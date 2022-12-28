HS Analysis | The effectiveness of sanctions against Russia has been disappointing, but the new year will bring a change

The year 2023 gives cause for optimism, when the sanctions will finally hit the mainstay of the Russian economy, i.e. oil exports, writes HS economic reporter Jarno Hartikainen.

A year In 2022, the biggest disappointment is the ineffectiveness of the economic sanctions against Russia.

The sanctions themselves are exceptionally harsh. Russian banks have been largely disconnected from the Western financial system, and the central bank’s foreign assets have been frozen. Russia no longer receives advanced technology or services from the West, and the export of its natural resources to the West has been significantly restricted. In addition, more than a thousand Western companies have themselves decided to withdraw from Russia or reduce their operations in the country.

Back in the summer, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimated that due to the sanctions, the Russian economy would shrink by around nine percent this year and next year.

However, the IMF has since updated its forecast. In light of current information, Russia’s gross national product is expected to shrink by only 3.4 percent this year and 2.3 percent next year.

The effect is far from desired.

Major the explanation for this is that Russia’s energy export, the country’s most important source of income, was allowed to continue for a long time without interruption. Approximately 60 percent of Russia’s export earnings and approximately 40 percent of the state’s tax revenues have traditionally come from oil and natural gas.

Oil exports in particular continued almost unchanged for a long time. Although some Western buyers began to avoid Russian crude oil, Russia managed to find replacement markets for its oil, primarily in India, China and Turkey.

What Russia lost in reduced sales volumes, it gained in increased prices when the market prices of oil and natural gas rose sharply. The reason was the war started by Russia itself and energy extortion.

“ The West certainly did not succeed in draining Putin’s war chest.

The Kiev-based think tank KSE Institute estimates that this year Russia will receive record revenues of around 350 billion dollars from oil and gas exports.

The West certainly did not succeed in draining Putin’s war coffers, as was intended.

In Europe, too, there has been criticism of sanctions against Russia, as they have had an impact on the cost of living. In October, a protester’s sign in Berlin read: “I want Russian gas and oil!”

But there is also reason for optimism at the start of the new year. There is reason to believe that in 2023 the sanctions will really start to bite.

The main reason for optimism is, of course, that the sanctions will finally hit the mainstay of the Russian economy, i.e. oil exports. The EU’s import ban on Russian crude oil arriving by sea entered into force on December 5. Russia’s most important export market for crude oil closed.

On the same day, the $60 price ceiling for Russian crude oil set by the G7 group, the EU and Australia came into effect. Russia is highly dependent on western service providers, such as shipping companies and insurance companies, for oil exports by sea. Now these companies are not allowed to offer their services for oil shipments that have been sold at a price that exceeds the price ceiling, regardless of where the buyer is in the world.

The price ceiling does not aim to discourage Russian oil exports, but only to limit the export revenues collected by Russia.

Although, for example, India and China have not formally committed to a price cap, and Russia has banned the sale of oil to buyers who comply with the price cap, there are indications that the sanction is working at least to some extent. For example, oil cargoes insured by Western companies have arrived at Asian ports.

More sanctions are coming. Britain bans the import of Russian oil products from the beginning of the year, the EU from February 5. Europe mainly buys diesel from Russia.

The effect remains to be seen, and once again a lot depends on whether Russia manages to find replacement markets for its products. Researcher at KSE Institute Boris Dodonov appreciate that this may be difficult. India and China, which rushed to buy Russian crude oil, are themselves net exporters of petroleum products, both of which have a lot of refinery capacity.

In any case, in February more than 40 percent of Russia’s oil exports are covered by sanctions.

Oil sanctions the effect is strengthened by the fact that the Russian state economy relies more and more heavily on oil revenues. Because of the war, government spending is swelling, and the budget is already financed to an increasing extent by dividends and additional taxes from the state gas company Gazprom.

Now Russia itself has cut off almost all pipeline gas supplies to the EU. Two-thirds of Russia’s gas export volume and an even larger share of its value were wiped out. It cannot direct these volumes to the rest of the world.

Trade outside of the energy sector with the West is practically cut off. Domestic consumption has frozen because of the war and sanctions.

The KSE Institute predicts that next year, Russia’s oil and gas export revenues will somehow halve and fall close to the level of 2020. At that time, the corona pandemic stopped the wheels of the world economy, reduced the demand for oil and collapsed its price.

“ As a result of the war, Russia will lose approximately one thousand billion euros in oil and gas export revenues during this decade.

In the West now has all the trump cards in his hands.

The EU can further expand its energy sanctions. After coal, crude oil and oil products, it would be natural to ban the import of Russian liquefied natural gas, or LNG. Russia would have to look for alternative markets for lng, from which it will probably get a lower price for its product.

The price ceiling can also be lowered. The price ceiling of $60 was undoubtedly set cautiously, in practice according to the current market price, in order to test the effects of the sanction on the oil market.

Now that it is obvious that the oil market did not go haywire, the price ceiling can be lowered. An international group of researchers has estimated that a price ceiling of $35 would take away such significant oil export income from Russia that it would significantly limit the country’s ability to wage war in Ukraine.

However, the price ceiling would be higher than Russia’s production costs, so it would still be profitable for Russia to produce oil for the world market.

Sanctions force should not be overestimated, they alone will not end the war in Ukraine. They also don’t bite quickly.

But the long-term prospects of the Russian economy are significantly darkened by the sanctions. The International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates that as a result of the war, Russia will lose around one thousand billion euros in oil and gas export revenues during this decade.

When no one knows how long the war in Ukraine will last, sanctions can take resources from Russia to prolong the war.