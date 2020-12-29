HS analysis The events in Koskela turn our eyes to unsustainable grief: Finland is failing to protect children

In order to understand the anxiety and insecurity of children, one must look at both the vast landscape and the deep fall at the same time, writes Maija Aalto, HS’s city journalist, in her analysis.

Child protection fails in Finland in its basic mission: to protect children from violence. The 16-year-old killed in Koskela is an extreme example of this, but not the only one.

Published in the fall research indicates that a child who has been beaten once is beaten again and again.

Children and young people living in foster care experience physical and sexual violence more often than their peers. The perpetrators are both adults and other young people.

The police are investigating The case of Koskela murhana. We do not know the details and the whole background. The suspects are the same age as the victim and beat this for a long time and brutally. Police said, with the permission of the parents of a young man who was the victim of a homicide, that he lived in a place placed under child protection.

Helsinki residents had brought candles to the scene of the killed 16-year-old in the area of ​​Koskela Hospital on 11 December.­

At the same time the criminal inspector Jonna Turunen took an exceptionally direct position on the significance of the murder.

He wrote, how we, society, do not do enough. Child protection professionals have repeatedly highlighted the inadequacy of their means and resources. Still nothing changes, just more working groups are set up and meetings are held.

In an interview with HS, the director of child protection in Helsinki Saila Nummikoski answeredthat child protection resources in Helsinki are reasonable. Lack of resources can no longer be blamed.

Can these be true at the same time?

To understand this, one must look at both the vast landscape and the deep fall.

Let’s get started numbers, those resources.

The previous big debate on child protection also started with violence, namely the murder of an eight-year-old girl in Helsinki. The system was sought to change so that a larger proportion of families receive help without ending up with child protection, for example a family counseling center or a home service for families with children.

At the same time, sizing issues came up in the headlines. That is, how much time one social worker has for a child or young person.

No one is able to take care of the affairs of a hundred families, but this was everyday also in the metropolitan area a moment ago. In an interview with HS, a group of child protection professionals said desperately that they were just waiting for the next child to die.

Helsinki can ruffle its chest in the fact that the grim figures have been reduced in a short time. Today, an average child welfare worker in the capital has an average of 35 children in charge of the capital and 30 children in the substitute care side.

The number alone doesn’t tell you how heavy things are is to be resolved or whether more time than usual for communication is required for practical adjustment, such as using an interpreter. Nor does the chapter speak, even if the employee is burdened in some municipality by a foolish organizational structure or unworthy management.

The Finnish Federation for Child Welfare is reminded that in many municipalities the number of clients per employee is still unreasonable. The law on limiting the number of customers is being turned. It will be needed.

“Yes, the number of clients has a direct impact on how well a family can be helped. It is especially important for young people to be consulted. That it is time to build trust, ”says the Director of Advocacy and Public Relations Miia Pitkänen.

Deputy Mayor for Social and Health Affairs of Helsinki Sanna Vesikansa (vihr) says that jobs in family social work and child protection have been added in Helsinki in recent years. The work is in progress for him too. For example, it is still difficult to find enough permanent staff.

Pitkänen adds that child protection does not work in a vacuum. Young people have a lot of serious problems that cannot be solved without timely and multidisciplinary support.

So it is also about the resources of schools and pupil care, for example. So even if there are enough school psychologists, curators, nurses and school doctors.

“Or for placed young people in particular psychiatric treatment functionality. Or for those who have serious substance abuse problems, also substance abuse treatment, ”says Pitkänen.

Vesikans also says that in addition to child protection, the protection of children must be taken into account. Preventing problems is the responsibility of everyone who works with children. There is a need for stronger co-operation in health care, schools, early childhood education, hobbies – wherever there are children and young people.

“This has been much improved, but for many children, young people and families, the system is still too complex and its components do not work well enough together.”

The water people keep in Helsinki, for example family centers good compared to previously separate family services. He also highlights the lack of inequality Included in the program. But the fault of the projects is that they always have an end date.

“After all, we have research data on the reasons behind the investments in Helsinki, where you can find a lot of intimate partner violence and poor families, for example. It will not be remedied by any single measure, but must be a long-term goal, ”says Vesikansa.

At the beginning of the exemption period, the number of child protection notifications first collapsed, although at the same time many indicators of child nausea turned red. In the autumn, the number of notifications increased at a rapid pace.

Over here until now we have been talking about quite large crowds. All matters affecting children and young people and child protection in general. Let us still focus on children and young people placed separately in family care and institutions.

In the previous school health survey, they were asked a separate set of questions.

Riikka Ikonen, Pia Eriksson and Tarja Heinon A study conducted by the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) shows that many of those growing up in foster care feel safe and are growing satisfied with their lives.

Compared to other young people, however, it is security that fails miserably. Children’s rights are not being realized as they should be for this particularly vulnerable group.

Placed young people are more likely to have health problems than their peers. Many experience loneliness. In this group, one-fifth of high school students report being bullied at least once a week, with only five percent talking about peers.

45 percent of growing high school students placed in the survey said they had experienced a physical threat in the past year and more than a quarter had experienced sexual violence. Twenty-two percent of high school students also reported having used physical violence by a parent or caring adult.

Here, too, during the past year, when they had already been placed or taken into care, not at some point in life. Most typically, young people report that there is a parent behind the abuse. But according to young people, unauthorized methods of punishment are also used in foster care places. Few people know their own rights or even which adult can be relied on in an emergency. The institutional responses were even much gloomier than family care.

Researchers also highlighted structural violence, that is, violence perpetrated by the system.

By this, they mean, for example, that young people with the most severe symptoms are easily moved from one place to another several times in a row. It again means a new experience of rejection over the former. The system increases insecurity even if individuals do their best.

Worth to also note that the school health survey does not reach everyone either. Not, for example, those who fled both school and child welfare.

Chief Inspector Turunen reminded that these children and young people in need often fall victim to crimes and also commit crimes. Every year, 800–900 criminal reports are made in Helsinki. Monia just looking close ones.

The Confederation of Finnish Child Welfare confirms that those who are in trouble are at particular risk. And yes, they need to be searched, but still prefer to be prevented in time to leave.

“At that point, the situation has already often progressed to infinitely bad. Everyone’s situation is unique, but many have a really strong need for support, ”says Pitkänen.

Set raised by social workers in the HS opinion paper in November highlight that there are not enough child protection places for young people in the crime or substance abuse cycle.

When a young person is a danger to others or to themselves, the institutions also raise their hands.

Social workers also write that self-determination should not be emphasized at the expense of other fundamental rights. But stronger than constraints, they talk again about time and the number of employees. It is easier to combat escape or crises when there are enough professionals on site at the same time.

Not today.

In the case of the most severely symptomatic young people, there is talk of periods of special care aimed at breaking the bad spiral. There are queues of months for episodes, and the episode is too short for some.

The Independence Anniversary Children’s Foundation (Itla) published in the summer statement the functioning of special care. It stated that for many young people, the service system has failed.

The route to aid has been intermittent and confusing. Periods of special care end up several times, for example, in young people who have or are suspected of having a neuropsychiatric illness. Many of them have not received timely or adequate treatment.

Of particular concern is one of the issues raised in the draft law on precautionary care, which is currently being consulted. The year 2021 will show what changes are really happening or whether we will return to the issue with the next exceptionally horrific bloodshed.

Social workers pull together very well in their opinion paper, which is basically what it is about. Not just about the choices of individuals but about structures.

“Placed children and young people are often vulnerable to a wide range of abuse and exploitation; the protective hand must not be injured at the same time. “