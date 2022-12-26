HS Analysis | The English Premier League continues from an almost strange situation – no one predicted this

Football The English Premier League did not taste the World Cup for a long time. The season continues today on Boxing Day with seven matches. The remaining matches of the round will be played on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In England, the round of matches on Boxing Day is such a big tradition that it cannot be displaced by a single World Cup. However, the situation is exceptional, as the series continues already eight days after the final.

The most difficult situation is for teams whose players played in the World Cup final. In particular, Aston Villa needed a World Cup hero between the posts Emi Martinez to the Liverpool match, but in many ways it’s a long way from the party hum of Argentina to Birmingham. Villa Manager Unai Emery’s according to Martinez will return to the strength of the club only in the beginning of the week.

The Premier League had to be played for 16 rounds before the World Cup, but the queen Elizabeth’s death caused cancellations. Thus, the teams have played 14 or 15 matches, so there are still 23 or 24 matches left. In other words, the beginning of the year is enough for late games on weeknights.

Where got stuck at the start of the World Cup break?

Hardly anyone could predict what the league table would look like at this point in the season. At the top is Arsenal, with a difference of five points to overwhelming pre-favorite Manchester City. Arsenal have played 14 matches: 12 wins, one draw and only one loss.

If Arsenal’s top spot is a surprise, so is Newcastle’s third place. Newcastle have also lost only one match and that was at the end of August.

The rise of Newcastle was indeed expected when the Saudi Arabian investment fund became the owner of the club in October 2021. Big stars have not been acquired for the team with insane sums, but the manager Eddie Howe with the management, the structure is assembled piece by piece.

Kieran Trippier last January was Newcastle’s first big signing under the new owners.

Newcastle has indeed collected sympathy points among many football experts. That’s how easily sports underwear has hit the mark, you can say at this point.

If Newcastle invested only in star players, it would face heavy criticism. The purpose of owning the club is the opposite: to give a positive image of Saudi Arabia, whose reputation is anything but clean.

How about enduring successes Liverpool and Chelsea? In places six and eight. Both have been able to forget their championship dreams long ago. Finishing in the Champions League, i.e. at least fourth, is also tough, as Tottenham and Manchester United are also ahead.

Chelsea already had time to change their manager, when Thomas Tuchel changed to Graham Potter. In this respect, Chelsea’s change of ownership has not brought any change: Roman Abramovich changed managers quickly, and a new owner Todd Boehly seems to continue on the same path. The results have not improved during Potter’s time.

Liverpool are already used to the fact that the main opponent is Manchester City. Now the situation is different and the possible change of ownership brings additional tension.

Tottenham will continue to defend hard manager Antonio Conte winged by passionate piloting. If the money doesn’t come in during the January transfer window, Conte can hang around for a while.

Manchester United is an enigma: when the club got rid of it About Cristiano Ronaldodoes it clean the air and the manager Erik ten Hag make his team play more evenly? And above all else, will the Glazer family finally sell the club as many of the most passionate supporters of the club have been hoping for years?

Erik ten Hag no longer has to think about Cristiano Ronaldo’s situation like he did in the Aston Villa match in November.

The twist is also tight in the fight for relegation. There is no Norwich-like punching bag in the Premier League this season – although Wolverhampton are close to being one: ten points and just eight goals scored in 15 games.

Many expect Arsenal’s spending to freeze from the beginning of 2023 in a constant backlog of matches. When still a top player Gabriel Jesus was injured in the World Championships, the challenge is enough. One solution to this is the January transfer window, where Arsenal have generally not been active.

Now it may be different, because the American owner of the club Stan Kroenke already sees himself celebrating the championship, as happened this year with the three clubs he owns: in American football the Los Angeles Rams (NFL), in hockey the Colorado Avalance (NHL) and in lacrosse the Colorado Mammoth (NLL) won the championships.

Buying a top scorer in January is challenging. At least you won’t find something that Manchester City, who is breathing down your neck, has.

Will we see Erling Braut Haaland’s goal clearances at a frequent pace in the spring season as well?

Erling Braut Haaland’s the autumn was already confusing, eighteen goals in fourteen matches, so it remains to be seen what the player who recharged his batteries for the whole World Cup will perform during the spring.

The minimum requirement for Haaland seems to be to break the Premier League’s goal record in one season.

The current record is from the early years of the Premier League, 34 goals. They have been able to do that Andy Cole in Newcastle in the 1993–1994 season and Alan Shearer in Blackburn in the 1994–1995 season. At the pace of autumn, surpassing 34 goals is not difficult at all.

Whether Haaland’s feats are enough for the league championship will be known by May 28, 2023 at the latest.

Premier League Monday 26 December: Brentford-Tottenham at 2.30pm, Crystal Palace-Fulham at 5pm, Everton-Wolverhampton, Leicester-Newcastle, Southampton-Brighton at 7.30pm Aston Villa-Liverpool and Arsenal-West Ham at 10pm. Tue 27.12. at 19:30 Chelsea–Bournemouth and at 22:00 Manchester United–Nottingham. Wed 28.12. at 10 p.m. Leeds–Manchester City.