HS Analysis | The case of Mika Moring reveals the total failure of the judiciary

Dozens of crimes, including rape, deprivation of liberty, death threats and almost thirty assaults. All of this Mika Moring has left behind in the past decades.

Despite the convictions, Moring, 52, has been able to continue his criminal activities, especially against women, for more than 20 years.

The district court already stated in 2000 that the amount and frequency of Moring’s crimes showed “obvious disregard for the prohibitions and orders of the law”.

What factors might make it possible for a serial criminal in Finland to continue violence for decades?

The threshold for conviction of aggravated assault is high

Moring has abused women by punching them in the face and body and kicking them in the body and head. He has also, for example, burned with a hot soldering iron and hit the back of the head with a power spring, which can be interpreted as a ruler.

He has reportedly only been convicted of basic assaults.

So, Moring has been beating women for years in a way that in some cases seems very violent – but he got away without being charged with a serious crime.

Assault is punishable by either fines or a maximum of two years in prison. The punishment for aggravated assault is one to ten years in prison.

In order for violence to be considered aggravated assault, the act must be particularly brutal or cruel, cause a life-threatening condition or serious bodily injury, or use a firearm or bladed weapon or other life-threatening instrument.

Professor of Criminal Law Matti Tolvanen sees on a general level that situations where the victim is kicked or burned and the method of doing it is brutal, but no bladed weapon was used in the act, are difficult in the application of the law.

Matti Tolvanen

According to him, there should be a discussion about what the meaning is for special brutality or cruelty in judgments are given. And if necessary, change the law, for example.

“It might be justified that mere brutality or cruelty would be sufficient for gross abuse. For example, the use of a bladed weapon may be a single stab, but does not necessarily show as much reprehensibility as, for example, kicking or burning.”

Repeated crime is often not reflected in punishments

Including this year’s two non-legal convictions, Moring has been convicted since 2000 of at least 27 assaults, nine unlawful threats, eight rapes and six counts of basic or aggravated deprivation of liberty. The victims were at least 25 women.

In addition, he has been convicted of numerous other crimes.

Moring’s previous sentences have often been daily fines or prison sentences lasting days or months.

Tolvanen estimates that in Moring’s past crimes, his overall criminality has probably not always been sufficiently taken into account.

“If, for example, actions are carried out in different parts of Finland, it may be that no one understands the whole. Everyone only investigates their own case and the crimes come to the court for assessment as individual acts. The police and prosecutors should package the crimes of this type of factory workers into one case.”

If the crimes are dealt with at the same time, the sentence may impose a harsher joint punishment than what is sentenced for individual acts.

According to Tolvanen, it should also be considered more generally whether the large number of crimes should have a greater importance in determining the punishment than it does today.

“ Violence in a close relationship has long been considered a kind of private matter in Finland.

Light punishments are given even for serious crimes

The maximum punishment for rape, for example, is six years and for aggravated assault ten years in prison.

If there is an absolute prison sentence for aggravated assault, it is normally around two years. In severe assaults and rapes, almost half of the cases are only sentenced to conditional imprisonment.

Should severe sexual and assault crimes and stalking crimes generally be sentenced to harsher penalties?

Tolvanen thinks yes.

The punishment scales would allow for this even as they are now, but the practice is different. The application of the law should therefore be changed in order to impose harsher penalties.

Domestic violence is often not reported to the police

Some of the victims of abuse years ago had been dating or dating Moring.

According to the police, in general in Finland, the vast majority of domestic violence goes unreported to the authorities. Reasons include, for example, the victim’s fear of the perpetrator or shame that a loved one is abusing.

Mild assault was a criminal offense until 2011. It was only then that mild abuse in close relationships became a crime subject to official prosecution.

With the change, intimate partner violence, where mild abuse is suspected, can no longer go uninvestigated and uncharged because the victim does not want to take the matter forward.

If the police becomes aware of a suspicion of abuse, for example in connection with a home alarm, a criminal report must be registered.

For a long time, the victim’s position was weaker than it is now

Especially at the beginning of the 21st century, there were major shortcomings in the legislation regarding the status of the victim. The amount of support services offered to victims was also weaker than it is now.

The protection of victims has since been increased in the Criminal Code.

In 2004, the section on stable will was removed from the law. Based on that, the prosecutor could have left the assault case uncharged, if the victim asked for it out of a firm will. The section could be used to put pressure on a close relationship: the victim could ask the prosecutor to drop the charge, for example due to intimidating the perpetrator.

The domestic restraining order entered into force in 2005.

In recent years, stalking has been made punishable and the restraining order has been strengthened.

Even though the position of victims has improved as the 21st century progresses, the authorities should have the ability to better recognize, among other things, repeated and systematic violence and coercive control.

In addition, criminal proceedings are very long. For example, in sexual crimes on a general level, victims may seriously consider whether or not to go through the criminal process if they fear it will last several years.

“ On the other hand, Moring’s case is only an isolated case, but at the same time it is a significant example.

In Moring’s case, it was not possible to break the cycle of crime

Moring received sentences in the 2000s and 2010s, especially for assaults and illegal threats, as well as for crimes committed while driving a car.

Before this year’s sentences, his most serious crime was reportedly rape in 2009.

Moring was suspected of two rapes a few years before this, but in both cases the prosecutor did not press charges due to a lack of evidence.

This spring and summer, two separate sentences were handed down to Moring in the courts, in which the titles are partly harsher than before: he was convicted of, among other things, seven counts of rape, six counts of assault and three counts of aggravated deprivation of liberty. The punishment was prison terms of six and two years.

On the basis of these fresh, non-legal judgments, it would seem that Moring’s activities would have become more frequent and planned.

According to Tolvanen, there are examples from the world in general where the perpetrator starts, for example, sexual crimes with milder acts and later the behavior gets worse.

“It would be good on a general level if this kind of activity were addressed and the cycle of crime could be broken at an early enough stage.”

Now Moring is suspected of the murders of two women. The preliminary investigations of the cases are ongoing, and no charges have been filed. Moring has denied the murders.

What can you conclude from all this? In the case of Moring, it can be said that the authorities and legal system have failed for years.

The punishments have been lenient compared to the overall picture, and the crimes have been treated as separate cases. While Moring has been in prison, he has not been able to break free from his criminal lifestyle and misogynistic attitude.

At least in the last few years, Moring has been deliberately looking for, among other things, women unknown to him, who have been intoxicated or in a vulnerable position to be tempted by intoxicants. In cases like this, the victim does not necessarily want to be in contact with the police or even to know that he has become a victim of a crime.

Over the years, crimes may have remained in the dark and victims without help.

On the other hand, Moring’s case is only an isolated case, but at the same time it is a significant example. This type of serial crime should be better recognized. Now the system failed at that for years.

Dozens of women became victims.

In addition to Matti Tolvanen, Leena-Kaisa Åberg, executive director of the Crime Victim Emergency Service, was also interviewed as an expert for background information.