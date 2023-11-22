HS Analysis | The boss is silent in meetings because he does not dare to speak English – The giant language may affect Finland more widely than we yet understand

A new study on the coexistence of English and domestic languages ​​in places drastically straightens out the corners. The group of researchers also cannot quite decide what it thinks about the status of English in Finland.

English does not seem to threaten the Finnish language, but the changed position of English must be taken into account in decision-making.

This is the summary of the final result of the University of Eastern Finland in the study English alongside Finnish national languages. The study was commissioned by the Government as part of its national language strategy.

The researchers estimate that Finland and Sweden do not seem to be marginalizing. At the same time, however, they raise their concerns about the polarization of society, which threatens to isolate groups of people in their own bubbles. One dividing line is language.

Although English is seen and heard more and more, the English language skills of native Finns still vary greatly. In addition, quite a variety of people immigrate to the country: the so-called international experts may manage for a long time with only English, while some others may not have any English skills at all.

Four-legged the group of researchers had a little over a year to look at the status of English in public administration, business life and higher education. That’s a short time for such a huge question.

This was also recognized by the professor of English Mikko Laitinen at the research publication event. According to Laitinen, who led the project, the schedule has had a significant impact on, for example, the boundaries and methods of the research.

Information was collected through questionnaires, which were answered by a large number of unit supervisors from different parts of society. They were asked questions about, among other things, the languages ​​of the working community, the range of languages ​​offered to customers and the influence of English. The line workers were not asked about it.

The self-assessments of the predecessors have been supplemented with data on how much the municipalities have used different languages ​​in their Twitter messages in recent years.

Professor Mikko Laitinen (second right) led the English alongside Finland's national languages ​​project. In addition, project researcher Sara Backman (left), university researcher Paula Rautionaho and emeritus professor Sirpa Leppänen were also involved in the project.

Professor Laitinen admits that the research had to struggle a lot with the diversity of the subject.

Researchers are certainly not to be envied. In their material, business life alone is divided into services, construction and industry. For example, service representatives include everything from pharmacies to daycare centers and restaurants.

There are big problems with this. When, for example, the summary of one chapter states that “respondents in the business world do not feel that the increased use of English has affected the quality or availability of Finnish-language services”, a huge number of very different companies are lumped together.

The claim is particularly problematic because, in reality, business life is nowhere near a consensus on the matter.

While 55 percent of the respondents completely or somewhat disagree that the increase in the use of English weakens the quality of Finnish-language services, as many as 38 percent completely or somewhat agree with the statement. The corresponding figures for the availability of services in Finnish are 51–42.

“ English is flourishing especially in universities. Currently, more than 80 percent of dissertations are written in English.

On the other hand the knowledge that, for example, Finnish is used daily in some workplace, still does not tell much.

If English is also used, a lot of questions arise: What is the usage ratio between the languages? Is the use divided into, for example, everyday and official situations? Is the coexistence of languages ​​uncomplicated or not?

In addition, it is problematic to harness the figures obtained from the public administration as part of the general conclusion that the national languages ​​are not being marginalized. Namely, public administration is subject to the Language Act and the Administrative Act, which obligate the use of both Finnish and Swedish in services.

So it’s no wonder if language matters are mostly good on the public side. For this reason, it is not surprising that the research results show that municipalities still mainly communicate in Finnish on social media.

At the same time, the study states that English flourishes especially in universities. For example, more than 80 percent of dissertations are written in English these days.

At the beginning of November, Lindex advertised in English outside its store in the center of Helsinki.

Although the general tone of the study is optimistic, the researchers’ proposed measures seem to convey a different message. They emphasize, for example, that the changed status of English must be taken into account.

The research group does not propose any improvements or tightening of England’s position in legislation. It is understandable because, for example, the Council of Europe has statedthat changing the laws related to the use of languages ​​often only worsens the internal tensions and polarization in society.

At the same time, the proposals for the smooth coexistence of the languages ​​remain somewhat circular. They also sound very familiar: those coming to the country must be guaranteed high-quality language services, the creation of various language bubbles must be avoided, and people who are just learning Finnish should not change the language of conversation to English too quickly.

At the launch event it was a bit difficult to get an answer from the authors about what was perhaps missing from the study. After some persuasion, they agreed that the need for a more in-depth qualitative review emerged during the project.

A large qualitative study has recently been conducted on the use of English in Finland year 2009. In part, the project by the same researchers extensively investigated, among other things, citizens’ attitudes towards English, the mixing of languages ​​and the possible future prospects of English – that is, things that are of great interest to people even today.

However, the material of the study in question is from fifteen years ago. During that time, for example, the use and role of social media has grown exponentially.

Among other things, the extent of the use of loanwords and the influence of English on the language of young people have been left out of the recent research.

“ There are few countries left in the world where language policy can be made without taking into account the influence of English.

English there can be many opinions about the influence on other languages, but the existence and gradual strengthening of the phenomenon are facts.

Language Affairs Adviser at the Ministry of Justice Corinna Tammenmaa stated at the press conference that there are few countries left in the world where language policy can be made without taking into account the influence of English.

There is no way to get an overall picture of such a broad topic with just one study, no matter how broad it is. There are also a lot of interesting open-ended survey responses in the recent one, which alone would give reason for further research:

Some municipality says that it otherwise communicates in national languages, but on the popular Instagram in English.

Some of the supervisors say that they remain silent in English-speaking meetings because they are not able to put their thoughts into words well enough.

Even international students or even teachers at several schools do not have sufficient English skills to ensure high-quality teaching and learning.

Fresh the authors of the study state in their conclusions that it is important to discuss the influence of English without enthusiasm and on the basis of proper research data.

It’s easy to agree with that. However, considerably more information is needed.