HS analysis The EU had to incite the power of media giants like Facebook and Google, in reality it only strengthened them

The EU Copyright Directive, intended to protect media companies, must be implemented in Finland this summer. Its approval is likely to further strengthen the dominance of large platform companies over media companies and journalism, writes Juha-Pekka Raeste, HS’s financial journalist

Road hell has been stoned with good intentions.

The proverb is vividly reminiscent of the national implementation of the EU Copyright Directive adopted in 2019, ie implementation following.

Prime minister Sanna Marinin (sd) the government is to submit a government proposal on the subject to parliament in the coming months.

The directive must enter into force in Finnish law by 7 June. The bill is currently being prepared by the Ministry of Education and Culture.

Copyright Directive entered into force in the EU under strong political guidance. When it was completed, it turned out that even the experts didn’t really understand what had come to be decided.

Not to mention politicians.

The main points of concern relate to two articles of the Directive.

The second stipulates that various digital platforms, such as Facebook, must bear direct responsibility for the copyrighted works and possible copyright infringements posted by their users. This 17 article is often called a Youtube article.

The second question in Article 15 concerns how many words from news articles can be used and borrowed in future on search engine and social media platforms such as Google and Facebook, in various news compilations, and in media-to-media quoting and citation practices.

In these, the various rules are set out in the directive in such an interpretative way that experts are terrified.

However, the rules do not, in principle, apply to the sharing of private content.

Conversation one part has been tasted in recent weeks in Australia, where a new law obliges Google and Facebook to pay a portion of their advertising revenue from Australia to news media companies.

In Finland, the Media Association’s trustee for media companies announced last week that it supports the adoption of the Australian model in Finland as well.

When technology changes rapidly, a couple of the three steps above can easily determine the pace. Then, in the worst case scenario, well-meaning but flawed attempts to control the situation and improve competition could further distort the market.

Let’s get started the situation of media companies and the desire to compensate media companies for technological waste.

News media have traditionally been approximately half of their income from advertising and the second side of the subscriber fees. Advertising on free TV channels and free websites has even been the only source of revenue.

Google and Facebook, as global players, made a huge gap in this revenue.

On Facebook and its-owned Whatsapp and Instagram have globally a total of 2.8 billion active monthly users. Google, on the other hand, controls more than 90 percent of all Internet searches in the world and, for example, about 98 percent of mobile searches in Finland.

While they are still able to accurately profile their users, they have largely conquered the global online advertising market. In the UK, for example, Google and Facebook account for about 80 per cent of digital advertising. Earlier this week, Google said it would stop monitoring its users ’browsing data.

Advertising revenue This revenue collapse has put media companies on their hind legs.

Politicians have been genuinely concerned about what journalism, called the fourth state power, will do if the revenue of news organizations is halved or less and at the same time the share of various fake news and obscene speech in social media communication channels increases.

In that case, the simplest model of what was invented in media houses was proposed as a medicine – what if digital giants were obliged to give at least part of their income to news media.

Good the question for anyone other than a media company representative is, of course, why a search engine company should pay only for the transmission of media company content and not for all the content it transmits.

After all, the internet is full of content.

The main merit of Google and Facebook is that they organize this content in a user-friendly format, which, with the help of their algorithm, knows how to choose the most relevant ones (Google) or the most interesting ones for the user’s friends (Facebook).

Asking for a fee for the transmission of links also fights against the basic idea of ​​the Internet, the free flow of information.

This in addition, media houses, Google and Facebook have a strong interdependence.

The unfortunate fact for media companies is that their dependence on these two giants is much greater than vice versa.

Google and Facebook are very important sources of customer flows for many media. Breaking these routes would typically hurt news media much more than removing a news stream from search or social media services.

For example, the value of Facebook lies in its networks and user profiling and not in news media content, but media companies are in dire need of Facebook for distribution.

The problem thus arose with the rapid redistribution of digital advertising revenue, with Google and Facebook taking over the digital platform economy. Winner takes it all almost everything. The media companies were left with only crumbs.

Newspapers would not object to the content shared by Google and Facebook for a moment if they did not deprive them of advertising revenue.

Legislators were called upon to come up with a quick patent solution, but instead of tackling the main problem, namely the unequal distribution of advertising revenue and changing it, the directive ended up proposing some consolation money for media companies.

The solution does not change or improve competition for advertising clubs.

On the contrary, it even reduces competition in a situation where the problem is precisely the lack of competition.

For these for consolation money, at least in the light of the situation in Australia, seems to be going in the same way as for trustees-controlled distribution of money in general. Big lobbyists take everything, but they don’t get much either.

In Australia, the bill speaks beautifully of increasing diversity, but small media with a turnover of less than $ 150,000 won’t even get to the negotiating table.

In Australia, money is distributed as a result of arbitration, and even then the lender of money is often strong. Facebook agreed in the last instance after getting more or less aligned that it would decide what it would cost and to whom it would cost.

In the worst case, due to short-term greed, media companies will be put even tighter in the flames of Google and Facebook, so that they themselves are still demanding it.

This possible plot has been noticeable during the negotiations on the directive. Technology giants resist a little, but it looks like they’re not serious.

Facebook, for example, is the former UK Deputy Prime Minister and the company’s global communications and public relations director. Nick Cleggin as well as the company’s Director of EU Affairs Aura Sallan explicitly called on the EU to regulate.

It is even important for technology waste that controls be tightened.

The phenomenon has been seen even in the elevator industry or the banking industry. Elevator companies themselves often push dozens of new safety regulations into law to make it harder for new entrepreneurs to enter the industry. For a similar reason, banks are secretly happy with the increase in regulation.

Copyright Directive another key article concerns the content identification of platforms. For example, Facebook and Google-owned Youtube must recognize copyrighted content.

According to official sources interviewed by HS, patents for content identification systems are mainly owned by US and Chinese companies.

In other words, all European content platforms competing against these large companies may need to purchase their content identification systems from these companies.

European small companies are then once again ringing, and the giants of the platform economy can be happy. Competition is reduced when challenger companies cannot afford to buy content identification systems.

Teaching- and officials from the Ministry of Culture are not covered, as turning the government bill is also full of pitfalls.

Article 17 of the Copyright Directive, which deals with the liability of platforms, requires the introduction of the above-mentioned filtering systems.

However, Poland has challenged this filtering obligation in the European Court of Justice in violation of the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights.

If Poland’s position wins, the European Court of Justice may decide that Member States may not implement the article. The Court may also issue guidelines for the interpretation of the Article which are binding on the Member States.

Complicating matters is the fact that the whole article is linguistically unclear and contradictory, official sources say.

The ruling of the European Court of Justice will not be available until the summer. The bill must therefore be made without certainty as to whether the article in question is illegal.

The EU Commission has promised to provide guidance on the interpretation of the article, but this has not been the case either.