HS analysis The denial-of-service attack on the ministry is a series of feather threats – was the first warning seen on Friday?

Airspace violation, cyber-attacks, the President of Ukraine, who was involved in the defense war, was speaking to the Finnish Parliament: security policy on Friday, April 8 was quite lively.

On Friday morning at exactly six o’clock, the Russian Ministry of Defense’s Ilyushin Il-96-300 flew into Finnish airspace for three minutes without permission. Flight RSD88 violated Finnish airspace while traveling from Russia across the Baltic Sea to Berlin, Germany.

At 11.42, a denial-of-service attack was launched on the website of the Finnish Ministry for Foreign Affairs and at 12.13 on the website of the Ministry of Defense.

At one in the afternoon began the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky remotely delivered a speech to the Finnish Parliament. The President of Finland was also among the listeners Sauli Niinistö and the Federal President of Germany, who was visiting Finland Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Finland information office by President Niinistö emphasized that in providing arms assistance to Ukraine, a balance must be struck between supporting Ukraine and the risk of war spreading. At the same time, Niinistö said he hoped that the deliberations would lead to maximum arms assistance.

Foreign minister Pekka Haavisto comments on Friday afternoon, “it may not be quite a coincidence” that the denial-of-service attacks coincided with Zelensky’s speech. Haavisto’s message was not at all surprising. It would have been surprising if Haavisto had said nothing else about it.

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi addressed the Finnish Parliament via video link.

Above the things repeated could be the beginnings of some new thriller. Indeed, they seem unreal if one has read writers on security policy, such as Helena Immosta or nickname From Ilkka Reme. So many times they have already portrayed situations like Friday in their works.

However, the review should start longer than Friday morning. It will start no later than March 29, when the protection police published their annual yearbook. Master At Antti Pelttari was a heavier thing than usual.

“Security police estimate that Russia is likely to expand its cyber and information operations west of Ukraine. Therefore, it is likely that operations against Finland will also increase in the coming months “, Pelttari said and went on to say that the vast majority of cyber-attacks are denial-of-service attacks and “clutter” of websites that obey the English name defacement.

As a denial of service attack is called a cyber attack, in which a website or networks are artificially “congested” by different types and methods of communication. For example, when a large enough amount of traffic loads the same webpage at the same time, the page won’t work.

In fact, denial-of-service attacks in Europe, the Middle East and Africa fell by about a third in February compared to February 2021, says the American Netscout anti-attack company. During the same period, however, denial-of-service attacks on Ukraine increased by 134 percent.

The fight against denial-of-service attacks has taken real leaps forward in recent years. For example, the website of the Finnish Ministry for Foreign Affairs is protected by the US Cloudflare control service. Indeed, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was told by HS that its pages had not completely collapsed at any stage. There was a slowdown and a blockage of traffic, but retaliation bounced and the site quickly snapped.

The Ministry of Defense and their service providers, in turn, shut down the ministry’s pages themselves when the volume of offensive traffic from several IP addresses around the world was found to be unsustainably strong. The pages reopened about three hours later.

This site can't be reached text on the Department of Defense website on Friday afternoon.

Really three hours without a website is a small thing. Also, the crash of pages in general is a time of plumage during a time when every ministry can communicate in real time on social media and Zelensky’s speech can be broadcast live on several different sites.

Denial of service attacks are just a crumb of a whole called hybrid influence.

Therefore, it is a good time to remember released in the fall of 2017, a memorandum prepared by the Security Committee of the Ministry of Defense through its network of experts. At the time, there was a time before the presidential election, and the network was evaluating the means by which a hostile party could sabotage the election.

Some of the opportunities listed at the time now seem a bit foolish, such as inciting negative publicity against Finns and Swedes, but not all. Supporting selected politicians or blackmailing other politicians, hacking and, in extreme cases, even assassination or terrorist attacks were also considered possible.

The memorandum also identified the prevention of a serious debate on NATO, the weakening of economic sanctions on Russia and the isolation of Finland from the European Union and other Western institutions as key objectives.

Even then, the Russian ambassador to Finland was reprimanded saidthat Finland’s possible NATO membership would automatically lead to Russia’s backlash.

Now Finland’s NATO membership is possible. And it looms closer than ever before.

Evening paper Based on its own information, said on Thursday that Finland is preparing to apply for NATO membership with an additional registration, which the Foreign and Security Policy Committee of the President of the Republic and the Government may issue during the parliamentary deliberations. The parliamentary discussion of the report was specified to start on Friday, April 20th.

The key players are now the members of Tp-Utva, Parliament and the President himself. Looking at the range of means used by Russia in recent years, it would not be a big miracle, even if there was more direct pressure on Finnish decision-makers in addition to the normal public pressure.

The pressure may take the form of October campaigns, but it may also not be visible to the public at all: the pressure may also be bilateral and target, for example, those close to decision-makers.

Director of the Foreign Policy Institute Mika Aaltola mentioned earlier In addition to influencing information, the range of means includes, for example, the destabilization of the eastern border, disruption of satellite positioning, airspace violations and disruption of maritime connections.

President Sauli Niinistö estimates Above at the end of March that Russia’s countermeasures could be “spectacular.”

“But these interim issues are precisely what makes it important now that everyone who makes or is involved in decisions, and preferably the general public, then knows that this may follow,” the president said.

In Finland the best picture of the situation and information about the events must be with the President of the Republic. And the crash of a couple of websites isn’t really that bad.

It remains to be seen whether Friday will be remembered later as the day Russia issued its first warning.