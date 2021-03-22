HS analysis The EU ‘stimulus package’ is not a stimulus package. It’s something completely different.

HS Vision gathered five benefits and five disadvantages of the EU stimulus package for Finland.
EU the stimulus package is progressing slowly but inevitably. During the spring, Member States will present to the Commission how they intend to use the money they receive from the package. The plans are then approved by national parliaments. In the Finnish Parliament, the controversial discussion of the Constitutional Committee will be extended to April.
.
#analysis #stimulus #package #stimulus #package #completely
Leave a Reply