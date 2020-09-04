HS analysis The Coalition Party is now very lonely – a party accustomed to rule seeks a new grip on opposition politics at the Pori party meeting

Chairman Petteri Orpo’s position is not threatened now, but there is a stir among the vice-chairmen when Elina Lepomäki and Antti Häkkänen measure their support.

Although the main focus of domestic politics will be at the downtown party convention next weekend, also in its shadow. The Coalition Party is meeting in Pori for the first time since the party faced opposition after the spring 2019 parliamentary elections.

The Coalition Party Conference also makes personal choices, but unlike the center, the sitting chairman Petteri Orpon the position is not threatened. Instead, there is a commotion in the vice presidency as Orpo’s hopeful heirs drive into usury.

Most attention is paid to how Elina Lepomäki and Antti Häkkänen campaign for the position of vice-chairman and what kind of echo they get from the party assembly. MPs are also nominated Mari-Leena Talvitie and Anna-Kaisa Ikonen.

Elina Lepomäki.­

Häkkänen, one of the current vice-chairmen, has been a sovereign favorite in the past, but Lepomäki is in full swing. He is now the hero of all the gentle liberals, even though a moment earlier he was a right-wing politician too tormented for many members of the Coalition Party. Lepomäki took home the score in the summer proposing an extension of earnings-related unemployment cover for everyone.

Antti Häkkänen.­

Häkkänen, on the other hand, got his shares up as Minister of Justice tightening penalties sexual offenses after the rape cases in Oulu. At the time, he overshadowed his role as interior minister Kai Mykkänen, whose star has since been declining.

Lepomäki and Häkkänen are not yet going to challenge Orpo at this party meeting, even though they might have been able to do so on the basis of government misconduct that went wrong in the spring. A new turning point is the municipal elections in April 2021, where the Coalition Party will defend its position as the largest municipal party.

If the election goes poorly for the Coalition Party, Orpo’s time in party leadership is over.

The Coalition Party is under strong pressure to succeed in big cities, especially in Helsinki, where the Coalition Party and the Greens have competed for the largest party and mayoral seat.

Congressman Hjallis Harkimon (type) recent decision being a candidate in the municipal elections in Helsinki was embarrassing for the Coalition Party. Harkimo, who left the Coalition Party and founded his own party, slammed the votes of the Coalition Party decisively in the parliamentary elections, and now the same can be repeated in Helsinki.

To the Coalition Party it was a shock to end up in opposition alongside the basic Finns and the Christian Democrats, as the purple government seemed quite possible based on the election results. In the Coalition Party, the situation was poorly read and not properly believed to be Antti Rinne (sd) would choose the center as its government partner. However, that was the case.

Press conference on the Board’s inquiries at the Parliament House in spring 2019. Behind Petteri Orpo: Antti Rinne (sd), Anna-Maja Henriksson (r), Li Andersson (left), Juha Sipilä (center) and Pekka Haavisto (green).­

The party accustomed to power at first did not know how the opposition should be. The party had been on the board continuously since 2007 and also held the post of prime minister for one term.

The start in the opposition has been tricky. The role of the shaker does not sit – it has been warned by its own supporters.

In addition, the ruling parties are happy to frame the opposition as one right-wing bloc. Even the slightest shift of the Coalition Party towards basic Finns, for example on intermediate issues, causes an outcry, in which it is realized that one would not have believed in the former civilized party.

Then came the coronavirus epidemic and the opposition was completely silenced for a moment.

Coalition seems to be resorting in the first instance to what he does best: economic discourse. The party is not demanding extra euros but is blaming the government for being too sensitive.

In the long run, this is not enough, it is well known in the party. People are tired and scared of the virus, so now one should appeal to emotions and show that the chamber also has a warm heart and inspiring thoughts.

Indications of this can be seen at the weekend party meeting, when the Coalition Party approves the new target program. A more concrete and more frequently renewed target program than the program of principles determines the position of the Coalition on almost all possible policy issues.

The program will deliberately start with a long section focusing on climate policy and the environment, where the Coalition Party is ready, among other things, to give up peat by 2032 at the latest and cut environmentally harmful subsidies by one billion euros.

In its greening, the Coalition reads the signs of the times and also tries to turn those voters for whom the Greens ’current spending is too leftist.

There is a strong belief in the market across the board in the target program and also in the initiatives discussed during the party conference. The Coalition even states in the program that it directly supports the so-called pro market line, ie that it believes in the power and competition of the market. In general, the Coalition Party has been seen as a pro-business pro business party, but this is at least exaggerated verbally, even if it is not yet reflected in deeds.

Just now the coalition is very lonely on the party field.

It seems that the Coalition and Sdp are like fire and water, and railo between parties just growing. Sanna Marinin during the leadership period, the sdp’s left-wing demars and trade union demars have found each other. It is the turn of the right-wing democrats to be on the sidelines. These factors may make it more difficult to work together in the next few years.

The people of the Center Party, for their part, remember what the government’s co-operation with the Coalition Party did for the support of the Center Party.

Petteri Orpo and Juha Sipilä announced the dissolution of the government due to the election of the chairman of the Basic Finns on 12 June 2017. A little later, the blues became the new governing party, which seceded from the basic Finns.­

Even for basic Finns is a chicken plucking, as Orpo bluntly rejected government cooperation Jussi Halla-ahon with the basic Finns breaking up in the summer of 2017. Some of the members of the Coalition Party has found this tactically stupid, but the greater part warns the Coalition will end up on the path of destruction if the party seeks power with the help of basic Finns.

Every time after the election, the situation is new. Now, parties that seem to be opposites of each other may well end up in the same government.

For the Coalition, the surest way out of the opposition would be to win the next parliamentary elections and become the largest party. You should already get a hint of how the party is going to do this.