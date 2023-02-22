HS Analysis | The EU has already fattened Russia’s war coffers by almost 140 billion euros, an irreversible change is still underway

The EU sanctions policy has only one direction. Russia is being squeezed more and more economically, and the West is permanently separating from Russia, writes HS economic reporter Jarno Hartikainen.

of the EU and Russia’s trade relations were built for decades, but in just one year they were almost completely dismantled.

Russia’s major attack on Ukraine began in the early hours of February 24, 2022, and 12 months and nine sanctions packages later, almost 60 percent of EU imports into Russia and a good third of exports to Russia are covered by EU sanctions.

About a thousand western companies have voluntarily stopped their operations in Russia. The Russian state and Russian financial institutions are closed from Western capital markets.

Trade relations deteriorate so quickly that it is difficult to get an up-to-date overall picture through statistics. The latest figures from the EU statistical authority on trade between the EU and Russia are from November. Even at that time, 14 billion euros worth of Russian products were imported into the EU.

After this, the trade flows have essentially stopped. A significant part of the EU’s imports from Russia is oil, the import of which has since stopped almost completely.

In August, the Russian cargo ship Ap Jadran brought coal to Rostock, Germany.

The Russian Lukoil oil refinery in Sicily, Italy in October.

The EU banned the import of Russian crude oil by sea from December 5. There is still some oil coming through the pipeline, but 90 percent of pre-war oil imports are now under sanctions. The ban on the import of petroleum products entered into force on February 5.

As recently as September, crude oil and oil products worth 6.3 billion euros were imported from Russia to the EU, which corresponded to 45 percent of all exports to the EU. For this oil, Russia now has to find replacement markets in the rest of the world.

In addition Russia itself has cut off natural gas supplies to almost all of Europe. However, the sharp rise in the price of natural gas last year at least compensated for the lost sales volumes, and as recently as September, EU countries bought almost three billion euros worth of Russian gas.

With regard to natural gas, the picture has changed since then. At the beginning of the current year, the price of natural gas has clearly fallen from the peak prices in the fall. The flow of gas to Europe has been reduced to a fraction of what it was before the war. This means an immediate loss of export revenue for Russia, because due to pipeline capacity limitations, it is unable to quickly increase exports to, for example, Asia.

Gas flowed into the atmosphere from the severed Nord Stream gas pipeline in September.

It is safe to assume that the EU countries would not have had the courage to ban the import of natural gas from Russia on a moon day, so diligently did the gas-using industry and energy companies scare European decision-makers with the consequences of the ban.

Fortunately, Russia itself launched an energy weapon – and hit its own foot. It did make record gas sales revenues last year, but lost the European market possibly forever.

Often the effectiveness of the sanctions is measured by Russia’s lost export and tax revenues. By this measure, the effectiveness of the sanctions has not been remarkable, because the energy sanctions entered into force with a delay and Russia was able to benefit from the rise in energy prices.

The effect of import bans will probably start to be seen more clearly this year, when the energy sanctions start to bite.

However, import bans are only one part of the EU’s sanctions arsenal. However, in the commission responsible for preparing the sanctions, export bans are seen as at least as important. The gradually expanded ban on the export of Western technology and know-how weakens not only the growth potential of Russia’s economy, but also its military capability, the commission estimates. In the short term, this is believed to hit Russia harder than the loss of income caused by import bans.

In total, EU countries have paid almost 140 billion euros for energy to Russia since the start of the attack, according to the Energy and Clean Air Research Center (CREA).

Where sanctions could strike next?

The tenth sanctions package is being prepared, and according to publicly available information, at least asphalt and rubber would be subject to the import ban. Technology export bans are still being expanded.

The EU still has the possibility to expand the sanctions significantly. Among Russia’s significant export products outside of sanctions are diamonds, nickel and fertilizers.

Nuclear technology is a strategic export sector for Russia, but it is difficult to agree on sanctions. Some of the nuclear power plants in Finland and France, for example, use Russian fuel, and a Russian-made nuclear power plant is under construction in Hungary.

Even in the energy sector, sanctions can still be expanded.

After the import of oil, natural gas and coal is cut off, attention turns to liquefied natural gas, or LNG. It has become an even more important export product for Russia, which EU countries also import in increasing quantities. Russian LNG is also brought to Finland, to the terminals in Pori and Tornio, which serve the local industry.

However, the import of Russian LNG is unlikely to be banned until it is certain that the EU will be able to fill the gas reserves for the coming winter.

Western countries can also lower the price ceiling they have set for Russian oil and thus inoculate Russia’s oil export income from the rest of the world. The next time the EU and the G7 countries evaluate the level of the price ceiling is in March.

Is it is clear that the EU sanctions policy has only one direction. Russia is being driven into ever tighter economic conditions.

Trade relations are still not completely broken. For example, they wanted to keep food and medicines outside of EU sanctions. The EU’s line has also been that the sanctions must hit Russia harder than the EU. In the production of certain minerals and raw materials, Russia’s role is so central that they do not want to cut off imports, or at least give the companies plenty of time to look for replacement suppliers from other parts of the world.

Still, companies that depend on imports from Russia should be prepared for the fact that sooner or later the imports will stop. A permanent disengagement from Russia is underway.