HS Analysis | The center is flashing support to the government in order to stand out from the rest of the opposition

The center pretends to support the government if there is reason to do so. It remains to be seen whether that time will ever come, writes HS’s political editor Robert Sundman.

The center in the summer assembly speeches, barbs flew in the direction of basic Finns.

In Tampere, the Finance Minister’s party was accused of “hard values”, of betraying election promises, as well as “slandering” and “lying”.

Building a confrontation between these parties is neither new nor surprising. For example, published by Åbo Akademi, for extensive survey data based report shows that the center lost the most supporters in the spring parliamentary elections precisely to basic Finns.

The center, which has left the opposition and experienced a stinging election defeat, wants to show its former voters that not even basic Finns can do everything in government.

Party starts the autumn of politics in a difficult place. Other bourgeois like to scold centrists about whether the party is definitely in the right company.

The Future of the Countryside in a recent survey centrists were not satisfied Petteri Orpon (kok) to the board. But they were still more satisfied than the supporters of the governing party Rkp.

In its speeches, it is important for the center to constantly underline the difference with the left-wing opposition: when basic Finns had been barked at first, a mandatory receipt was also given in the direction of the left.

Chairman Annika Saarikko pointed out that “for the left, the welfare state is a continuous money bath”.

“The center is a bourgeois party, but we are not a right-wing party,” he defined.

It is a good question how much demand there is for such an option in the current political climate. The party’s support has not increased, and the number of those who place themselves in the political center has decreased as we enter the 2020s at least according to the Values ​​and Attitudes Survey of the Finnish Business Council (Eva)..

One the way to make a difference to the rest of the opposition seems to be the often veiled support of some of the government’s projects by the leading politicians of the center.

About that the former chairman of the parliamentary group spoke Eva Kalli right after the government hearings. On Tuesday, the current group leader also repeated the message again Antti Kurvinen and party leader Saarikko himself.

So far there has been little concrete. The center voted against the government’s confidence in June, when the parliament received the government’s program for consideration. At Tuesday’s summer meeting, Saarikko mentioned some of the government’s proposals related to the labor market and climate measures as potentially worthwhile, but said that he would wait for the final formulations.

Instead, the party leader hinted that the center might be able to support the government also in the September vote on the so-called equality statement.

The government the communication is to deal with “the promotion of equality, equality and non-discrimination in Finnish society”.

Its preparation was reported shortly after the chairman of Fundamental Finns, the Minister of Finance Riikka Purran (ps) old writings became public. Especially in Rkp, the communication has risen to a bigger position as a possible facilitator of the government’s situation.

The discussion on the communication will take place at the beginning of the session, on September 6. A few days later, it’s about the confidence of the government that voted on it, and it’s not impossible that individual ministers will also be shown a vote of no confidence.

In general, opposition parties strive to undermine the government, and Saariko’s hand-out can therefore be considered a significant matter. According to the central leader, the party could find support for the government if the communication is good enough and the ministers are genuinely committed to it.

He also told reporters that he would be happy to discuss the content of the communication with the chairmen of the governing parties, if “the chairmen so wish”.

Continuing Saarikko still did not offer a negotiating partnership to the government – and in fact, the message regarding the communication was ultimately quite pessimistic. So far, according to Saariko, the ministers had not seemed sufficiently committed to anti-racism.

It remains to be seen at what point the center will finally support Orpo’s government in the big hall – or if the time will ever come.