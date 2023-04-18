HS Analysis | The chaos in Sudan goes back decades

Sudan ousted the autocratic president Omar al-Bashir in a popular uprising in 2019. The recent battles are burying hopes for democracy, writes HS foreign correspondent Ville Similä.

Sudan has drifted into chaos, which threatens to end even the last hopes of a return to democracy. Two hundred people have died and thousands have been wounded in the fighting that broke out on Saturday. There is no end in sight.

The parties are two powerful forces, the Sudan Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The RSF has been designated as a “paramilitary force”. There is no question of any “open-top truck and Kalashnikov” type of Russian army. The group of around one hundred thousand fighters is a powerful factor even outside of Sudan.

The Sudanese Armed Forces and the RSF have run the country together. They seized power in 2021 and last year formed a general junta called the Sovereign Council, which was supposed to lead the country to civilian rule.

A photo shared on Twitter shows smoke rising over Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, on Tuesday.

Sovereign the council is headed by the commander of the armed forces Abdel Fattah al-Burhan. So he is formally the leader of the country.

But rather, the battles are about the council’s second in command Mohamed Hamdan from Dagalo, about the director of RSF. RSF has long been a powerful factor in Sudanese politics.

So it’s about the internal battles of the General Junta.

Sudanese Armed Forces Commander Abdel Fattah al-Burhan (right) presented a plan to transition to a civilian government together with RSF faction commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo in Sudan’s capital Khartoum in December 2022.

Disagreements lead back decades.

Sudan is one of the many countries in Africa that have been squeezed together more or less arbitrarily. The tribes of the south, north and east were united only by the Nile, and not even Darfur in the far west.

For decades, Sudan was led by a president Omar al-Bashir. He seized power in 1989 and did not relinquish it until a popular uprising ousted him 30 years later.

Very roughly speaking, Arabs live in the northern parts of Sudan, black Africans live in the south and west. Ethnic dividing lines are not clear and do not determine the causes or dividing lines of conflicts.

There have been decades of bloody conflicts between the central government in Khartoum and the regions. Al-Bashir fought mercilessly in the south as well as in the west. The Darfur crisis is estimated to have killed as many as 200,000 to 400,000 people, and in the south, the Sudanese civil war led to the country’s division.

The International Criminal Court ICC issued an arrest warrant for Al-Bashir for war crimes and ethnic cleansing. In all of them, the Sudanese armed forces did not survive on their own, but a paramilitary group called the Janjaweed acted as al-Bashir’s henchmen.

Mark Janjaweed has an eerie echo in Sudan. It has been the perpetrator of countless war crimes and crimes against humanity. Among other things, Janjaweed has been found to have systematically used rape and amputations as a means of warfare.

In 2003, the young Mohamed Dagalo – he was born in 1973, 1974 or 1975 – was appointed as the Janjaweed regional commander.

Dagalo became known as a ruthless commander, and he gradually increased his power. A decade later, al-Bashir ousted the Janjaweed leader and appointed Mohamed Dagalo as leader of the new group. The name of the group became Rapid Support Forces (RSF). However, the new group was and still is mostly composed of Janjaweed armed forces.

The RSF practically became Dagalo’s private army and al-Bashir’s iron fist. Its power even extends beyond Sudan’s borders, as RSF forces have fought in the Yemeni civil war, for example.

Dagalo’s power grew. Sudan is an extremely corrupt country, and as the commander of the RSF, Mohamed Dagalo has been able to share the fruits of Sudan’s economic growth, which have not been shared with the people. In 2019, Dagalo was considered one of the richest people in Sudan.

Dagalo answered only to al-Bashir and remained loyal to him. In 2019, Dagalo sent the RSF to defeat protesters demanding democracy. It didn’t work, as al-Bashir eventually had to back down.

The provisional government did not last, and a new coup followed. Dagalo allied with al-Burhan’s armed forces and ousted the interim government in 2021.

At the end of last year, Dagalo and al-Burhan presented their plan for a joint transition to civilian administration. Now the camel’s back seems to have been broken by plans to merge the RSF into the armed forces. Or Dagalo realized his moment had come.

The uprising the achievements seem to be pouring into the sand for good now. The battle for Khartoum is messy and it is impossible to tell which side is winning. Maybe neither.

For example, the head of the sub-Saharan Africa team of the peace mediation organization CMI Tiina Kukkamaa-Bah assess to STT, that the parties seem equal. It bodes badly for Sudan, as there is no quick end to the fighting.

There are many open questions. After the uprising, the interim government agreed to hand over al-Bashir to the International Criminal Court in The Hague. However, Al-Bashir is apparently still in Sudan. It is unclear what will happen to the 79-year-old al-Bashir.

The Sudanese civil war ended with the independence of South Sudan in 2011. The sky of South Sudan has not been luckier, but the country is haunted by internal conflicts. It is possible that Sudan will also continue to disintegrate. In addition to the Dagalo and al-Burhan battles, ethnic tensions have increased elsewhere.

It is not at all clear that rebel forces in Darfur and other regions will choose sides between Dagalo’s or al-Burhani’s forces. They may well see that their opportunity has come and strive to strengthen their regional position. More chaos would follow, the outcome of which is impossible to predict.