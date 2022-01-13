HS analysis The EU is saying that it will not be negotiated – the situation in Ukraine once again shows how difficult it is to get on the field

Brussels

In progress is a super week for international politics, but is the European Union once again on the sidelines as a spectator when it should be playing?

EU leaders have emphasized in recent days that there is no negotiation across Europe. The President of the Commission Ursula von der Leyen said last Friday one thing is for sure: “There is no solution without Europe.”

In recent months, Russia has deployed its troops near its anti-Ukrainian borders and said it does not want NATO to expand east.

High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell visited a week ago on the front in eastern Ukraine and said after that, Europe will not be safe if Ukraine is not safe.

“That is why the EU and Ukraine must be present when European security is being discussed.”

EU High Representative Josep Borrell visited Luhansk in eastern Ukraine in early January.

Of the week at the beginning, U.S. and Russian deputy foreign ministers discussed in Geneva. The EU was not visible.

On the other hand, the Geneva talks were a continuation of the countries’ bilateral meetings on strategic stability. The EU has not been a party to them so far.

The EU and Ukraine will help nothing more than to trust the President of the United States Joe Biden principle, according to which nothing is agreed without the knowledge of allies and partners.

The Biden administration has had discussions with the Nordic countries, among others, and its links with the EU leadership are good, at least in comparison with the previous US administration.

Russia, for its part, has always sought to manage relations with EU countries bilaterally and to overtake the EU.

The already bad relations between Russia and the EU only deteriorated in the spring of 2021 Alexei Navalnyin after poisoning and imprisonment. High Representative Borrell tried to negotiate in Russia on behalf of the EU but was publicly humiliated.

On Wednesday A joint NATO-Russia military alliance is meeting in Brussels, for the first time since 2019.

Of the 27 EU member states, 21 NATO members are present. There is no place at the table for non-members.

Of course, NATO partners are kept up to date and listened to. One indication of this was the Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg Last week’s call president Sauli to Niinistö.

The Permanent Council of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) will meet in Vienna on Thursday. It meets weekly, but now the meeting is of particular interest and the ambassadors are preparing for a bigger debate than usual.

The advantage of the OSCE is that in the Council all EU countries are on the same table as Russia and the United States, and Ukraine is also involved.

Russia has recently communicated in various ways that its respect for the OSCE is now low. Due to Russia’s opposition, the OSCE did not hold its annual human rights meeting last year, nor has Russia responded favorably to the organisation’s election observers.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (left) and Russian Secretary of State Sergei Lavrov at the OSCE Ministerial Council in Stockholm in December 2021.

Member countries and through direct bilateral dialogue, the EU has a foot inside the meeting rooms. The security situation, which has a key impact on the EU, is still being talked about without the EU.

Professor Sven Biscop from the Belgian university in Ghent and the incubator Egmont say the situation is contradictory, as it was the EU’s actions that exacerbated the gap between Ukraine and Russia.

When the Ukrainian leadership did not sign the comprehensive trade agreement negotiated between the EU and Ukraine in 2013, this triggered widespread protests and led to a change of power in Ukraine and eventually Russia’s occupation of Crimea and war in eastern Ukraine.

The trade agreement finally entered into force in 2016. The EU has thus become Ukraine’s largest trading partner.

In trade policy The EU is a strong player, as is, for example, in competition policy.

In foreign and security policy, the Union seems inaccessible. Unanimity is required of member states in foreign policy decision-making, ie the opposition of any member state is enough to water down the common line. There has been talk of changing this for years.

“The EU lacks centralized decision-making and member states are divided. The High Representative can visit Ukraine, but if she has nothing concrete to offer, she will not have a seat at the negotiating table, ”says Biscop.

According to him, Ukraine’s role as a key partner of the EU would require the EU to draw up its own playbook: it would not wait for something to happen, but would make it clear to Russia the consequences of intimidating Ukraine and EU member states.

“ For most EU countries, a common defense means NATO, so expectations for the EU version are subdued.

Now The EU and the US have said together that tough economic sanctions will come if Russia attacks. The content of the sanctions has been deliberately sloppy.

EU member states are, in principle, behind tough sanctions, but disagreements will surface if, for example, a gas pipeline Nord Stream 2, which is awaiting commissioning, is proposed to be added to the sanctions list. Part of Europe is highly dependent on Russian gas imports.

In his New Year’s address, President Niinistö said that the EU cannot be just a technical sanctions coordinator when the sovereignty of individual member states is questioned from outside the Union.

Internal the EU is in the midst of its leadership. That, too, affects the weight of the Union. Germany’s new government has only just begun, and France will hold presidential elections in the spring Emmanuel Macron has to defend his place.

France has just begun its six-month presidency of the EU, and apparently partly due to the election, the season is full of important projects for France and Macron. One of them is the reform of the EU’s common security and defense policy, the ‘strategic compass’.

For most EU countries, a common defense means NATO, so expectations for the EU version are subdued. It will not be a substitute for NATO’s collective defense.

A common defense at its weakest will only remain the talk if not all countries are committed to it. The moment for reform is good: the EU will now have to consider its own role as an international player.