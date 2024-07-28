HS Analysis | The equal treatment of investors is forgotten when the big owner negotiates with a mirror

HS analysis|The purchase offers made by major owners of listed companies leave private investors in a difficult position and highlight worrying trends on the Helsinki Stock Exchange, writes HS financial reporter Jaakko Närhi.

Helsinki two relatively exceptional tender offer processes are underway on the stock exchange.

The consortium formed by the capital investment giant Apollo and the family-owned investment company Rettig would like to buy Purmo Group, which manufactures heating and cooling equipment.

The software company Innofactor’s stock is being bought by a fund managed by the investment company Capman Growth and Innofactor’s CEO Sami Ension formed by the consortium.

The investment company of the Rettig family owns almost 62 percent of Purmo’s shares, and Sami Ensio is Innofactor’s largest shareholder with just under 22 percent.

The largest owners of the companies therefore sit on two balls in the situation, as it were – in a decisive position as both seller and buyer.

There is nothing wonderful about that in itself. The principal owner of a listed company can have many good reasons to buy the remaining shares and withdraw the company from the stock exchange.

However, the dual role gets twisted when a competitor appears for the purchase offer.

Capital investment giant Project Grand Bidco, a separate company founded by Apollo’s funds and main owner Rettig, published its initial cash purchase offer for all Purmo shares at the end of April.

Purmo’s board of directors said that they recommend accepting the offer, and approvals for the purchase offer had been received from more than 88 percent of the company’s shareholders.

In late May, Chinese home electronics manufacturer Haier entered the competition for Purmo, first with initial interest and then with an official, higher offer.

The buyer candidates poked each other one more time, until the separate company of Rettig and Apollo said in mid-July that it would no longer respond to Haier’s higher offer. Project Grand Bidco still believed that the faster schedule and certainty of implementation of its own offer was an attractive equation for shareholders.

However, it seemed that Purmo would end up in the hands of the Chinese. After all, Haier’s most up-to-date purchase offer – 13.59 euros for each Purmo C-series share – was significantly higher than Grand Bidco’s offer of 11.06 euros per share.

That’s why it was quite a surprise when the Purmo board announced on Wednesday 24.7. to maintain its recommendation for Grand Bidco’s lower offer.

Haier’s higher offer did not have “sufficient support from major shareholders”.

In other words: Rettig, which owns more than 60 percent of the company, prefers a purchase offer in which Purmo’s shares are sold at a lower price to Rettig’s purchasing consortium.

The condition of Haier’s purchase offer is that it can buy at least 80 percent of Purmo’s shares. So there will be no deals if Rettig’s mind doesn’t change.

July On the 22nd, the software company Innofactor announced that a separate company founded by the fund managed by the investment company Capman Growth and the company’s founder and CEO Sami Ensio wants to buy all of Innofactor’s shares.

The consortium said it would offer 1.68 euros for each Innofactor share, which meant a quite credible overprice of just under 40 percent, i.e. a premium compared to the average price of the company’s share weighted by last month’s trading volumes.

However, the most interesting thing was that Innofactor had also received an offer that was more than 10 percent higher. The company said it had received a preliminary conditional offer at a price of EUR 1.86 per share.

Unfortunately, a competing offer would require the approval of the company’s largest shareholder, which “in the view of Innofactor’s board of directors, would not be available”.

In other words: CEO and main owner Sami Ensio prefers a buyout offer where Innofactor’s shares are sold at a lower price to Ensio’s buying consortium.

In the case of Innofactor, there is probably no need to wait for the final competing offer, because Ensio cannot even withdraw from the purchase offer due to a competing offer, unless the competing offer is at least 100 percent higher than the current offer.

Hardly anyone from the company will pay such a large premium, so a possible higher offer would probably be rejected with a few lines of information.

Private from the investor’s point of view, the situation is peculiar in both cases. Investors should be treated equally, but that doesn’t happen in this case – if it can even happen.

On the other hand, it is difficult to say whether the main owners Rettig and Ensio are doing anything unequivocally wrong.

As for the company’s boards, the situation is even more complicated.

I guess the principal owners have the right to pursue their own interests, and it would not be realistic to expect that the boards of companies would cross paths with the principal owner of the company without some kind of agreement.

Still, from the perspective of an individual shareholder, it would seem pretty funny to listen to how the company’s main owner comes to the conclusion at the end of his negotiations with the mirror that his own lower purchase offer is actually quite attractive.

Innofactor’s Ensio even told For Kauppalehti being “absolutely certain that this [Capmanin kanssa tehty tarjous] is the best possible solution for the shareholders, the company and all parties.”

Innofactor in this case, there is hardly any real reason to tune into its greater drama. Stopping the preliminary higher offer right from the start raises some questions, but already the price offered for the shares by the Ensio and Capman consortium is competitive.

Due to the terms of the offer, it also seems quite likely that it will come true.

The situation in Purmo is more complicated. It is difficult to figure out why any private shareholder would accept a lower offer at this stage. Or, in other words, would not withdraw the approval he previously gave to the offer. After all, the company’s share price on the stock exchange at Friday’s closing price is higher than Grand Bidco’s offer.

For example of the analysis company Inderes according to shareholders should wait for the possible implementation of Haier’s higher offer, because the monetary difference between the offers is attractive despite the later implementation date of Haier’s offer.

The small investor is still in a difficult position. Apart from selling the shareholding, there are few options. I guess it won’t help but wait.

Summer ones the purchase offers seem to continue two trends that have emerged worryingly frequently in the Helsinki Stock Exchange in recent years.

The first is a situation where the company’s current owners or managers try to buy their company out of the stock market. This has happened in recent years, at least in the cases of Caverion and Musti Group.

Apparently, the Helsinki Stock Exchange is not a good enough place for the company to grow or otherwise develop.

Innofactor’s CEO Ensio complained Kauppalehtin according to the stock exchange’s strict reporting requirements diverting the company’s focus and resources to the wrong things.

Second a worrying trend is the relaxation of the equal treatment of investors on even shakier grounds.

Perhaps the most egregious example in recent years is the Ahström-Munksjö mess launched in the fall of 2020 Purchase processwhich is currently before the Supreme Court.

Suomen Sharesæstäjät, a party to the lawsuit, has said that the purchase process was unfair for private investors, and that the consideration paid for the company’s shares was too small.

During the current year, however, investors have been talked about by directed share issues, in which the large owners of listed companies have been able to buy the companies’ shares at a discount price, more or less on the basis of the Huter.

This year, at least Citycon and Optomed have offered shares to large investors at a discounted price. An issue aimed at the largest investors also organized by YITbut it was given at the market price after all.

In investment circles In recent years, people’s capitalism has been talked about more and more, and saving shares has been rightly recommended to as many Finns as possible.

The situations of individual companies have their own special features, but together they send a bad message precisely in the direction of the ordinary private investor.

The inner circle of Finnish economic life should perhaps consider whether the equal treatment of investors should be taken more seriously than at present – although in practice nothing seems to force it.