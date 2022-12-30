HS Analysis | The calculations about Finland’s “tremendous” excess mortality do not stand up to scrutiny

As the population ages at an accelerating rate, there will inevitably be more deaths as well. This is not taken into account in many international comparisons, writes HS science editor Annikka Mutanen.

“Finland the excess mortality rate is staggering”, concluded Lääkärielehti in the Christmas article in which the professor emeritus was introduced Matti Jantunen calculations of the mortality of the last year and a half compared to the time before the pandemic.

The article also interviewed the director of diagnostics of the Helsinki and Uusimaa hospital district and the parliamentary election candidate of the coalition Lasse from Lehtowho said Finland’s situation is the second worst among 20 western countries in excess mortality statistics.

Research director of the Population Association Anna Rotkirch demanded an impartial investigation into the causes of excess mortality.

All three are involved in the Get rid of the corona network, which throughout the pandemic has tried to increase concern about the effects of the coronavirus epidemic and initially demanded the elimination of the virus, then its suppression and further stricter measures to prevent infections.

Right after Christmas Evening newspaper in his editorial quoted the claims made in Lääkärilehti about Finland’s exceptional excess mortality as facts and agreed with the demand to find out the causes of excess mortality. Many people on Twitter have done the same in recent days.

However, the claims of a staggering excess mortality are not facts.

Statistics Finland chief actuary Markus Rapo works on population mortality statistics. Rapo says that age-adjusted figures must always be used when looking at mortality.

Age stabilization removes the effect of changes in the population and age structure on the phenomenon.

Finland’s population is aging, and therefore the number of deaths is increasing every year.

Emeritus Professor Jantunen’s calculation is wrong, at least in terms of age standardization.

Jantunen tells HS that he has taken the Deaths from the years 2005–2019, compiled by Statistics Finland, as a point of comparison. He says he took aging into account by calculating how much the death rate has risen annually during the comparison period: an average of 420 deaths per year.

Jantunen has counted anything that exceeds this rate of increase from the pandemic period as excess mortality. According to him, from June 2021 to the end of this year, 10,000 people have died too many times. It is clearly more than the recorded corona deaths.

Chief Actuary Rapo points out that the number of elderly people is not actually increasing at a steady pace. The population over 75 has grown almost twice as much during the pandemic years as in the previous four years.

Countries the comparison of mortality between them is hindered by the same problem. According to Matti Jantunen, his numbers are consistent with Eurostat’s excess mortality statistics. In that case, Finland’s excess mortality approached twenty percent in early autumn.

Eurostat says that it does not take into account the age structure of the countries in its statistics at all. It just compares the number of deaths to the number of deaths in the reference period.

Comparing countries is also made difficult by the fact that it is impossible to choose a comparison period from the past that would be equally normal in all countries. The annual mortality fluctuates, for example, due to flu epidemics, hot summers and cold winters, which affect different countries in different ways.

So it’s no wonder that very different results have been obtained from different excess mortality comparisons.

“In general, there is no official international measure for excess mortality,” says Rapo. Statistics Finland does not record it at all.

The measurement and comparison of excess mortality has been done during the pandemic, because the statistics of corona deaths have varied in coverage and methods in different countries. However, there are no reliable and comparable excess mortality figures either.

Fact is that age-adjusted mortality has increased for the second year in a row in Finland. It would be strange if the pandemic hadn’t affected it.

In 2021, according to Statistics Finland, growth was 1.4 percent from the previous year. This year, a bigger increase is expected, because only this year has the virus passed through the population in Finland. Until the end of last year, it was managed to be contained. In many countries, the highest corona mortality accumulated already at the beginning of the pandemic, and their mortality peaks were many times higher.

Rapo says that the best indicator for comparing the level of mortality in different years is life expectancy. It was shortened this year for the second year in a row, according to preliminary estimates by 0.6–0.7 years for girls and 0.3 years for boys. In the United States, according to Ravo, the drop has been threefold.

In Finland, life expectancy has shortened between 1971 and 2021 from the previous year a total of 11 times, but not once in two years in a row. The largest drop occurred in the worst cold winter of the century in 1985, when life expectancy for girls dropped by 0.27 years and for boys by 0.37 years.

Life expectancy does not determine the fate of children. It is an indicator that reflects the mortality at the time of calculation. It tells how long the children born now would live on average if this year’s age group mortality remained valid until the end of their lives.