HS analysis The biggest news in Nordea’s earnings announcement is revolutionizing our world at a pace that few have even understood

Smoke bellow from the Chimneys of Belchatow Power Station, Europe's largest coal-fired power plant, in this May 7, 2009 file photo. The lignite-fired power plant in Belchatow, the European Union's biggest polluter, will need to buy up to 20 million tonnes of CO2 emission permits by 2013, its chief Jacek Kaczorowski told Reuters on August 21, 2009. The plant released the equivalent of nearly 31 million tonnes of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere last year, topping by 4 million tonnes its EU-set ceiling as part of the bloc's attempts to curb global warming.