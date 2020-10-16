HS analysis The crux of the food messenger dispute: Is any job better than no job at all?

Jukka Ahtela, Chairman of the Works Council, says that the Wolt and Foodora statements focused on whether or not food transport companies have the right to manage work for consignees.

Food delivery companies Foodoran and Woltin food couriers are not entrepreneurs but employed, the Labor Council under the Ministry of Employment and the Economy said in its statements on companies on Thursday.

The opinion concerned natural persons who do not carry out transport activities through their business name or company.

The Works Council is not a court and its decisions are not legally binding, but the impact of the opinion will be great.

It is not less than how work-based applications that work on Internet platforms can operate in Finland, and what the future of their operations is.

“Employees ask if the salary should be such that it can cope. Employers knock out the idea completely, ”the chairman of the works council, a deputy judge Jukka Ahtela describes the broad fronts of the ongoing debate.

The decision of the Labor Council was taken by a vote of 6–3 votes. The opinion was supported by three independent members and three members nominated by the employees’ organizations.

The three members who disagreed were all representatives nominated by the employer.

Ahtelan According to the Labor Council, the opinion did not take a broader view of the change in working life or how livelihoods should be organized.

The subject of the Labor Council’s legal review was only whether the employer has the so-called right of direction or the possibility to do so, he says. The right of director or work management means the right granted by the employer’s law to give instructions and regulations to the employee.

“We wanted to say that when a delegate does work, treads or takes pizza, then the employer’s direction can be found.”

According to Ahtela, this fact is not changed by the fact that the employment contract is activated only when the sender receives the transport gig.

“ “It’s really a difficult question.”

Ahtela explains that the chain related to food delivery is three-step.

First, Wolt and Foodora and Sent enter into a service agreement that agrees on basic patterns. Then the sender can log on to the platform to wait and receive assignments. The third step is to receive the actual transport order. Its works council considered that it included the possibility of exercising the right of directive.

More broadly, according to Ahtela, it is a question of a change in working life.

“It’s a real dilemma that brings bigger dimensions to the debate down to the citizen’s salary. It’s really a difficult question. “

Finland is not alone in nuts the forms of doing new work. In California, the court has recently ruled that Uber and Lyft drivers are employed and not entrepreneurs.

In Europe, the European Court of Justice has also given similar rulings. Central to these has been assessing whether the consignor has been subordinate to the food delivery company.

From a societal point of view, the position of food messengers often escalates to one question: How to keep the employment bar as low as possible while not drifting into a situation where society, with its various housing and subsistence benefits, pays a large part of these workers’ livelihoods.

In other words, is it worthwhile to let companies pass on the costs to society, or does it create a system in which the wages paid by companies can cope without subsidies?

Both views can be supported.

The law assumes that employment relationships should not be disguised as entrepreneurship. It can be dangerous for the growth of public spending if work becomes more frequent so that a large part of the livelihood depends on the support of society.

On the other hand, gig work can provide a good path to employment, especially for the unskilled or the low-skilled. It also provides students and each with a way to earn extra income when the need arises.

The balance between these two worlds is challenging. The conversation often drifts into black and white instead of trying to find the best models together.

Doing work overcomes idleness, but the system may not be worth relying on the state paying a large portion of the livelihood of the low-wage population.

“ “Is any job better than no job at all?”

Business Director of Legal Affairs of the Confederation EK Markus Äimälä estimates that the food messenger discussion often assumes that the position of the employee is good and the position of the entrepreneur is bad.

“The question of how much of the transmitter’s livelihood comes from society is a different question than whether the transmitter is an entrepreneur or an employee.”

Both can be in trouble or in a good financial position, Äimälä says.

“It’s too easy to get the situation that if you get into employee status, everything is in the sledge, and if you become an entrepreneur, the situation is bad.”

Work the client’s point of view is that the work can only be remunerated according to the added value it produces.

For example, there is a pain point in the food sender’s compensation that customers are willing to pay, Äimälä explains.

If this added value is too low, the business idea will no longer work and the work cannot be commissioned, Äimälä says.

“It leads to a debate about whether any job is better than no job at all.”