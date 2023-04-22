HS Analysis | The disconnection from China driven by the US is a difficult idea for the EU

Brussels

Europe does not plan to disconnect from China, but it plans to reduce the China risk, stated the president of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen while speaking to the plenary session of the EU Parliament on Tuesday.

De-risking and not decoupling, that has been von der Leyen’s and the EU’s message this year. In addition to China, the message is aimed at the United States, where the president first started talking about disconnection Donald Trump. The current president Joe Biden has not changed the line of his predecessor, but on the contrary has hardened it.

Even in the United States, it is not conceivable that the entire economy could be disconnected from China. Decoupling means in particular that the United States wants to strongly limit China’s access to new critical technologies, which are needed for example in the development of weapons, artificial intelligence and surveillance systems. China wants to be blocked or at least slowed down.

Simply put, it’s about two superpowers thinking about which of them has the technological upper hand. For now, the United States is leading the fight.

Biden’s during the period, the United States has, among other things, limited the export of the most advanced semiconductors to China, citing national and international security, and persuaded its allies to follow suit.

The export restrictions imposed by the United States also affect Europe via a bend. Companies from EU countries cannot export to China devices that have used components covered by US restrictions.

In addition to that, the United States hopes for its own actions from the EU, but so far there have been few of them. Among the EU countries, the Netherlands has limited the export of equipment needed for the production of the most advanced semiconductors to China. The Dutch company ASML is the world’s top in them.

This was a welcome victory for the United States, but otherwise Europe has been more cautious about export restrictions and the isolation of China. EU countries are tied to China in foreign trade in many ways, and there is a lot to lose if China takes countermeasures.

Employees at the factory of the Dutch ASML semiconductor company in April 2019.

French presidential Emmanuel Macron a recent visit to China with its aftermath showed that in the EU, the US’s China-bashing is also irritating and its intentions are suspected. As Macron quickly put it, an alliance with the United States must not mean that Europe ends up being a vassal of the United States.

The EU is between a rock and a hard place, so Macron’s exit right now was not considered particularly smart.

“We have to speak with one voice, or else China will eat us for lunch,” says one EU diplomat.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron met in Guangzhou, China at the beginning of April.

Economic ties therefore, Europe is trying a different approach to China than the United States. The EU has decided to focus on risk reduction, i.e. it is now making every effort to reduce its strategic dependence on Chinese semiconductors, batteries and critical earth metals, which are all essential for Europe’s green transition. The fear is that one day China will take advantage of these dependencies.

The EU has been prepared for China’s development, even if it has not always been visible – for example, China’s investments in Europe have been viewed with blue eyes. Already in 2019, the EU defined the country in its China strategy as a partner, economic competitor and systemic challenger that wants to promote “alternative forms of governance”.

Despite the common strategy, the member countries have differences of opinion in their China policy, mainly depending on how dependent they are on trade with China.

China’s the post-coronavirus development is causing a new kind of uneasiness, because the country has not condemned Russia’s attack on Ukraine, but has declared its friendship with Russia to be limitless. According to von der Leyen, China’s attitude towards the war will largely determine the relationship between China and the EU, which has become more distant and difficult anyway.

China does not tolerate, for example, the EU parliament’s criticism of the treatment of the Uyghurs in Xinjiang, and Lithuania, an EU country, came under economic pressure when Taiwan opened a representative office in the country’s capital, Vilnius. China considers Taiwan a rebel province that cannot have its own embassies.

Both cases showed that China does not hesitate to use sanctions and pressure when necessary.

Foreign policy the institute’s research director Mikael Wigell according to three big trends in the global economy.

“The economy is getting armed. Never before have economic sanctions been used as much as now, and it is constantly accelerating. It leads to a weakening of economic interdependence globally,” says Wigell.

Large economies are also starting to protect themselves, which Wigell says is the “security” of the economy. This has been reflected in climate legislation favoring US domestic companies, to which the EU has responded by giving member countries more freedom to boost their own companies with state subsidies.

“More or less protectionist instruments are introduced. Foreign direct investments are monitored. There will be export duties, there will be new support packages all the time, there will be friend-shoring.”

Friend-shoring means that companies try to move all or part of their production to countries that are considered friendly and safe – not to have all the eggs in one basket, which has usually been China. The only problem is that even if, for example, the assembly of electronics moves to a friendly country, most likely a significant part of the components and their raw materials will still come from China.

“And then the economy balkanizes. Global value chains are starting to break down into smaller parts. If, for example, we have had similar standards, we can no longer agree on them either.”

All these trends bring a lot of uncertainty to countries that live on foreign trade, such as Finland. So far, the EU has chosen a cautious China line, but the future is unpredictable as the superpower game gets tougher. Would the EU join, for example, sanctions against China?