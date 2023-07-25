The open criticism of the AfD, known for its far-right links, for supporting Ukraine sinks into fertile ground in Germany.

Berlin

Right-wing populism the challenge to moderate conservatives has intensified in many European countries. In Germany, it shows itself as the confusion of the moderate right’s words and incoherence.

Known for its far-right connections, the AfD, or Alternative for Germany, has suffered in support polls month after month. The recent record is 22 percent.

The AfD partly aims for the same things as the Basic Finns in Finland: a tighter line on immigration and easing of energy prices.

However, it differs from Finland’s basic Finns in, among other things, supporting the waiver of sanctions against Russia. Like basic Finns, AfD has extreme right-wing connections.

The AfD’s support has been increased by dissatisfaction caused by inflation and energy prices, and in Germany, in a different way than in Finland, the ability to endure has tightened due to the number of asylum seekers.

AfD’s open criticism of supporting Ukraine also seems to sink into fertile soil.

in Germany flirting with racism or fascism is dealt with more sensitively at the official level than many other countries, including through legislation.

The guilt of the Second World War, the genocide of the Jews and other crimes against humanity are the background, because of which Germany’s policy has been especially carefully built respecting the ideals of democracy.

Without renouncing its own evil, Germany could not have become a credible Western democracy.

AfD’s ethno-nationalist perception of the German people is indeed a red garment. It has prompted domestic intelligence, which oversees the protection of Germany’s constitution, to monitor the party. The traditional major parties have made it clear that there will be no cooperation with the AfD, which is called anti-democratic.

Chairman of the Christian Democratic CDU Friedrich Merz caused a political scandal on Sunday when he said that cooperation with the AfD is not ruled out at the municipal level.

Merz’s statement is based on AfD’s recent victories in local elections. Some of the CDU’s grassroots politicians now say that refusing to cooperate is no longer possible because of the election results.

AfD leader With Tino Chrupa was happy to “break through the firewall”. AfD’s big goal is to reach a similar position in politics as the Basic Finns in Finland, but it is still very far away.

Merz, on the other hand, was laughed at when he started to explain his statement after heavy criticism from prominent politicians of his own party. In the end, he pointed out that any kind of cooperation with the AfD is still not possible.

CDU has regained its position as the party with the largest support after the 2021 election defeat. Still, the support of 26 percent is not enough compared to what the party “belongs” according to its own self-understanding.

The CDU’s identity crisis has continued to be palpable since Angela Merkel gave up the position of chancellor. During his presidency, Merz has not shied away from racist statements, which have often been considered more suitable for AfD politicians.

Correcting the lines and explaining the statements afterwards seems like a ride with two strollers, which, however, seems to fall only on the side of the AfD.

The next parliamentary election in Germany is in two years. According to general speculation, Merz will not be the CDU’s chancellor candidate, but the prime minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany’s most populous state, could be stronger for the job Hendrik Wüst.

Right-wing populism the CDU cannot get rid of the challenge, even if the repeatedly confused Merz gets sidelined.

After all, fighting is an older tradition. It was already underway during Merkel’s chancellorship, when in the state of Thuringia, the CDU at the local level broke the taboo and planned to ally with the AfD in the political election.

Touted as Merkel’s successor Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer announced his resignation in the aftermath of the uproar.

Even though more confusions and testing of taboos are sure to come, Chancellor Olaf Scholz confidently states that the AfD will not get a democratic majority with its generous 20 percent support. If the non-cooperation agreement holds, it will not come into force.

Until now, AfD’s phases have been linked to crises, which have faded over time. If Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine just goes on and on, it can offer the AfD new opportunities.