HS Analysis | The environment no longer belongs to the “other nice” category of politics – this was also reflected in the president’s speech

The carrying capacity of nature rose to the top of the list when Sitra listed this year’s megatrends. Niinistö’s New Year’s speech also contained the same thinking, writes HS’s political editor Petja Pelli in his analysis.

Politics is used to sharing hard and soft topics.

Economy and security are thought to be hard. They are the first to be asked in election panels, and they are thought to set the boundary conditions for other, softer wishes, such as nature conservation.

To put it bluntly, the environment in Finland also belongs to the “other nice” category. It has been possible to allocate funds for its preservation after more vital matters have been taken care of.

Priorities are reflected in the use of money. The current government almost doubled the appropriations for nature conservation. Even so, the entire budget of the environmental administration is still so small that it does not appear in the budget graphics on the website of the Ministry of Finance until you click on the item “look at smaller entities”.

For example, the budget of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry is about seven times that of the environmental administration. Of course, environmental measures are taken in all administrative sectors, but this gives scale.

However, the idea of ​​environmental policy as something secondary and “soft” seems to be changing. The environment rises alongside the economy in the hardness ranking of policy areas.

Change can be seen as an expansion of environmental thinking.

Nature is increasingly spoken of as an undercurrent that determines all human activity. It is no longer just its own little slice of the political pie. There are two recent examples of this in Finland.

The first of them is the report published on Sunday by Sitra, the Finland’s independence celebration fund “Megatrends 2023”. The report outlines major developments that will shape the future.

Sitra lists the megatrends as follows: nature’s carrying capacity is crumbling, welfare challenges are growing, the struggle for democracy is intensifying, the competition for digital power is accelerating and the foundation of the economy is cracking.

Nature’s carrying capacity is placed in the middle of other developments in Sitra’s chart. It is a megatrend of megatrends that affects others.

The perspective is global, because Finland is not an island.

“Extreme weather conditions, the collapse of ecosystems and the impoverishment of the soil significantly increase the uncertainty of food production. There will be a shortage of fresh water in many places. At worst, large areas, including many coastal cities with millions of inhabitants, may become uninhabitable,” the report writes.

It is clear that such uncertainties are reflected in the world economy and well-being and threaten to generate new conflicts.

The barley harvest in Kiuruvedi was much smaller than normal in the summer of 2021 due to the drought.

If relevant stops to think, you can’t really come to any other conclusion than that environmental change as a purely physical phenomenon is “harder” than a large part of the questions in economic discussions.

In theory, governments’ debts could be reset to zero with an agreement between people, even now. Chaos would follow, but there is no physical barrier to it. Monetary system, interest rates, stock prices. They are not in the same way squishy and “hard” as the nature that feeds humanity. You can’t catch them.

The central bank can decide to raise or lower its policy rate, and the change in the reality affecting people’s everyday life is immediate.

There is no similar room for negotiation in the carbon dioxide concentration of the atmosphere, extinctions, water purity or, for example, soil fertility.

Nature does not make compromises with us and environmental changes cannot be fixed by pressing a button or making a statement. They are the most concrete reality, affected only by the actions of the real world.

Even in the economy, the most concrete aspect is often directly connected to nature’s production and carrying capacity. Forestry, agriculture and mining are examples of this. The limits of nature are the limits of their growth.

The warming of the climate and the drying of the soil expose Finnish spruces to worse insect damage than before. A bookworm had killed a fir tree in Elimäki.

Also in Finland according to Sitra, environmental changes form the basis on which other human activities are built.

“Finland is getting hotter than the global average, but remains viable,” the report says.

At present, the world will warm by three degrees by the end of the century. Finland has warmed up and is warming up about twice as much as the world average.

“Our biodiversity is dwindling, especially in forests. Climate warming brings new pests and heat waves, droughts and floods affect food production and people’s health. The wetter and wetter weather of winter increases the risk of mold damage, and the prevalence of extreme weather conditions puts pressure on the infrastructure,” the authors state.

The red thread is clear: the environment sets the boundary conditions for the economy, not the other way around.

As a solution, Sitra proposes “ecological reconstruction”, which “requires a change in the thinking model away from wasteful overconsumption and a focus on improving the environment and human well-being”.

The same comprehensive environmental thinking – albeit in a more moderate form – was also included by the president Sauli Niinistön New Year’s speech.

According to Niinistö, the agreement reached at the UN Nature Conference in December on the 30 percent conservation goal and halting nature loss was “the most encouraging news of the past year”.

In addition, Niinistö stated that the transition to emission-free energy sources is also a matter of safety and self-sufficiency – that is, a tough policy.

Niinistö’s most recent New Year’s speech was probably the first of the Finnish presidents’ New Year’s speeches in which the word “nature loss” was mentioned at all. A small sign of change, too.

That though in the name of honesty, it must be admitted that very similar considerations about the connection between the state of nature and human well-being were already presented by the president Urho Kaleva Kekkonen a year 1970 in his speech 52 years ago.

“The pollution and partial destruction of our environment progresses faster and more widely year after year,” said Kekkonen.

Kekkonen understood that the richest countries strain the environment the most and that the effects are widely felt:

“The well-being of the economically most developed nations is reflected back to people and humanity as an overload of natural resources, a deterioration of the living environment, and a decrease in comfort. The harmful consequences of the gradual breakdown of nature’s self-regulating mechanism are felt everywhere.”