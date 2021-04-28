HS analysis The drama caused by the center left a scar on the government that will hardly expire throughout the term

If and when the support crisis in the center continues, no significant improvement in the party’s poor state and subsequent behavior is expected, writes HS policy journalist Teemu Luukka in his analysis.

The chairman of the center, Minister of Science and Culture Annika Saarikko (center) and Prime Minister Sanna Mari at a press conference on the government five-party frame talks at the Prime Minister’s official residence in Kesäranta on Wednesday.­

Teemu Luukka HS

2:00

Government parties the Presidents consisting of five arrived on Wednesday in front of the media to report that the confused government crisis that confused the nation for a week is over.

The center parliamentary group decided that the party would remain in government. Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) and the President of the Center Annika Saarikko (center) had debated in the morning before the center group parliamentary group meeting.