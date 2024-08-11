HS Analysis | The assembly rejoiced at the extraordinary speech of the Finnish judge of the EIT

HS analysis|Numerous members of the coalition enthusiastically shared judge Pauliine Koskelo’s speech at the Kotkaniemi forum on Wednesday, writes politics journalist Joona Aaltonen.

European Finnish judge of the Human Rights Court Pauliine Koskelon floor the so-called conversion law and the rule of law debate surrounding it aroused great enthusiasm in the government.

Koskelo spoke on the subject on Wednesday, the president PE Svinhufvudin in the garden of the home museum at the annual Kotkaniemi forum in Luumäki.

Even though Koskelo avoided taking a position directly on the acceptability of the exception law, he clearly asked questions related to the law that were more suitable than the experts heard by the Constitutional Law Committee, for example.

HS information according to which the floor was actively shared, especially in the internal discussions of the coalition.

You could sense it from the outside: numerous coalition ministers and MPs chaired the Constitutional Law Committee Heikki Westman shared Koskelo’s speech on their own social media channels with warm reading recommendations.

The enthusiasm is mainly due to the fact that in the past the government has had difficulties in finding legal scholars who can be taken seriously to support its views on the exceptional law legality supervisors in addition.

I’m sorry the output was extraordinary from a sitting judge of the European Court of Human Rights. Koskelo will retire at the end of the year, so he will not be ruling in the human rights court right now under discussion existing cases related to instrumented immigration.

If Finland’s exception law is used in practice one day, it will probably go all the way to the human rights court. With retirement, this will not come to Koskelo’s desk either.

Nevertheless, the institution he currently represents has to solve them. However, the opinions presented by Koskelo on Wednesday were not the opinions of the entire human rights court, but of its individual judge.

As In his speech, Koskelo stated that the government and parliament have taken a conscious risk of violating international obligations when enacting the exception law.

The government has counted on the fact that the matter will never go to the courts, and if it does, it is understood that there they will update the prevailing interpretation, for example, of the absoluteness of the non-refoulement ban, to be in line with Finland’s views. As can be interpreted from Koskelonk’s speech, it is possible to reach the conclusion that the instrumental entry of a foreign state would be a reason to deviate from it.

A legal case on such fundamental questions would likely proceed to the court’s Grand Chamber, where it would be heard by 17 judges. So there would be enough people to convince behind Finland’s position, and it should not be counted on that the entire jury in Strasbourg would directly sign Koskelo’s views.

In 2020, Koskelo himself came up with a similar theme in an article about the prohibition of mass deportation case alone with his dissenting opinion, according to which the court’s interpretation that the ban on mass deportation would also apply to anyone aspiring to the country would not be necessary or justified. At that time, however, it was not about instrumentalizing entry or banning return.

There where the European Court of Human Rights’ line on the prohibition of return is based on the court’s line of interpretation, on the side of EU law, the prohibition is written into valid legislation. There, a change of policy would therefore require a bigger commotion than the Human Rights Court.

Even though Koskelo’s speech on Wednesday did not eliminate the legal risk stemming from the exception, the government’s MPs nevertheless have reason to be excited.

In a political discussion, it can be used as a backbone for the decisions made. This is how it will certainly be used in the future.

