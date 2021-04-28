Thursday, April 29, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

HS analysis The drama caused by the center left a scar on the government that will hardly expire throughout the term

by admin
April 28, 2021
in World
0

If and when the support crisis in the center continues, no significant improvement in the party’s poor state and subsequent behavior is expected, writes HS policy journalist Teemu Luukka in his analysis.

For subscribers

The chairman of the center, Minister of Science and Culture Annika Saarikko (center) and Prime Minister Sanna Mari at a press conference on the government five-party frame talks at the Prime Minister’s official residence in Kesäranta on Wednesday.­Picture: Rio Gandara / HS

Teemu Luukka HS

2:00

Government parties the Presidents consisting of five arrived on Wednesday in front of the media to report that the confused government crisis that confused the nation for a week is over.

The center parliamentary group decided that the party would remain in government. Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) and the President of the Center Annika Saarikko (center) had debated in the morning before the center group parliamentary group meeting.

Topics related to the article

.
#analysis #drama #caused #center #left #scar #government #expire #term

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

The woman found out about her own death 15 years later

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.