HS Analysis | The center is driving the government to the ground at high speed

Sanna Marin’s (sd) government has been dealing with one dispute after another in recent weeks. The government’s ability to operate is starting to be really weak due to a lack of trust, writes HS’s political reporter Teemu Luukka.

Disputes always require more than one party, and in a multi-party government, everyone always has a part in the disputes.

This time, it can be said that the government would not be stuck like this without the game moves of the centre, which is in a deep crisis of support.

The party’s behavior has angered the other governing parties, which may be the center’s intention. If the government falls, the center builds a pattern where the cause of the problems can be shifted to others, and above all to the prime minister To Sanna Marin (sd).

The center knows that Marin is ready to give up a lot in order to keep the government standing in a time of crisis, even if it eats away at his and the Sdp’s credibility.

For the SDP, the fall of the government would be a big loss, while the center is already deep in the support field.

Center reluctantly joined the government after the last election. That’s why the entire governing body has been an obstacle for it.

Compared to that, the government has achieved a lot of miracles, even though Finland has lived through the most difficult years since the recession of the 1990s. The government made up of the Sdp, the centre, the greens, the left alliance and the Rkp has brought more than 800 bills to the parliament.

However, the government has never been in such a difficult situation as it is now. The only point of comparison is the mid-term election in the spring of 2021, when the fall of the government was close.

In the spring and summer of this year, the cooperation between the center and others worked quite well, but not anymore.

In October On the 19th, Helsingin Sanomat published a support survey, in which the support for the city center was at the lowest level ever in the survey.

Yle’s measurement had been equally gloomy. According to government partners, after the corresponding measurement result published by HS, the center started to freeze all decision-making.

There is a really nervous atmosphere in the center’s parliamentary group. With the current support figures, up to a third of the current MPs could lose their MP seats.

This has been done by the chairman of the centre Annika Saarikon to make the task difficult. Saarikko is a skilled and perceptive politician who is said to be able to read his mixed group well.

However, he must be careful that the group does not march over him, even by accident. The setting easily leads to really rough politics.

Of course, other parties have also gone wild in recent months as the elections approach. This is how the Greens and the Left Alliance have worked in particular, but their departures have been more isolated cases.

Annika Saarikko, the Minister of Finance and the chairperson of the center, was photographed in the parliament on Thursday.

Center plays a game where it only wants wins or quits the game. Or at least threaten to leave.

The center says that difficulties are like a natural law at the end of the government term, but they are not a natural law – at least not yet this far from the elections. Parliamentary elections will not be held until April.

According to government sources, the center has already been heard to say several times that nothing they don’t like will go through. No, even if the matter had been agreed upon earlier.

The center does not accept, for example, the capital gains tax aimed at a very limited group of wealthy people pushed by left-wing parties, even though it has already accepted it once.

In the board During the fall, there have been arguments about, among other things, the value increase tax, the law enabling the introduction of congestion charges, the employment measure known as euroization, regional student loan reimbursement, the obligation to distribute biofuels, the law on wage transparency, the tax deduction for research and development money, social security compensation for central hospitals and about a dozen other laws.

In all of them, the brakeman is not the center. However, there is a broad consensus in the government that making political deals has been made difficult above all by the central government’s unwillingness to compromise.

The government partners are most worried about if the center starts shooting down laws already under consideration in the parliament.

These laws have also been approved by the center once. Perhaps the most significant of them is the Nature Conservation Act.

The center one can only guess the ultimate plan.

It seems that the party does not necessarily want to overthrow the government, because many centrists think that would hardly increase its support.

Citizens do not necessarily like a party that overthrows the government at a time when people’s wallets threaten to be emptied and their minds broken due to major crises.

The center probably wants above all to look like the party that determines the government’s work for the rest of the term. By any means necessary.

The center has been heard hinting at a “supplier ministry mode”, whereby the government would mainly handle the NATO process. The editorial ministries do not tend to make political decisions, which would bring Finland to a standstill and make it difficult, for example, to manage the energy crisis.

Latest the episode is a dispute that burst into flames on Thursday Sámi District Lawwhich various governments have been trying to enforce for more than ten years without success.

The law deals, among other things, with who can vote and run for office in the Sámi district elections. Districts play a central role in managing Sámi affairs. The Sámi are also at odds with each other about what kind of law should become.

Roughly speaking, the decisions of Sámi assemblies can be more positive for, for example, centrist potential voters, the broader the definition of Sámi.

A definition that is too broad does not apply to the Sámi, whose Sámi identity is not based, for example, only on old documents, but who still speak Sámi.

The Sámi District Act affects only a small group of people, but is an important human rights issue. Most recently, in June, Finland received a final decision from the UN Committee on Racial Discrimination for violating the Convention against Racial Discrimination.

Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd) spoke to journalists in Kesäranta on Thursday.

Prime Minister Marin said on Thursday that the government will submit the law to parliament as a dispute. So the center can vote against it.

According to him, there was no disagreement about this when he spoke with Annika Saariko on Wednesday.

However, on Thursday, Saarikko posted a message on Twitter in which he criticized Marini for breaking the government’s rules of the game.

“I’m surprised by this sudden turn that happened 15 minutes ago on Twitter,” Marin said.

“I hope to get an explanation for that tweet from Minister Saariko.”

Later, after the five gathered, Marin said he still didn’t get a proper explanation.

Island again granted to reporters in parliamentthat he had mentioned to the Prime Minister about the possibility of bringing the proposal to the Government Council as a dispute, if it is not buried or no consensus can be found.

“I said that it must be done that way, if the prime minister really thinks it’s best that he brings the matter to the State Council as a dispute, knowing that the center has a different opinion on the matter. This course of action was the prime minister’s choice. It was very exceptional,” Saarikko said.

Which In this case, the center gained access to one example with which it can accuse Marini of weak leadership. The party needs these if the government falls. Supporters of the center presumably prefer Saarikko to Marini.

The Sámi Act is just one of the problems that emerged in the government during the autumn. The government recently argued for 30 hours, so that the center got the wording it liked in the government’s answer to the opposition’s interim question. In the opinion of others, the content did not change very much in the end, but the center reported that they wrote the answer almost completely new.

The center from the standpoint of the government, there are no longer very many things on the government’s list that it can imagine will increase the party’s support.

The most important is the new support package for agriculture of about 300 million euros demanded by the center, which has been prepared in the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry.

It is not necessarily very difficult for other government parties to accept it. Other parties, however, suspect that the center will end all cooperation if it receives a large support package for agriculture before the laws that are important to others progress.

“This country does not need a government crisis. In my opinion, no government party wants the government to deliberately push for that,” Marin said Wednesday.

The wish seems to be too late. It can already be said that the government is heading towards incapacity at high speed if the direction is not reversed.