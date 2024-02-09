HS Analysis | The Danes created a fashion week, with godfathers happening on stage

In the year 2022 US top model Bella Hadid walked as the last model to the Parisian fashion brand Coperni's fashion show without outerwear.

The brand presented the collection it designed for the 2023 spring and summer season at Paris Fashion Weeks.

The garment was born on Hadid in the middle of the stage in front of the audience.

Top model Bella Hadid wore a dress during the Coperni fashion brand's show at Paris Fashion Week in 2022.

First, a substance that looked like white spray paint was sprayed on his skin. Then the chief designer of the Coperni brand Charlotte Raymond finished the white surface turned into nonwoven fabric into a simple dress.

General genius of the Renaissance Nicolaus Copernicus the French fashion brand named after used a Spanish designer and fabric technologist to make the dress by Manel Torres sprayable fabric developed by

As expected, the videoed event went viral. The video spread on social media, for example an image service on Instagram and video service On Tiktok.

The sprayed substance turned into fabric and the head designer of the Coperni brand shaped it into a dress.

Fashion has always been after drama, but in the past, only the audience sitting on the spot was bubbling.

After the attention received by the latest Coperni brand show, designers are influencing the power of the awakened drama and social media in the attention economy.

Most brands still rely on traditional choreography in their fashion shows, where model after model walks from one end of the stage to the other and back. The attention is in the clothes.

However, some brands seem to be doing everything they can to become the talk of the fashion world even for a moment.

Often fashion brands are those that are still finding their way to the international audience. There are many young brands like this at, for example, Copenhagen Fashion Weeks.

In the year Founded in 2006, Copenhagen Fashion Week is the largest fashion event in the Nordic countries.

It is organized every six months at the turn of January and February and in August. In January, fashion brands present clothes from their next fall and winter collections during fashion week. In August, the next spring and summer clothes will be seen at the fashion shows.

The event supports young designers with, for example, the New Talent program, to which young designers can apply. Designers who make it into the program will receive mentoring and financial support, as well as a place in the fashion week program for three seasons.

Finnish fashion brands have participated in the program, for example a designer Ervin Latimer With its Latimmier label and designer Rolf Ekroth with the brand of the same name.

In addition, Copenhagen awards Nordic fashion students in the Alpha competition between fashion schools. This year, a Finn was selected as the winner of the competition Ruusa Vuori.

Copenhagen fashion week would like to position itself as a continuation of the line alongside the world's four big fashion weeks Paris, Milan, New York and London.

In addition, it would like to be the most “responsible” or “sustainable” fashion week in the world.

Copenhagen Fashion Week audience waiting for the shows to start.

In 2020, the event launched an ambitious “holistic” responsibility strategy, which covers, for example, not only responsible material requirements but also various requirements related to cultural diversity.

The Finnish Marimekko says that it chose Copenhagen Fashion Weeks as the venue for presenting its new collection precisely because the event follows a strict responsibility strategy.

In reality, many fashion brands have already committed themselves to sustainability goals similar to the requirements set by Copenhagen Fashion Week. For example, according to designer Rolf Ekroth, about 90 percent of the clothes in the brand's collection released in January are made from recycled materials.

Fashion among the following online audience, Copenhagen Fashion Week is better known for its shows, where something remarkable might happen, than for its responsibility efforts.

In August 2023, the chief designer of the Latimmier brand assured Vogue journalist both opening and closing his brand's fashion show in the role of his drag character Anna Konda. Typically, the head designers of fashion brands don't show up at the shows until after the show ends, giving a quick wink.

Latimer's appearance was justified. With his performance, the designer wanted to debunk the myth of designers who stay hidden, who might sensitively seem, for example, like they can't be challenged or asked where their ideas come from.

In the same week, the Danish brand (Di)vision organized a fashion show in a restaurant-like space.

On the tables were decorations reminiscent of a long restaurant evening, stained wine glasses, cooled French fries and oyster shells. The audience sat down at the tables and a young woman dressed in a salmon colored outfit stood up. She clinked her glass with a knife as a sign of speech, but instead of speaking, she started pacing, dragging with her a tablecloth and dishes attached to her skirt.

Videos of the situation spread on the internet.

This year, a designer with a Canadian background Paolina Russo the fashion show was organized on a large circular stage.

The models presenting the clothes also carried huge bunches of balloons. Instead of just walking, the models fell, tumbled on the floor and finally pushed the sets in a circle on a moving stage.

A couple of hours later, when I opened the Tiktok app on my phone, there was a video of the “weirdest fashion show ever” shot from Russo's show.

Elements of Paolina Russo's fashion show were balloons and surprising antics.

But do brands really benefit from their online popularity?

According to some metrics, they benefit.

The so-called media impact value (MIV), i.e. the Launchmetrics website that statistics media visibility by for example, the media impact caused by the Coperni brand was measured to be around 26.3 million dollars, or around 24.3 million euros, when 48 hours had passed since the show. About $20.9 million was generated from social media popularity.

Viral phenomena are mainly based on short life. Their purpose is to spread quickly and widely.

The demand for speed typically does not at least reduce the pressures of production, but is rather an unsustainable equation in terms of, for example, responsible development.

In the past, fashion has been fast with changing trends, but with brands running after viral phenomena, it seems to have become instantaneous.