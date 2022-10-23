HS Analysis | The boundaries between fact and fiction become even more blurred in The Crown

Netflix has been added by the queen of Elizabeth II about life The Crown – for the introduction of the new season of the series, a text that states that the series is “fiction inspired by real events”.

The pressure to classify the series as fantasy has grown season by season. It has been tougher than ever this fall. For example, a famous British actor Judi Dench demanded In a letter to The Times Netflix to make it clear that the series is fiction. The fifth season, starting on November 9, deals with the 1990s of the royal family.

How much have real events been changed in the series? Is it right to change them? Where is the line between fiction and reality when dealing with real people, including those still alive or those who have just died?

Spectators has been hugely interested in the relationship between the events of the series and reality. of The Crown along with has spread a new way of watching TV. Events are googled on the phone and checked to see if they are true. With the phone in hand, we examine the connections between fiction and reality.

The buzz around the series is understandable. Already in previous seasons, there have been contradictions between the series and reality. Prince Philip’s and this mother’s princess Alice’s the ratio had been significantly changed in the third season.

Imelda Staunton plays Queen Elizabeth II in the fifth season of The Crown. Elizabeth Debicki in the role of Princess Diana and Dominic West, who plays Prince Charles, are sitting back to back in the picture.

We will see you in the fifth season, according to preliminary information the scene where Prince Charles tries to convince his mother to give up her crown. Former Prime Minister John Majorwhose fictional version will be seen in the season, has already said that some of the events in the series have nothing to do with reality.

One reason for the demands for tact is surely the fact that Elizabeth II, widely liked and respected around the world, died recently and her eldest son Charles became king.

Especially in this situation, portraying Prince Charles plotting to abdicate his mother’s power, if it never happened, is a big deal. It’s not about whether you can do it or not, but about the consequences. If this kind of fiction is made with the assumption that “the audience can tell the difference between reality and fiction”, then we are working on the terms of a world that has never existed.

Tens of millions of people around the world watch the new season of the series as soon as it comes. Many check their phone again to see if things went as described in the series. Emotions easily override facts, conclusions are easy to draw, impressions and doubts remain in life. This has happened in previous seasons. During the previous, fourth season, the audience sent Prince Charles and To Camilla Parker Bowles such a bitter flood of messages that Britain’s current monarchs closed the possibility of commenting on their social media accounts. Real people and their fictional versions are mixed together.

Of history and the relationship between historical fiction and historical fiction is sometimes roughly defined as historical writing goes through what has happened, and historical fiction tells what the people involved in the events experienced and felt. of The Crown the screenwriters have of course invented a lot of the content of the series. Although there is a lot of research behind it, no one knows what Elizabeth and Prince Philip have been talking about in their bedroom. The dialogue is contrived.

Recently deceased Wolf Palace– author of the novel Hilary Mantel said historical fiction writers are living anachronisms. The author tries to go into the minds of people who lived in the past and see something that these people didn’t even see at the time. However, it is different to write about the people of the 16th century, as Mantel did, than about the present, as the screenwriter Peter Morgan with work groups does In The Crown.

Coming up with ideas for conversations is also different than changing events and facts, as happened to the twists and turns in Princess Alice’s life in the series.

Events and there is always some sort of veil between experiencing them. For some it is sheer gauze, for others a thick heavy velvet curtain that stays down. We almost automatically want to peek behind the curtain and reveal what’s there.

The British royal family has always lived a double life divided by this veil. The tension between the public outside and the inside of the family has been tested in Britain for decades. The veil has been torn down, in ways that have been sometimes violent and unstylish.

In the case of the royal family, the essential story recently has perhaps not so much been the secrets hidden behind the curtain, but the curtain itself between public and private. After all, there are only people behind the curtain.

As Elizabeth II’s life story moves into the 1990s, it is increasingly a story about this very veil and living with it. The story of the curtain tightening and finally tearing was brought to a head by the princess Diana’s and by Dodi al-Fayed in a fatal car accident in 1997.

Princess Diana in June 1997.

Various conspiracy theories have been developed about the crash. Prince Philip, Prince Charles and the security service MI6 have been accused of staging the accident. Anti-Arab forces and the arms industry have been blamed. The end result of thorough research and investigation work was brutally mundane. The driver of the car was drunk and the seat belts of the passengers were unfastened.

Conspiracy theories arise from rebellion against the veil of official truth. When you tear away the veil and reveal the true side of things, you feel smart. It is empowering to expose the supposed frauds of those in power.

The power of the feeling of disclosure is great. It is often more important than the revealed thing itself. The reveal itself is somehow enjoyable.

It is so powerful, this zeal to challenge the “official truth” that consistency is no longer very relevant alongside it.

Journalist-writer Markus Tiittula writes in his work The battle for the truth – what’s so appealing about conspiracy theories and why they should be taken seriouslyhow a person who believes that Princess Diana staged her death is more likely than average to also believe that Diana was murdered.

So these two statements cannot both be true, because they exclude each other.

According to Tiittula, this is about the fact that “the person primarily believes that something is wrong. With that, he is prone to believe different versions that prove this larger original feeling.”

Elizabeth Debicki plays Diana in the fifth season of The Crown.

I don’t belief of The Crown pretending that one of the silly conspiracy theories is true.

Diana’s death, chased by paparazzi, was a real human tragedy, above all for Diana’s family. But beyond that, it is a powerfully symbolic image of the collision of reality and publicity, of the force of justification that wants to tear down the veil, at any cost.

At the same time as of The Crown a drama like this needs to be reminded that it is fiction, maybe the news will soon have to be reminded that it is not fiction. The situation is not made easier by the fact that nowadays there are also online publications that do not operate according to journalistic ethics.

Queen Elizabeth II speaks live in memory of Princess Diana on September 5, 1997.

The boundaries are starting to get difficult. There is description of real events, there is interpreted history, there is fictional narrative that opens up people’s inner lives, there is symbolically significant but unreal narrative. The lines between all these messages have become a little more blurred. All of them are consumed through the same mediums and they all compete not only for our time, but also for our mental space.

More relevant than asking if of The Crown the screenwriters have permission to change the events in the dramatization, perhaps we have to ask, will the new season manage to say something essential about the personal price of mediatized reality?

Does it work The Crownshaping history, to say something essential about our time and ourselves?