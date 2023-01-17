HS Analysis | The Ay movement pushes employers against the wall with an extraordinary threat

The trade unions will organize a series of strikes in February if an agreement is not reached soon in important export sectors. Many wage earners are more likely to go on strike than in the past, writes political editor Teemu Muhonen in his analysis.

Finland with these prospects, there is a threat of a rather extraordinary number of strikes in February. Teollisuusliitto, the trade union Pro and the YTN of senior officials issued strike warnings on Tuesday in two important export sectors, i.e. the technology industry and the chemical industry.

The three-day targeted strike threats at the beginning of February are not yet particularly serious, but more are coming: the transport industry’s AKT and the service trade union Pam will announce their own strike threats this week or in the coming weeks. Threats of strikes may hit ports as well as grocery stores.

The unions have planned industrial action threats in cooperation in a way that has not been seen in ages. They intend to march in front of the employers’ side with a broad, temporally staggered strike front, which, if realized, would be felt in the Finnish economy and in the everyday lives of Finns.

But it is still very possible that the strikes will never materialize.

Strike threats the reason is the disagreement between the parties regarding wage increases. In the opinion of the wage earners’ movement, employers are not willing to pay wage increases that would make it easier for employees when prices rise.

On the other hand, in the opinion of the employer, the trade union movement demands unrealistically large increases, which would destroy the competitiveness of Finnish companies and erode the public finances.

Although the rhetoric at this stage of the negotiations in the public eye is sometimes harsh, in the technology industry, for example, the parties are actually no longer impossibly far from each other.

The unions of the umbrella organization SAK have said that they are aiming for salary increases comparable to Germany’s, i.e. around five percent, for this year. SAK has separately emphasized that 3.5 percent is not enough. Employers in the technology industry, on the other hand, have reportedly been ready to offer a maximum of about three percent.

Industrial union and Technology industry employers’ labor dispute will begin to be mediated under the leadership of the national conciliator on Wednesday. It is not at all excluded that the parties will dig into a wage agreement starting at Bulevard, for example at Nelose, as early as January, i.e. before the strikes start.

Simply leaving strike warnings after months of cabinet rubbing often makes it easier for both parties to reach an agreement: in this case, the union leaders are able to convince their administration that the other party is really serious.

If Teollisuusliitto and the Technology Industry employers succeed in agreeing to the so-called head-opening labor market round before the strikes, other sectors may also reach an agreement individually without strikes. In the last rounds, solutions from the technology industry have been generally followed in other sectors.

Bridge in the negotiation round, things still may not go as they did in the previous rounds. Although union leaders such as Teollisuusliitto Riku Aaltoof the ACP Ismo Kokko or Pam’s Annika Rönni-Sällinen would like to agree without strikes in the face of a recession, the members of the unions do not necessarily want that.

Due to the sharp rise in prices, many workers’ desire to strike is stronger than in a long time. There haven’t been any big raises in a while, and for a long time salary negotiations have been haggling over percentages instead of tenths of a percentage point.

Some union members may consider agreements that arise without strong action as surrender. Salary increases of even five percent would not secure purchasing power when prices have risen by almost ten percent.

Therefore, the organization leaders’ own willingness to agree is not necessarily enough for an agreement. Aalto, Koko and Rönni-Sällinen need to toughen the other side just as much as the union activists and other members demand it, if they want to renew their season at the head of their union.

An additional difficulty the contract signed by the municipal sector last summer is brought to the negotiations. It automatically brings municipal employees more than a percentage point higher contract increases than the membership of Teollisuusliitto and AKT.

If a general salary increase line of four percent is agreed upon in the export industries, it will mean an average increase of more than five percent for municipal employees.

The municipal contract is a difficult piece for labor market organizations in the private sector. In the job market, it’s always a question of what the neighbor gets.

For example, Pami’s members working in the trade sector would not necessarily be satisfied with the increases of Teollisuusliitto and AKT, but could demand as large increases as the municipal sector receives.

Municipal sector due to the higher than usual wage demands of the contract and the wage earner’s side, the ongoing negotiation round on the employer’s side has been compared to the so-called Sari Sairaanhoitaita round of 2007. At that time, significant salary increases were made in both the private and public sectors.

After the financial crisis hit, the weakened cost competitiveness of companies started to be corrected with low wage increases and finally with a competitiveness agreement. According to labor market organizations in the export sectors, the culprits for starting the cycle were nurses’ unions and politicians, who had set salary expectations too high and also forced the private sector to pay significant increases.

What separates the ongoing round of negotiations from more than fifteen years ago is that now the wage earners do not demand an improvement in their purchasing power, but a partial safeguarding of it. The common thing is that if the Finnish economy and the competitiveness of companies were to collapse in the next few years, the export industries would probably blame the public sector for starting the cycle again.