud now.

Ay-liike is also quite fragmented and contentious due to, among other things, Tehy’s labor dispute and the agreement that exceeds wage increases in the industrial sectors of the public sector.

The central unions SAK in the lead would be the natural organizer of a major labor struggle, but the SAK unions also have mutual grudges.

In the year 2017 The big Teollisuusliitto, founded around Metalliitto, has taken the role of the main union in SAK, but even within SAK there is criticism that, despite its size, it has not achieved very significant achievements.

Low-wage workers in the service sectors will be hit hardest by cuts and changes in working life laws.

However, the unions of these sectors need the help of Teollisuusliitto and transport industries. However, it is not certain whether union members will agree to widespread political strikes in the fall, when factory workers will likely be laid off.

And we shouldn’t forget that among industrial workers the governing party Perussuomaliket is very popular. Will these dunians agree to oppose the decisions of their party?

In practice, however, the unions are forced to organize visible industrial action, otherwise their power and deterrence will weaken, which is the government’s intention.

The right to strike the deadline for the working group preparing the restrictive clauses ends in mid-October.

According to HS’s information, there is so much work to be done in the law that the articles will probably not come into force until next spring.

The broad expansion of local bargaining, which is affecting the Ay movement, will possibly come into effect in the fall of next year.

The government inside, the reaction of the labor market has still been considered more moderate than expected, but maybe not anymore in the fall.

Minister of Labour Arto Satonen (kok) has gone to speak and maybe listen a little at SAK, among others, but the board has already made its decision.

Employers are ready to accept even big strikes, because the government is implementing the program of their dreams.

