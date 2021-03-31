HS analysis The container monsters of the seas became the world’s warehouses

The risks are increasing, but there is no end to the production of cheap labor and the increase in vessel size, writes Pekka Hakala, HS’s foreign supplier.

The world economy is on the verge of corona, so you would think that sea freight is also ringing. That’s right, but for a completely different reason.

Consumer money is weak, but governments, with the United States at the forefront, have responded. President Joe Biden has approved thousands of billions of dollars in support packages and they also include direct money distribution. Biden’s February package included a $ 1,400 grant for low- and middle-income earners. At the same time, unemployment benefits were increased.

With money like this, you can’t buy an apartment or even a car, and you can’t get on a holiday trip. Stores are closed, open on a limited basis, or at least you have to go there with a mask on, and the risk of contracting an infectious disease nonetheless.

So what would you do here remotely while staring at a computer screen? What exciting things you could order from an online store in China, for example?

Whatever, and many have noticed it.

Los The twin port of Angeles and Long Beach is the busiest in the United States. A news agency was waiting for Red on Sunday Bloombergin according to 20 large container vessels which was, after all, half less than in the busiest days of February.

Admittedly, by Wednesday, 20 new vessels were joining the queue again, with little progress: the average waiting time per vessel is about eight days. The double port’s cargo volumes in January-February were 29 percent higher than a year earlier. Due to the epidemic, the port has a poor workforce.

And Los Angeles is not the only port of congestion, as Asian traffic has congested the entire west coast of the United States. These ships have a total of at least hundreds of thousands of sea containers, and the same number stands in ports waiting for the reloading of emptied ships.

Container ships congested near the Port of Oakland in the Gulf of San Francisco off the coast of California last Friday.­

Here in the situation, the cargo ship Ever Given got stuck in the Suez Canal just over a week ago. The decommissioning was successful on Monday, when there were about 450 vessels in the canal queue, an estimated one-third of which were container vessels. If there are 10,000 containers in each, there are 1.5 million containers in the queue and again goods for a total of hundreds of millions of customers.

In addition, some containers have to be shipped empty from place to place, often from rich western countries to Asian production areas. Container freight schedules have failed this year and badly.

Container ship the size is multiplied in containers of 20 feet, or more than six meters, or TEUs. Most containers today are larger but the unit of measurement is TEU. Ever Given, completed in 2018, had a full load of 20,000 TEU containers. It belongs to the newest, ie the largest size class of container ships.

However, the increase in ship size does not seem to stop. The world’s largest container ship is the Frenchman Jacques Saade, which was completed last fall and will pull 23,000 containers. There are nine sister ships in the production plan. Thus, the growth rate of container vessels may have slowed slightly but not stopped.

Jacques Saade is currently sailing in Hong Kong waters from Shenzhen to Singapore and not really alone. The coast of Canton is AIS monitoring system according to crowded ships and, as has been said, an estimated one-third of them are container ships.

China’s The rise of the world’s industrial production center began in the 1980s and was noticed by a few Finnish traders. To the delight of consumers, department stores such as Hong Kong, Tarjoustalo, Robinhood, Tokmanni and so on were established in Finland.

Merchants or wholesalers traveled to China for shopping and the most important event was the Guangzhou Fair, where you could find anything.

When the owner of the Talous-Markka discount store in Pori Petteri Olenius came to the Guangzhou fair for the first time in the early 1990s, he was advised to give Chinese sellers time. Tea was served in many departments.

“No more tea to serve here,” Olenius described the mood at the fall 2003 fair To HS. “There’s a terrible rush when customers rule: price, price, price, fast, fast.”

Change had occurred in ten years. First, the companies switched to automatic data processing and the U.S. Department of Defense released the GPS satellite positioning system for uninterrupted civilian use. After that, the global computer network internet was harnessed to help trade.

Kumianka’s journey from China to Kolari can be followed with an accuracy of 15 minutes.

There was a leap of joy in the finance departments: let’s get rid of stocks now! Warehouse is the enemy of the accountant, for there capital stands. But when the warehouse building is sold out and all the goods are in the sea container and on the move, the warehouses do not need to be financed with loan money.

The Ever Given accident in a pandemic shows that the system is vulnerable and at least not all ships can grow indefinitely. But if the biggest problem is the shortage of containers or the standing of containers in the wrong place, then why not do more? After all, a metal box is a fairly simple invention.

“Someone’s business is owning containers,” says a professor of logistics Lauri Ojala The University of Turku points out. “Is it worth committing them terribly more if the situation soon turns into another?”

The Ever Given container vessel was towed in the Suez Canal on Monday. There were 20,000 TEU containers on board.­

So. Shipping companies do not own containers, but mostly rent them from container companies whose profitability is of interest not only to themselves but also to financial companies investing in a cyclical sector.

So far, it seems to be going well. Triton International, the world’s largest container lessee, has sales in the $ 1.4 billion range. Financial magazine Forbesin it ranks nineth on the list of the fastest growing companies in the world. You don’t always have to come up with a cure for Ebola or an ingenious video game to get on this list.

Shipping next World Shipping Council according to the latest report, in 2019, about 226 million sea containers were sailed in the world’s seas.

The risks are very specific: on average, between 2008 and 2019, an average of 1,382 containers a year fell from the sea in various accidents. The most unfortunate cases are when these containers happen to have batteries or solvents, for example.

Robotics progress, the Sino-US trade war, China’s human rights problems, consumer demands, and container transportation problems. That is the reason why, for at least ten years, production has been expected to return from China to Europe.

However, no major signs of this return have been seen. Transitions do take place, but usually from countries with cheap labor to even cheaper ones, as the transfer of the clothing industry from Mumbai in India to Bangladesh, for example, shows.