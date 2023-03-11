HS Analysis | The defense forces are trying to join NATO’s toughest spearhead

General Timo Kivinen hints that participation in NATO’s rapid response forces will bring changes especially to the Finnish ground forces, writes security policy journalist Jarmo Huhtanen.

Defense forces commander Timo Kivinen told the news in his speech at the national defense courses last Monday, which could have gone unnoticed by many.

Kivinen first reminded, as usual, that Finns are primarily responsible for defending Finland.

However, he continued that with NATO membership, “especially the requirements for the rapid availability of troops for collective defense tasks will increase”.

“In the future, Finland must be prepared to contribute rapidly deployable forces to NATO’s force structure,” said Kivinen somewhat cryptically.

According to Kivinen, this readiness to participate in NATO’s rapid response forces will affect the current force structure and personnel needs of the Finnish Defense Forces.

“These have the most impact on the development of our land forces. The necessary changes will be made on a schedule that makes sense to us,” Kivinen said.

HS asked Kivinen asked to explain in more detail how big the change is, but Kivinen did not want to comment further on the matter.

Also, the General Staff did not want to open the ongoing process or even its problem ethics. The reason was said that the matter is unfinished.

Kivinen has previously promised at national defense courses that the Finnish Armed Forces will create readiness to participate in NATO’s peacetime common defense obligations.

These include air surveillance (air policing), naval and mine countermeasures departments, forward-oriented defense departments (enhanced forward presence) and NATO’s high-alert forces.

One reason The reticence of the defense forces may be due to the fact that participating in NATO’s rapid response forces is a very difficult matter for Finland, which maintains a conscription army and relies on reservists.

Organizing rapid action forces is easier in the professional armies of NATO countries.

Because of that, Finland can only send conscripts abroad to crisis centers, and few reservists can be ready to leave for two days or even a few weeks, for example, for a whole year.

The difficulty is compounded by the fact that, over the past ten years, NATO has invested in and developed specifically its high readiness forces, so it cannot be left out of them.

The development of preparedness was particularly accelerated by Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 and Russia’s major attack on Ukraine last year.

At NATO there are many types of preparedness and a plan for quick action. Some of the projects already have military boots on the ground, so to speak, but some are more or less at the planning or dreaming stage.

One such initiative left in an uncertain state is the so-called “Four 30s” goal. In 2018, NATO decided that in 2020 it would have a total of 30 ground forces mechanized battalions, 30 combat aircraft squadrons and 30 warships ready for operations within 30 days.

Instead, NATO’s most important multinational rapid response force, or NATO Response Force (NRF), and its very rapid response force, or Very High Readiness Joint Task Force (VJTF), are a reality.

NATO established the NRF force at the 2012 Prague Summit. It was made operational in 2016.

As a NATO partner country, Finland has also participated in the so-called complementary activities of the NRF.

Complementarity means that the NRF force is not dependent on this external complementary participation, but that the force is able to operate only with NATO’s own resources.

The size of the NRF force is about 40,000 soldiers. It includes land, sea and air force units as well as special forces, which different countries assign to the NRF for one year at a time.

At least in theory, the troop should be able to move to its operational area in a few weeks.

Last year’s NATO summit in Madrid still decided For multiplying the size of the NRF group i.e. up to more than 300,000 soldiers. It has been unclear what exactly that means.

The NRF sleeve badge of a German army soldier during a VJTF exercise in Wildflecken near Frankfurt last March.

In the year 2014 NATO decided to establish a separate VJTF spearhead force within the NRF force, which is only ready to go for two days.

The core of the VJTF is practically one mechanized brigade of the ground forces, which is then supported by troops from other defense branches.

The size of the VJTF is determined by the current need, but it can grow to up to 20,000 soldiers.

The main brigade of the VJTF changes every year, and the unit is always led by a major NATO country that has pledged to participate in the operation. This year, Germany is the leading country of the VJTF.

However, the situation of the German armed forces is described by the fact that in recent days in Germany has been reported of a secret report by the armed forces, according to which only half of the Leopard battle tanks of the tank battalion promised for use by the country’s VJTF are operational.

Kivinen said at the opening of the national defense courses that participation in the rapid action forces will affect the force structure, personnel needs and especially the ground forces.

This could mean, for example, that Finland would have to acquire transport aircraft capable of rapid troop transfer, the need for which has already been considered by the air force commander.

One reason for the General Staff’s reluctance may be precisely this, i.e. the additional money needed: readiness pays. It is not comfortable to talk about it during the parliamentary elections.