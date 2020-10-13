HS analysis The chances of passing the Sote reform increased – the ruling parties were able to agree on corrections, but the threats are municipal elections and the unrest in politics

There are still points in the reform, such as the separate settlement of Uusimaa and the annulment of agreements, which are difficult from the point of view of the Constitution.

Just when we were used to the fact that in the reform of social and health care, 21 provinces will be created in Finland in addition to Helsinki, the name will change. There will be 21 welfare areas in Finland, which will take care of social and health care and rescue services from the municipalities. This was decided by the government ministers who negotiated the matter.

The first provincial elections, which may be held in early 2022, are now, along the same lines, called regional elections.

This is a small but eloquent detail of the big reform. Although the name of the province is dear to the center, it was not hanged at this stage.

The most important thing for the government, instead of issues of prestige, is now to get the laws on which the SOTE reform is based through Parliament and the reform finally enters into force.

In the background there is a strong belief that people’s public services will improve as social responsibility shifts to larger units and unnecessary gaps between services are closed. It’s not that simple, but it’s definitely a step in the right direction.

From the point of view of political credibility alone, it is good to make the Sote reform progress. Too many previous governments have tried to make the renovation of health care and social care a success.

The problem has always been that, under the guise of war, attempts have been made to push ahead with other goals: huge administrative reforms, the march of private services, municipal associations – and when they have not progressed, the necessary reform of health services has collapsed on that side.

Can this reform still crash? Of course you can, the political environment is now so turbulent. The reform is still in progress in Parliament when Finland votes in the next municipal elections in April 2021, when the support of the current governing parties will be measured in a certain way. If the government collapses, the war will collapse or at least be postponed again.

The government-opposition situation is likely to be reflected in municipal elections, at least in Helsinki and other large localities. In the cities in particular, the Greens are taking a stand on whether the reform of social services, even after the repairs, takes sufficient account of the needs of growing cities.

Regional conflicts also tore government parties internally. The most difficult are those MPs in Lapland and Itä-Savo from whom the residents of the area expected the defense of their “own” hospital. Purchasing services are also often welcomed locally when it has been seen that they have improved services.

Can reform to go through? It seems even more likely after the amendments to the bill. The government reasonably considered both the financing solutions and the possibility for the provinces to decide for themselves, for example, on the purchasing services they use.

There are still points in the reform where the Committee on Constitutional Affairs will have to make careful weighing. For example, can a contract be annulled retroactively if it has previously complied with the law but no longer exists after the new laws come into force?

It is good to note that this detail is not fatal to the reform as a whole either. Even if the constitution does not bow to annulment, then what? The government would remove this paragraph from the bill and live with the fact that a large total outsourcing has been done in a small Länsi-Pohja hospital. More important to the government’s goals is that such outsourcing should no longer take place in the future.

The line regarding outsourcing eased in the government’s preparations. It was assumed in advance that many other war outsourcing would be nullified. Now this is not the case, but the province can negotiate new agreements through the termination procedure.

In any case, the reform has become more practical, for example with regard to the use of temporary doctors. In the spring corona scent, the government released a bill with many poorly substantiated details.

Perhaps from the point of view of the kiper constitution Uusimaa’s separate solution, which is a weak link in the reform.

In Uusimaa, the responsibility for organizing SOTE services is divided between the four SOTE provinces and the City of Helsinki, in addition to which special medical care is in a separate Hus Group.

One third of Finland thus lives in an area where the idea of ​​reform, ie integration, does not materialize. Elsewhere in the country, basic level, special level and social services are under the same organizer. Will Uusimaa’s stand-alone solution withstand a constitutional review, it will be seen soon.

Government said on Tuesday of several other corrections it has made to the bill, which is more than a thousand pages thick. There were doubts in advance that not all the feedback from the wide-ranging consultation would reach the government.

The financing model in the government negotiations was rubbed off for a long time, partly because Rkp was in advance loudly said he was dissatisfied with it. Still, the majority, or 81 percent of provincial funding, comes from the need for services, i.e., where there is a lot of illness and the elderly, more money is given compared to the current one. The RKP has seen the growing importance of bilingualism in funding criteria.

In the financing of both municipalities and regions, the transition compensations in use during the transition phase were changed. This is a zero-sum game, meaning that if one municipality or region wins more now due to the changes, someone else will lose accordingly.

A new element in the financing of municipalities will be an increase based on population growth, with which the state will take into account fast-growing cities.

Will these be enough to meet, see you too soon. On future funding has been concerned in Uusimaa and the Helsinki and Uusimaa hospital districts in Hus, among others.

New is that the government now says more clearly that it wants the provincial tax to come into force as early as 2026 and will prepare legislation already during this term.

It would greatly increase the independence and self-government of the regions, but it may be too big a deal for this term of office anymore. If we now provided for that sote first.