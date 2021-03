HS analysis The departure of Elo’s CEO Satu Huber was due to bad governance – the risk game with earnings-related pension funds crashes to everyone’s detriment

Fact

Elo’s Supervisory Board has a total of 40 members

■ The task of Elo’s Supervisory Board is to supervise the company’s administration by the Board of Directors and the President and CEO. The Supervisory Board has 40 members, whose background and term of office Elo describes as follows:

■ Ansu Saarela, CFO, Bauhaus & Co Ky, resigning in 2022

■ Antti Hakala, Director, Trade Union Pro, resigning in 2021

■ Antti Rantalainen, President and CEO, Rantalainen-Yhtiöt oy, resigning in 2021

■ Harri Miettinen, President and CEO, Kymen Seudun Osuuskauppa, resigning in 2022

■ Heidi Jaara, Member of the Board, Balmuir oy, resigning in 2022

■ Heikki Pesu, President and CEO, Are oy, resigning in 2022

■ Ilkka Brotherus, Chairman of the Board, Sinituote oy, resigning in 2021

■ Jaana Ylitalo, Director of Advocacy, Service Industry Trade Union PAM ry, resigning in 2021

■ Janne Ylinen, President and CEO, Kokkolan Halpa-Halli oy, resigns in 2022

■ Juha Hakkarainen, Director of Forestry Federation of Agricultural and Forestry Producers MTK ry, resigning in 2022

■ Kalle Kujanpää, CFO, Finn-Power oy, resigns in 2021

■ Katariina Poskiparta, CEO, Student Health Care Foundation, resigning in 2022

■ Kimmo Simberg, President and CEO, Etelä-Pohjanmaan Osuuskauppa, resigning in 2023

■ Lasse Laurikainen, Chairman of the Board, Helsinki Engineers HI ry, resigning in 2021

■ Leena-Mari Lähteenmaa, President and CEO, CGI Suomi oy, resigning in 2022

■ Maria Hanho, owner-entrepreneur, Vaissi oy, resigns in 2023

■ Marko Piirainen, Chairman, Automotive and Transport Workers’ Union AKT ry, resigning in 2023

■ Martti Ala-Härkönen, CFO, Caverion Corporation, resigning in 2023

■ Mats Nyman, Executive Vice President, Private Sector Supervisors and Experts YTY ry, resigning in 2022

■ Mikael Pentikäinen, President and CEO, Finnish Entrepreneurs, resigning in 2023

■ Mikko Salo, Executive Director, Loimu ry, Association of Natural, Environmental and Forest Scientists, resigning in 2021

■ Millariikka Rytkönen, Chairman, Tehy ry, resigning in 2021

■ Nanna Hietala, Chairman of the Board, MSK Group oy, resigns in 2023

■ Olavi Kaukonen, President and CEO, A-Clinic Foundation, resigning in 2023

■ Olli Sarekoski, President and CEO, Veikkaus oy, resigns in 2021

■ Olli Vormisto, President and CEO, Osuuskauppa Hämeenmaa, resigning in 2023

■ Pekka Eloholma, President and CEO, Sitowise oy, resigning in 2022

■ Pekka Kampman, Construction Director, Y Foundation, resigning in 2023

■ Pekka Metsi, President and CEO, Granlund oy, resigns in 2022

■ Pentti Virtanen, Deputy Chairman of the Board, FSP Finnish Steel Painting oy, resigning in 2021

■ Satu Yrjänen, President and CEO, Kantar TNS oy, resigning in 2021

■ Sauli Huikuri, Chairman of the Board, Hätälä oy, resigning in 2021

■ Stefan Borgman, Chairman, METO Forestry Experts Association, resigning in 2022

■ Terhi Penttilä, President and CEO, Länsilinjat oy, resigning in 2023

■ Timo Mäki-Ullakko, President and CEO, Pirkanmaan Osuuskauppa, resigning in 2021

■ Tommi Sova, President and CEO, Intrum oy, resigning in 2023

■ Ulla Hopponen, CFO, Finnish Industry Association, resigning in 2022

■ Veli-Matti Kuntonen, Chairman, Finnish Food Workers’ Association SEL ry, resigning in 2021

■ Vesa Aallosvirta, head of the organization, Finnish Industry Association, resigning in 2023

■ Ville-Veikko Rantamaula, Advocacy Director, Tradenomiliitto TRAL ry, resigning in 2023