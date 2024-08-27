HS analysis|British Prime Minister Keir Starmer warns that the country’s situation will get worse before it gets better.

London

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Britain’s new Labor Prime Minister Keir Starmer says there is no quick fix to Britain’s problems. Starmer blames the conservatives for years of populism. In Britain, we are now closely watching whether the Labor Party will betray its election promise and raise the taxes of working people.

Britain’s there is no quick solution to difficult problems – not even if the government has already changed and how much will is enough.

This was from Britain’s new Labor Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s core message when he held the expected on Tuesday his line speech.

“Things are in a worse state than we imagined,” Starmer said in the garden of his Downing Street official residence.

Starmer’s the accusing finger naturally pointed at the predecessors, i.e. the British Conservative Party.

According to the Prime Minister, Britain is plagued by “rottenness” that reaches deep into the structures, which cannot be treated with band-aids.

At the same time, he accused the conservatives of years of populism.

Populist quick solutions have been offered to difficult problems, which in turn has led to new failures.

Starmer painted a gloomy picture of the near future as well.

It is said that Britain’s condition will worsen before a turn for the better is achieved.

At the same time, he bought his government more time: Public finances and public services cannot be fixed in an instant.

In Britain, it has already been speculated that Starmer, with his disgustingly realistic attitude, will cheat the Labor Party for a second term before the first one has even properly started.

The Labor Party i.e. Labor took a landslide victory in the British general election at the beginning of July.

At the same time, the reign of the conservative party, which lasted more than fourteen years, ended.

Starmer, who led Labor from spring until 2020, is a lawyer and former head of the prosecution service. From the beginning, he has tried to profile himself as a responsible person who does politics like adults, so to speak.

One of Starmer’s goals is to create a contrast with previous Conservative prime ministers. It’s not really difficult:

About the Conservative Prime Minister David Cameron (2010–2016) remembered for his ill-fated Brexit gamble, his successor Theresa May (2016–2019) on the fractious Brexit negotiations, his successor Boris Johnson (2019–2022) for his many upheavals, and his successors Liz Truss (2022) from his less than two-month prime ministership. Also Rishi Sun too the season remained stagnant (2022–2024).

Starmer boasted on Tuesday that the Labor government has already achieved more in seven weeks than the Conservatives did in the previous seven years.

The prime minister’s speech on Tuesday was held in the garden of the official residence.

But is the voters’ patience enough if the reforms do not show up soon in their own lives and wallets?

In British national politics, a two-party system prevails in practice. Both major parties – the Conservatives and the Labor Party – have tended to put securing an election victory before anything else.

The situation has led to short-term politicking.

Now Starmer is trying to change the pace.

On Tuesday in his speech, Starmer reminded that the number one goal of the Labor government is still economic growth and prosperity.

However, there is no economic growth without work and investments. Access to work and placement, on the other hand, require infrastructure and public services to function.

Starmer reminded again on Tuesday that the Conservatives left a black hole of 22 billion pounds, or about 26 billion euros, or a surprise deficit.

The communal “deficit” is evidenced by the riots experienced in various parts of the country in July–August.

Although harsh and swift punishments quelled the worst unrest, the root causes of the phenomenon remain unaddressed.

in Britain let’s now keep a close eye on whether the Labor Party will betray its election promise and raise the taxes of working people.

Starmer gave semi-evasive answers about the tax issue on Tuesday.

The autumn budget is scheduled to be announced in October. They say it will be “painful”.

The slogan of Starmer’s speaker’s booth promised on Tuesday that now the foundations of society will be repaired (fixing the Foundations).

Renovation, however, requires time and money. And that’s exactly what’s lacking.